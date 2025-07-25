Live smarter, live greener with Electrolux, redefining sustainable living

Electrolux is leading the way in creating smarter, more eco-friendly homes. Their appliances, partly made with recycled materials, are designed to help reduce environmental impact while offering advanced technology to make daily tasks easier.

With Electrolux, you get modern, stylish appliances that can save energy, reduce waste, and fit perfectly in your home. It’s the perfect choice for anyone looking to live greener without sacrificing comfort or convenience.

Electrolux: designed for a greener future

Electrolux Group is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. They reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations.

As part of their group of leading appliance brands, which includes Electrolux, AEG, and Frigidaire, Electrolux also sells household products in approximately 120 markets each year while continuing to set new standards for sustainable living with its energy-efficient appliances.

As a leader in sustainability, the brand is committed to minimising its environmental impact throughout the entire value chain, recently announcing a new goal to use 35% recycled plastic and steel in its products by 2030, almost double the amount of recycled materials used before.

In a bid towards sustainable practices, the company has set clear climate goals to reduce carbon emissions and improve how products are made. Electrolux aims to further its emission reduction efforts, aiming for a net-zero target by 2050.

By the end of 2024, Electrolux had reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 36%, and its Scope 3 emissions by 31%, compared to 2021 levels. These reductions were achieved through a transition to renewable energy and improvements in product efficiency, reflecting the company’s continued commitment to a more sustainable future. These steps are part of the company’s ongoing commitment to help create a cleaner, more sustainable world.

Smart technology meets sustainability

Electrolux is leading the way in combining smart technology with sustainability, creating appliances that help people live better and reduce their environmental impact. Their latest innovations, such as IntelliQuick and Steamify, utilise artificial intelligence (AI) to help select optimal cooking modes for healthier and more flavorful meals.

Electrolux’s connected appliances go even further by learning from your habits. For example, their vacuum cleaners automatically lower power usage to help save energy in the long term. Through the brand’s continued sustainability efforts and developments in smart technology, greener choices have never been simpler and more accessible.

Electrolux refrigerator: smart, sustainable living

Electrolux’s new refrigerators are perfect for health-conscious and eco-friendly consumers as they utilise smart technology to keep your food fresh for longer.

With AI AutoSense, these refrigerators can automatically adjust cooling and defrost cycles to save up to 10% energy and run quietly when not in use. For example, during the morning rush or evening cooking, the AI detects frequent door openings and temperature changes, and automatically adjusts cooling power as needed.

Additional features include the ExtraChill drawer for deli meats and cheese, TasteLock and TasteSealFlex compartments that control humidity and temperature, and TwinTech Cooling that keeps food tasting and looking fresh with separate cooling zones.

Made with recycled materials, these refrigerators are a reflection of Electrolux’s commitment to sustainability without compromising on performance. The Electrolux refrigerator delivers performance, freshness, and intelligent sustainability, showing that eco-friendly living and smart technology can work seamlessly together.

Circular design philosophy at Electrolux?

Electrolux is leading the way in circular design by focusing on smart product design, repair services, and reducing waste in manufacturing.

In the floorcare and aircare products, Electrolux values ‘imperfect beauty’ by showcasing recycled materials and eliminating harmful paints. This not only reduces the use of chemicals but also celebrates the unique design of recycled components.

On the manufacturing side, Electrolux facilities in Asia have reached 100% zero waste to landfill. This ensures that less than 1% of waste ends up in landfills.

Why does it matter to young urban professionals?

According to Arbor.eco (2025) and Economist Impact (2024), young urban professionals, especially Millennials and Gen Z, are increasingly becoming more environmentally responsible. These demographics are making more sustainable choices and supporting eco-friendly brands. Electrolux products are designed to meet this exact need, offering stylish, smart appliances that focus on sustainability.

Electrolux appliances are their most energy-efficient models, perfectly suited for apartment dwellers, busy families, and tech-savvy users. With AI-powered functions and smart features, Electrolux appliances make everyday tasks easier, smarter, and more efficient, while helping to lower household bills.

The appeal goes beyond technology. For young professionals who want to live better, Electrolux products offer a practical, sustainable solution for urban living.

Electrolux’s global sustainability recognition

Electrolux Group’s sustainability leadership has been recognised by the prestigious EcoVadis Gold rating, placing the company in the top 5% of over 70,000 companies worldwide. This further solidifies Electrolux’s strong environmental, social, and ethical practices across its operations.

The global non-profit CDP also awarded Electrolux Group an A-score for its work on climate, demonstrating strong climate risk management and transparent reporting.

More recently, in 2025, the Financial Times recognised Electrolux Group as a European Climate Leader for the third consecutive year, ranking the company 32nd out of 600 European firms. Electrolux is the highest-ranked appliance manufacturer on this list.

Additionally, many Electrolux products in Thailand are Energy Star certified, meeting high standards for energy and water efficiency, helping consumers reduce their environmental impact and household bills.

Overseas, Electrolux appliances hold similar accreditations, with the Heat Pump Dryer gaining a 10 Star Energy rating in the Australian and New Zealand markets, offering superior energy-saving technology with Time Save and Energy Save Functions.

With these leading certifications, Electrolux makes sustainable living easy and achievable, empowering millions of consumers to live better while protecting the planet.

Through a combination of modern design, energy-efficient features, and smart technology, Electrolux continues to pave the way for a greener future through its appliances.

Ready to upgrade to a smarter, greener home? Discover Electrolux appliances today and make every choice count.

Sponsored