Phuket’s new Covid-19 cases fall to 2 (Monday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket’s new Covid-19 cases fall to 2 (Monday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Phuket has confirmed 2 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus today (Monday), half of yesterday’s 4 cases and equal to Saturday’s, as the numbers continue a downward trend.

Phuket has virtually sealed itself off, with all roads, ports. As of Friday even the airport officially closed. The governor announced an alcohol ban on Friday night as well, effective until further notice, and travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts is severely restricted starting today.

Here are the details of today’s cases…

Case 177: A 50 year old Thai man, a food vendor in the Bang Tao area. He has a history of close contact with confirmed case 161. 6 of his contacts are considered at high risk and are being sought by authorities.

Case 178: A 40 year old Thai masseuese in Patong who worked closely with with confirmed case number 131 This patient was found by what is being deemed “aggressive screening.”

Phuket has reported no fatalities from the virus in the past 24 hours.

The graphic reads…

The government will conduct body temperature scans in the Karon sub-district to screen for Covid-19 and provide food for registered citizens, which will be distributed to homes on these dates…

• 13 – 14 Apr 63 Karon Community
• 15 April 63, Bangla Community
• 16-17 April 63, Khok Chang Community
• 18-20 April 63 Kata Community
• 21-22 April 63, Kok Tanot-Kata Noi Community

Please prepare an identification card To show to the staff. The schedule may be changed as appropriate.

SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s developers struggle with ‘guaranteed returns’ in Covid-19 property crisis

Bill Barnett

Published

6 mins ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com

There is one key underlying fundamental for hotel branded residences returns, and the truism that best sums it up is that returns are a function of hotel trading performance and marketplace.

In Asia, the largest branded residences market is Thailand. According to C9 Hotelworks market research, the country represents 29% of regional supply with key markets being Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai.

In an evolving hotel ownership model that has developers passing on risk to residential property buyers, the question has to be what risks are inherent in this, given the current Covid-19 crisis? The answer is twofold in that some owners of existing units are currently under guaranteed return programs or those who are buying new projects and are expecting contracted returns.

One indication of stress in the market has come out of Australia, where the Quest Group who operate 160 serviced apartment properties in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific have told investors who own units that have lease-back arrangements that they cannot pay due to the Covid-19 downturn.

Her in Thailand there are a variety of rental programs ranging from top line rental revenue splits to bottom line profit splits between the hotel and unit owner, and the increasingly popular lease-back arrangement. The latter was thought to be beneficial to the operator so that tenure is ensured in the project, and for unit owners who thought the lease amounted to a fixed-rental guarantee.

Commercially in Thailand, these types of contractual obligations are reflected in civil contracts and in the case of guarantees rarely are they backed by corporate undertakings, escrow accounts or bank guarantees. So in the case of a default, the only real remedy is a direct legal action. This sadly is often too costly or time consuming for single unit buyers to pursue.

With Covid-19, if force majeure is considered to be in place, a court action will have to determine who’s right and wrong. So essentially, let’s just say it’s complicated. During this past week we have seen three different projects in Thailand suspend guaranteed returns to buyers, and you can expect the number to jump in coming weeks.

The warning which is important for buyers of branded residences is that they are not purchasing a traditional real estate model, with the likely end game of capital appreciation. They are becoming de facto owners in a hotel, and as such need to carefully understand Thailand’s hotel supply and demand and performance metrics. Hotels are capital intensive and require a different standard of fit-out, operation and reinvestment vs pure residences.

It is still early days in the Covid-19 crisis, and it remains to be seen how developers who have promised guaranteed returns will fulfill these obligations, or look to negotiate a suspension of payments. For buyers of off-plan projects it’s a good time to pay closer attention to guaranteed return returns that are for extended periods of time or at high return percentages. If something looks too good to be true it probably is!

The local Covid-19 crisis will undoubtedly reset the Thai hotel industry and it’s a serious mid-term path to recovery, so expect branded residences to face these same challenges and adjust the investment outlook accordingly.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New virus cases nationwide fall to 28 (Monday)

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 hour ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

PHOTO: CNBC

Health officials confirmed 28 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country today, bringing the total to 2,579 since the outbreak began in January. There were 2 additional deaths announced today, bringing the national tally to 40. Today’s new infections are fewer than yesterday’s 33, marking the fifth consecutive day of declines since a spike to 111 on April 8.

Of today’s cases, 12 are in Bangkok, 6 in Phuket, 2 each in Chon Buri, Satun and Yala provinces, and Nonthaburi, Nakhon Phanom and Chumphon each had 1 case

The peak number of confirmed cases so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.

IMAGE: Bangkok Post

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

China fears ‘second wave’ after six week high in new cases

Sean Kelly

Published

2 hours ago

on

April 13, 2020

By

PHOTO: Reuters | Aly Song

China has reported the highest increase in new coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly six weeks sparking fears of a second wave of infections. 108 new cases were reported Sunday, marking the highest number of cases since a peek of 143 cases in early March.

Yesterday, The National Health Commission in China confirmed 98 of the 108 new cases were “imported” coming from travellers arriving from abroad. The total number of confirmed cases in China is now 82,160, with 3,341 deceased according to officials statistics.

While the numbers of infections have dropped since the height of the epidemic in February, the daily toll of new cases continues to rise again after mass quarantine and lockdown measure helped to level off numbers in mid-March.

Beijing is concerned that infected people entering the country could cause a second wave and force a return to the severe lockdown measures that it has recently emerged from. Some 950 million people were told to stay in the homes and armed soldiers patrolled the streets. It worked.

The Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia, has reported 56 new cases of which 49 were Russian nationals. Chinese cities near the border with Russia have now committed to tighten border controls and quarantine measures for new arrivals.

Border cities such as Suifenhe and Harbin, now require all arrivals from abroad to quarantine for at least 28 days and submit to a nucleic acid and antibody tests and isolate residential units where confirmed and asymptomatic cases are found for and additional 14 days.

SOURCE: Thai PBS 
Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2579
  • Active Cases: 1251
  • Recovered: 1288
  • Deaths: 40
  • Last Updated: 13-04-2020 at 14:15
Trending