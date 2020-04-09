Phuket will launch door-to-door coronavirus checks across the island | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket will launch door-to-door coronavirus checks across the island
Even as it prepares to restrict travel between its 17 tambon (subdistricts), the southern island province of Phuket is set to become Thailand’s first to launch door-to-door checks of body temperature. The aim is to identify infected people early so they can seek treatment before their symptoms become severe, and potentially end up infecting other Phuketians with the Covid-19 coronavirus.
Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatan announced the news during a ceremony where he was given 3,000 infrared thermometers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.
In Phuket to present the devices to was the depatment’s regional director Udomsak Khao Nuna.
The governor thanked Udomsak for the delivery, and said Phuket will be the first province where every household will be checked for possible infection of the deadly virus, which as of today has infected 2,423 people across Thailand, resulting in a total of 32 deaths so far.
“The 3,000 infrared thermometer that we received will be given to teams of volunteers comprising health volunteers, civil defense volunteers, members of the public and village headmen, who will knock on every household door to check people’s temperatures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
The thermometers will be used together with a mobile phone application to report the teams’ findings.
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Did an Issan woman get coronavirus for a second time?
A 38 year old woman from Thailand’s northeastern Chaiyaphum province in the Issan region appears to have contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus for a second time, after she was ‘cured’ of the virus in Bangkok in the middle of March.
The woman, who in March had only recently returned from overseas, was found to be infected with the virus and was admitted to Phyathai 2 Hospital in Bangkok. She apparently made a full recovery and was discharged, and soon returned to her hometown.
But somewhere around April 3-5, she became sick again and went for a test. The result showed that her throat was infected with Covid-19.
A similar case involved a 42 year old construction worker who returned from Qatar on April 2.
Both cases are now under treatment in local hospitals, and authorities are trying to trace people who might have been in close contact with them. Doctors in New York now believe its possible for the virus to lie dormant in patients who’ve been treated
A report yesterday showed that Chaiyaphum currently has 109 Covid-19 patients. 8 were new cases. The local government has asked its residents to strictly follow curfew directives to limit the spread of the virus.
Testing remains the core of identifying patients with Covid-19 but there have been cases of false positives that may lead to apparent re-infections.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Trang province to ban entry, exit
Joining other provinces such as Pattaya and Phuket, the southern province of Trang will ban entry and exit from tomorrow until April 30. The decision was announced by the province’ Communicable Disease Committee today.
No one will be allowed to enter or leave the province, except for the transport of medical personnel, goods, fuel, and parcels. It will also close most retail outlets, except supermarkets, pharmacies, banks and telecom shops.
Trang residents who return to the province will be allwed to enter but will be quarantined for 14 days.
Phuket sealed its land and sea borders two weeks ago and will close its airport tomorrow. Pattaya went under a state of “restricted access” as of this afternoon.
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Move over WHO and CDC, Marvel and DC have joined the fight in Thailand
While it may seem that a plague swept across our world with a snap of the fingers as if Thanos and the infinity gauntlet indeed managed to set asunder half the worlds population, not though a dematerialised cloud of ash (sorry for the spoilers…but come one it’s been two years now) but rather a global pandemic that has shut down travel and forced millions into self isolation, fear not faithful citizans a new hope is on the horizon.
Hope has been a challenge these days as many of us, now 30 days and counting into isolation and social distancing, are looking more and like that down and out Thor in Endgame (oops…yeah it’s a real let down ladies) while we “Netflix and Quarantine.”
Yet, with all the challenges we face, some heroes have decided to defy all known, and unknown, laws of the universe and parallel universe alike to join in the fight against Covid-19.
Provinces all over Thailand are deep cleaning to stem the spread of the SARS-Covid II virus and reduce the rate of Covid-19 infection and that caught the attention of the Marvel as well as DC universe. Apparently Gotham got wind of the bat situation over in Wuhan and it seems Batman decided to self isolate here in our dimension. I’m guessing Superman assisted in his flight arrangements seeing how difficult it is to fly these days.
In a bid to cheer up the people, officers throughout Thailand have been suiting up in Superhero regalia and cleaning the streets of the crime that is Covid-19.
Thor, Ironman, Super Man, and Batman clean the mean streets of CovidCity in Samut Sakhon
PHOTO: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร
Superman and Batman show the Marvel boys how cleaning up the streets is done in the DC Universe
PHOTO: สำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์จังหวัดสมุทรสาคร
The official facebook page of the PR Department of Samut Sakhon in Central Thailand suggested that we could be superheroes too. Submit your best photo to The Thaiger and you could be featured as well.
SOURCE: The Smart LocalKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Thailand Covid-19 Stats
Did an Issan woman get coronavirus for a second time?
Trang province to ban entry, exit
Phuket will launch door-to-door coronavirus checks across the island
Move over WHO and CDC, Marvel and DC have joined the fight in Thailand
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
More time with your kids :) Government Schools to reopen July 1
80 Thai health workers confirmed with Covid-19 virus
90 day ban on transporting horses to control AHS virus outbreak
Bangkok bans booze April 10-20
600 billion baht will be used to aid Thai farmers
Thai banks cut lending rates to ease Covid-19 fallout
North still choked with dangerous smog
Covid-19 re-infection rates increase
Stranded Burmese permitted to return home
Thailand confirms 54 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths (Thursday)
Broke and stranded, Russian tourists take shelter in Phuket temple
30 arrested for violating emergency decree, 18 teens jailed
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
Onerous new document requirements for stranded foreigners announced
Philippine President Duterte: “Shoot them dead”
Prachuap Khiri Khan locks down ‘until further notice’
Phuket governor orders all hotels to close
PCT – we’re all going to be suffering from Post-Coronavirus Trauma
British businessman jumps to his death in Bangkok
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
Even if effective, Thailand’s curfew may be extended
More than 100 horses dead as African Horse Sickness strikes Thailand
Japan offers anti-flu drug Avigan for free to fight coronavirus
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Bangkok4 days ago
3M denies masks destined for Germany were seized in Bangkok and re-routed to US
- Asia2 days ago
Foreigners in Thailand worried about their security
- Cancellations3 days ago
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
New immigration measures for stranded visitors considered by Thai cabinet tomorrow
- Cases3 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket shuts down two more southern subdistricts