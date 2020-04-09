Phuket will launch door-to-door coronavirus checks across the island | The Thaiger

Even as it prepares to restrict travel between its 17 tambon (subdistricts), the southern island province of Phuket is set to become Thailand’s first to launch door-to-door checks of body temperature. The aim is to identify infected people early so they can seek treatment before their symptoms become severe, and potentially end up infecting other Phuketians with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Phuket’s Governor Phakaphong Tavipatan announced the news during a ceremony where he was given 3,000 infrared thermometers from the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

In Phuket to present the devices to was the depatment’s regional director Udomsak Khao Nuna.

The governor thanked Udomsak for the delivery, and said Phuket will be the first province where every household will be checked for possible infection of the deadly virus, which as of today has infected 2,423 people across Thailand, resulting in a total of 32 deaths so far.

“The 3,000 infrared thermometer that we received will be given to teams of volunteers comprising health volunteers, civil defense volunteers, members of the public and village headmen, who will knock on every household door to check people’s temperatures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The thermometers will be used together with a mobile phone application to report the teams’ findings.

SOURCE: The Phuket News