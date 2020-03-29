Fortress Phuket. The island closes off Sarasin Bridge and boating traffic, except supplies | The Thaiger

Phuketians, you are marooned on a tropical island. Well, almost…

Today the Phuket Governor has rolled out another level of lockdowns for the southern island. The new rules come into force tonight at midnight (00.01am March 30) and will run until the end of April, or until announced otherwise. There are a few exceptions as noted in the official declaration (below)

.They includes…

• Sarasin Bridge, the bridge linking Phuket to Phang Nga province and the mainland, will be closed.

• No boat traffic in or out of Phuket, except cargo.

• Access for the supply of foodstuffs, medical and vital supplies will continue.

• The airport remains open for domestic and international flights.

• These changes are in force until April 30.

These changes are additional to the proclamations put out last week, which included the request to stay at home and remain in your accommodation or homes from 8pm – 3am every night. All Phuket beaches were also closed today around the island.