New national curfew exceptions | The Thaiger

New national curfew exceptions
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued exceptions to the nationwide curfew mandate for some groups and job sectors.
The order gives exemption to government authorities, including civil servants on duty by order of state agencies. Also exempt are the first responders such as healthcare personnel who must be available at all hours. This also extends to emergency patients and transport of individuals to be quarantined.
Services in the transport of public good such as medical equipment and supplies, consumer goods, newspapers and import export goods will now be exempt.
The order also allows petrol stations and public utilities to work during the curfew. Food delivery and garbage collection are now exempted during the curfew hours, as well as jobs that take place overnight such as security guards, fishermen, and rubber tappers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand’s developers struggle with ‘guaranteed returns’ in Covid-19 property crisis
by Bill Barnett of c9hotelworks.com
There is one key underlying fundamental for hotel branded residences returns, and the truism that best sums it up is that returns are a function of hotel trading performance and marketplace.
In Asia, the largest branded residences market is Thailand. According to C9 Hotelworks market research, the country represents 29% of regional supply with key markets being Bangkok, Pattaya, Phuket, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai.
In an evolving hotel ownership model that has developers passing on risk to residential property buyers, the question has to be what risks are inherent in this, given the current Covid-19 crisis? The answer is twofold in that some owners of existing units are currently under guaranteed return programs or those who are buying new projects and are expecting contracted returns.
One indication of stress in the market has come out of Australia, where the Quest Group who operate 160 serviced apartment properties in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific have told investors who own units that have lease-back arrangements that they cannot pay due to the Covid-19 downturn.
Her in Thailand there are a variety of rental programs ranging from top line rental revenue splits to bottom line profit splits between the hotel and unit owner, and the increasingly popular lease-back arrangement. The latter was thought to be beneficial to the operator so that tenure is ensured in the project, and for unit owners who thought the lease amounted to a fixed-rental guarantee.
Commercially in Thailand, these types of contractual obligations are reflected in civil contracts and in the case of guarantees rarely are they backed by corporate undertakings, escrow accounts or bank guarantees. So in the case of a default, the only real remedy is a direct legal action. This sadly is often too costly or time consuming for single unit buyers to pursue.
With Covid-19, if force majeure is considered to be in place, a court action will have to determine who’s right and wrong. So essentially, let’s just say it’s complicated. During this past week we have seen three different projects in Thailand suspend guaranteed returns to buyers, and you can expect the number to jump in coming weeks.
The warning which is important for buyers of branded residences is that they are not purchasing a traditional real estate model, with the likely end game of capital appreciation. They are becoming de facto owners in a hotel, and as such need to carefully understand Thailand’s hotel supply and demand and performance metrics. Hotels are capital intensive and require a different standard of fit-out, operation and reinvestment vs pure residences.
It is still early days in the Covid-19 crisis, and it remains to be seen how developers who have promised guaranteed returns will fulfill these obligations, or look to negotiate a suspension of payments. For buyers of off-plan projects it’s a good time to pay closer attention to guaranteed return returns that are for extended periods of time or at high return percentages. If something looks too good to be true it probably is!
New virus cases nationwide fall to 28 (Monday)
Health officials confirmed 28 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus in the country today, bringing the total to 2,579 since the outbreak began in January. There were 2 additional deaths announced today, bringing the national tally to 40. Today’s new infections are fewer than yesterday’s 33, marking the fifth consecutive day of declines since a spike to 111 on April 8.
Of today’s cases, 12 are in Bangkok, 6 in Phuket, 2 each in Chon Buri, Satun and Yala provinces, and Nonthaburi, Nakhon Phanom and Chumphon each had 1 case
The peak number of confirmed cases so far was the 188 recorded on March 22.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
China fears ‘second wave’ after six week high in new cases
China has reported the highest increase in new coronavirus cases, the highest in nearly six weeks sparking fears of a second wave of infections. 108 new cases were reported Sunday, marking the highest number of cases since a peek of 143 cases in early March.
Yesterday, The National Health Commission in China confirmed 98 of the 108 new cases were “imported” coming from travellers arriving from abroad. The total number of confirmed cases in China is now 82,160, with 3,341 deceased according to officials statistics.
While the numbers of infections have dropped since the height of the epidemic in February, the daily toll of new cases continues to rise again after mass quarantine and lockdown measure helped to level off numbers in mid-March.
Beijing is concerned that infected people entering the country could cause a second wave and force a return to the severe lockdown measures that it has recently emerged from. Some 950 million people were told to stay in the homes and armed soldiers patrolled the streets. It worked.
The Heilongjiang province, which borders Russia, has reported 56 new cases of which 49 were Russian nationals. Chinese cities near the border with Russia have now committed to tighten border controls and quarantine measures for new arrivals.
Border cities such as Suifenhe and Harbin, now require all arrivals from abroad to quarantine for at least 28 days and submit to a nucleic acid and antibody tests and isolate residential units where confirmed and asymptomatic cases are found for and additional 14 days.
