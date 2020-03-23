Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed
4 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Phuket, southern Thailand, today. This brings the total on the resort island to 17. 26 more are in hospital awaiting test results. Provincial officials are inspecting a variety of sites for a potential “field hospital” to be set up, in case the number infections in Phuket continues to rise.
The director of Vachira Phuket Hospital has been tasked with considering available options, and alternatives, including the Phuket Provincial Hospital (aka the “OrBorJor Hospital”). There’s also the chronically incomplete ‘new’ Provincial Hall sitting empty on the south side of Phuket Town. Vachira Hospital is now prohibiting visits to patients to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Meanwhile, Phuket officials on Friday ordered all cockfighting and fishfighting venues, as well as water parks, closed until further notice. (Yes, we’re Googling ‘fishfighting’ as well…)
The order also covers six types of venues and shops to be closed until at least March 31. Spas, massage shops, fitness centres, gyms, Thai boxing and martial arts schools, indoor and outdoor kids’ playgrounds, markets and weekend markets, gaming and internet cafés… all close until at least the end of the month.
Loch Palm Golf Course has closed temporarily to help prevent the spread of the virus. The closure follows Bangkok officials ordering all golf courses in its area of jurisdiction closed on Saturday.
Thailand announced 122 new confirmed cases of the virus nationwide today (Monday), taking the national total to 721 since the virus was first identified in January.
SOURCE: The Phuket NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
13 cases in Phuket, official
13 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus have now been confirmed in the southern Thai island of Phuket. 6 new cases have been announced in the past 24 hours. On Friday the Phuket Governor admitted to five cases on the island – 2 Chinese visitors in early February and 3 current cases involving a Danish family.
188 new cases have been announced for Thailand today (Sunday).
Figures published by local Phuket news sources are posting banners declaring that the Ministry of Public Health have confirmed the latest toll of 13 patients (below). Five of the patients are Thais.
Phuket now has the third highest number of cases – Bangkok – 284 patients, Samut Prakan – 18 and now Phuket – 13.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 UPDATE: World cases exceed 300,000, Italian hospitals overwhelmed
In the past week, the number of Covid-19 coronavirus cases has nearly doubled. Same with the number of deaths.
This morning (10am Thai time) more than 308,000 people are now infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide, and that’s only the people who have been tested and identified.
The most worrying rises have been in the US, Spain, Italy, Germany and France. In the US the number of cases has pushed the superpower into third position, behind China and Italy, with the most number of cases. In Italy, four weeks after a lockdown of towns and borders, the number of cases continues to surge – yesterday Italy recorded 793 new deaths in the past 24 hours.
A global recession is looming as governments impose additional restrictions, businesses close down (either because their governments have closed them down or just to protect their employees) and citizens struggle to find a new ‘normal’ amongst the evolving chaos.
In Thailand there are currently 411 cases, 89 were announced yesterday. The Bangkok government, and surrounding provinces, have announced many closures. More about those HERE.
Here are some snippets from around the world…
China has confirmed six new deaths and 46 additional cases. None of the latest cases were reported from Hubei province, the ground-zero of the outbreak in December 2019. This the fourth straight day that Hubei province has reported no new cases.
Chinese officials say that, of the 46 new cases, 45 were imported, bringing the total number of imported cases to 314.
The death toll in Hubei is now 3,144, and the nation’s overall death toll stands at 3,261.
China’s National Health Centre reports that 72,244 patients in mainland China have recovered and been discharged.
• Italy has now closed all non-essential factories. Italy’s health system is currently completely overwhelmed with the recent surge of cases. The Italian PM says that factories not involved in producing food or medical equipment must shut.
“The country is facing the most severe crisis since WWII.”
• In Spain the Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez asked his citizens to “remain strong. The worst is yet to come.”
Spain has more reported a total of 24,496 cases and 1,378 deaths.
• Kuwait has imposed new curfews to curb the spread of the virus. The country’s Deputy Premier and Interior Minister announced an 11 hour curfew starting 5pm today, Kuwait time.
Bolivia is imposing strict new quarantine rules. The country has imposed a total quarantine for 14 days, starting today.
“All Bolivians should be at home 24 hours a day, and only one person per family can leave at a time to go shopping.”
• Major events around the world continue to be cancelled or at least postponed. Countless art institutions, museums and galleries have temporarily closed their doors. The Louvre in Paris, which houses the famous “Mona Lisa,” is closed until further notice. A blockbuster exhibition marking the 500th anniversary of the death of Italian Renaissance painter Raphael was suspended days after opening in Rome.
UK organisers have pulled the plug on the annual Glastonbury music festival, which was meant to be celebrating its 50th anniversary.
In New York, the curtains remain down and the lights are out on Broadway. Performances are now cancelled until mid-April at least. The Met Gala, one of the world’s biggest fashion shows, has been postponed.
• The former Real Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died yesterday from the novel coronavirus. He was 76. Sanz had been in intensive care since the beginning of the week while being treated for the virus.
Sanz presided over Real Madrid from 1995 until 2000.
• Australian PM Scott Morrison will meet with health officers and representatives of state education boards to decide an action plan on school closures in Australia. The meeting will commence at 6.30 tonight.
It comes as south eastern states,Victoria and New South Wales push for a lockdown of all non-essential activities, including a school shutdown from Tuesday. Australia currently has recorded 1.072 cases and 7 deaths.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Your democracy is killing you and how China suppressed Covid-19
OPINION
On January 25, 2020 the Chinese government started locking down around 930 million citizens over the following few weeks, starting with the city centres of Hubei province, the probable ground zero of the outbreak, and spreading outwards. Most of these Chinese citizens are still quarantined in their homes.
About two weeks later, in the second week of February, the first Covid-19 cases were announced in Italy. A month later the southern European country has nearly 50,000 cases and a death rate of around 8.5%. Their hospitals are completely overwhelmed.
The rest of Europe hasn’t been immune either with cases springing up in all corners of the continent, most notably in Spain, German, France and Switzerland. Around 6,000 people have now died around Europe, just a month after the first cases became apparent.
Across the pond, in the land of the free, the elected President told Americans that they were ready if any cases were identified. On February 15 the first case was identified in the US and the President assured US citizens that everything “was under control”. Now, a month later the US has an acute escalation of cases, pushing through 20,000 cases by late March 21.
Elsewhere in the world there are few corners where cases aren’t now rising quickly. The rise of Covid-19 is real and in its first growth phase. And just wait until the virus takes hold in the African and South American continents. In reality, this is just the beginning and we’ve got a long way to go.
More is known about the Covid-19 coronavirus now, and there’s still a lot more to learn. We do know it has a much higher death rate than the flu, but less than the SARS coronavirus back in 2002/2003.
Viruses with a high death rate usually peter out reasonably quickly as they kill their hosts before they are able to pass it on. Victims appear with symptoms quickly, are identified and isolated, taking them out of harms way.
Viruses, like the many seasonal flus, are highly contagious but only have a death rate of around 0.1%. Covid-19 is in a sweet spot in the middle where it’s quite contagious, but not as contagious as the flu, but has a death rate between 10-20 times higher than the seasonal flu. The other insidious characteristic of Covid-19 is that its carriers can walk around, highly contagious, for days, maybe up to 14 days, before symptoms kick in. By that time it’s too late.
These pandemics strike every ten years or so. Covid-19 won’t be the last virus to put the world on hold as it struggles to contain outbreaks.
Cut to Saturday, March 21 and only 41 new cases were identified in China in the past 24 hours. So China is on top of the coronavirus outbreak? Far from it. On January 25 a human experiment was started, the likes of which had never been launched on a population. The Chinese Government, an authoritarian dictatorship, locked down entire cities and instructed people that they MUST go home and stay home. And that’s that. And the home lockdowns were enforced by soldiers with guns.
But six weeks later the daily spikes in new cases did level off, then fall. The draconian action did curb the spread of the disease. But it won’t stop it, there will be another wave at some point. For now, the virus has been suppressed by removing its carriers out of the system. But it hasn’t been killed.
In the west elected governments have rolled out their lockdowns and closures in a much more staged fashion, respecting the liberties of their citizens. The slower response has resulted in a quick rise in cases.
The main game in the west has now become social distancing, a method recommended by epidemiologists to level off the spike in new infections, flattening the curve. The method does not stop the eventual spread of the virus, but it does slow it down. By slowing down the infection rate it takes the initial pressure off country’s health systems, pushes new case further down the line. Even better it allows people who contract the disease later the opportunity of better treatments and, maybe, even a vaccine in the next few years.
Put more frankly, there may be 50,000 people dying in the US over the next year as a result of the Covid-19 contagion. What health authorities are trying to avoid are 50,000 patients crowding hospitals all at once. Social distancing is a good method to slow down the spread of the virus. Forcibly locking people in their homes is even more efficient. (The figures are not real estimates, just an example)
China’s swift and drastic action, quite early in the outbreak’s evolution, has now given Chinese authorities some breathing space to rally for the probable second wave of infections. Their roll-out of mandatory home detentions did slow down, and suppress, the spread of the virus in China. It has been effective.
The virus likely started in a wet market somewhere in Wuhan, China. But it could have started in any wet market in the world. The virus doesn’t have a nationality, the virus just does what it’s told to do by its RNA coding – find a host and multiply.
But China’s swift response gave the world nearly two months of breathing space. In that time western governments could have become much better prepared for what was inevitable. They didn’t. The impact on budgets in free democracies, and the unpopular measures that would have to be taken, are more difficult to initiate where consensus and negotiation take precedence.
The take-home from our early experience of the Covid-19 outbreak is that the virus doesn’t care about how you elect, or don’t elect, your leaders. The only way to control or cope with a viral outbreak, on this scale, is swift, direct and completely disruptive actions. And none of that is likely to attract votes.
This commentary includes thoughts from Nicholas Chrstakis, a physician, sociologist and author, and Michael Osterholm, and internationally recognised epidemiologist.Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
The Coronavirus effect – Phuket and hotel report
UPDATE: Confusion over Thailand designating 11 destinations as ‘high risk’
Cambodia burns, Bangkok chokes, schools closed
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus prevention
Chiang Mai has the world’s worst air quality for second straight day
Two news cases confirmed in Thailand, pushing total to 37
Top 10 laws to beware of in Thailand
Smoke from plantation fires continues to choke central and northern Thailand
World’s best street food, top 30 cities rated
The top 10 most expensive condominiums in Bangkok
Airlines suspending flights – Thai Lion Air, Singapore Airlines
Thais in Malaysia may return home, but only by air
Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed
Thai manufacturers of ‘substandard’ sanitisers warned
Pattaya motorbike seriously wounded in early morning shooting
Olympics postponement may be ‘inevitable’ due to Covid-19
Cash handouts to Thais being proposed
Thailand increasingly blaming caucasians for coronavirus crisis
Covid-19 coronavirus questions and answers
Four Chinese nationals arrested at Burmese border
Thailand confirms 122 new coronavirus cases (Monday)
Thailand seals borders in North, Northeast
WHO says lockdowns aren’t enough, urgent measures needed now
Covid-19 UPDATE: Thailand’s latest cases, ‘Olympics’ decision in four weeks
Bye bye Bangkok, 1000s of workers head home
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Visitors from 15 locations must show health certificates, insurance before boarding flights to Thailand
- Chiang Mai3 days ago
Chiang Mai orders lights out and fences up
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket immigration offers 30 day extensions for stranded foreigners
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM says all air passengers must show health certificates, insurance
- Cases3 days ago
Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant
- China2 days ago
Chinese tourist packing their bags to come back to Thailand
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand confirms 89 new Covid-19 cases, 411 total
- Air Pollution4 days ago
Forest fire hikes up PM2.5 in Chiang Mai