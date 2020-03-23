image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai manufacturers of ‘substandard’ sanitisers warned

Anukul

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai manufacturers of ‘substandard’ sanitisers warned | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: posttoday.com
    • follow us in feedly

The ruling ‘Phalang Pracharat’ Party has given a warning that using counterfeit alcohol-based sanitisers can lead to lethal health conditions and vendors will face imprisonment. Tipanan Sirichana, a deputy spokesperson of the ruling party, posted on her Facebook account that there were several cases of patients suffering from respiratory illness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea after using substandard sanitisers.

“The chemical used in counterfeit products is methyl alcohol, which is a by-product of the petrochemical process and used in the furniture industry. Methyl alcohol can penetrate the skin and evaporate into the respiratory system leading to bronchitis, conjunctivitis, headache, dizziness and nausea.”

“If the body accumulates too much methyl alcohol, it can cause blindness, glomerulonephritis, sepsis, hepatic infarction leading to death.”

“The vendors of counterfeit products could face up to seven years of imprisonment and 100,000 baht fine. She also advised people to use gloves and wash their hands constantly if alcohol-based sanitisers were in short supply.”

Thai manufacturers of 'substandard' sanitisers warned | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Airlines suspending flights – Thai Lion Air, Singapore Airlines

Anukul

Published

38 seconds ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Airlines suspending flights – Thai Lion Air, Singapore Airlines | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Facebook.com/Thailionair/thethaiger.com

“The airline has been seriously affected by the coronavirus situation, with passenger loads dropping so sharply that, some days, there are no passengers at all.”

This is a letter addressed to the director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Chula Sukmanop, sent from the CEO of Thai Lion Air Aswin Yongkiratikorn.

Thai Lion Air has formerly notified CAAT that it will temporarily suspend operations, for both domestic and international flights, effective March 25, until the Covid-19 outbreak situation eases off or May 1, whichever is later.

Airlines suspending flights - Thai Lion Air, Singapore Airlines | News by The Thaiger

 

Today Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it will reduce more than 90% of its capacity as demand for air travel has dramatically declined due to coronavirus-related movement restrictions.

138 of the 147 aircraft in the airline’s fleet, including those of group carrier SilkAir, and also Singapore Airlines’ budget carrier ‘Scoot,’ will be grounded.

Travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world to slow down the spread of the virus “is the greatest challenge that the SIA Group has faced in its existence,” the airline said in a statement today.

It is unclear when the SIA Group will begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty of the situation both in Singapore, regional and world destinations.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post/ Thai PBS World

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thais in Malaysia may return home, but only by air

Anukul

Published

8 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Thais in Malaysia may return home, but only by air | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: facebook/pg/ThaiEmbassyKL

Today a statement was issued by the Thai Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and has officially announced that Thais’ who wish to return home can do so by air. And only by air, if they get a flight.

Thai citizens in Malaysia can request a certificate from the Embassy via e-mail, if they want to return to Thailand. Provided that they obtain a ‘fit to fly’ certificate from any hospital or clinic in Malaysia or at the two airports in Kuala Lumpur. The certificate must certify that they have proven negative for a Covid-19 test.

The Thai embassy has also opened three hotline numbers – 017 709822, 011 11721963 and 011 11608379 – for Thais seeking advice on the matter.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

21 mins ago

on

March 23, 2020

By

Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Phuket Town, without the usual stream of tourists - BBC

4 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Phuket, southern Thailand, today. This brings the total on the resort island to 17. 26 more are in hospital awaiting test results. Provincial officials are inspecting a variety of sites for a potential “field hospital” to be set up, in case the number infections in Phuket continues to rise.

The director of Vachira Phuket Hospital has been tasked with considering available options, and alternatives, including the Phuket Provincial Hospital (aka the “OrBorJor Hospital”). There’s also the chronically incomplete ‘new’ Provincial Hall sitting empty on the south side of Phuket Town. Vachira Hospital is now prohibiting visits to patients to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, Phuket officials on Friday ordered all cockfighting and fishfighting venues, as well as water parks, closed until further notice. (Yes, we’re Googling ‘fishfighting’ as well…)

The order also covers six types of venues and shops to be closed until at least March 31. Spas, massage shops, fitness centres, gyms, Thai boxing and martial arts schools, indoor and outdoor kids’ playgrounds, markets and weekend markets, gaming and internet cafés… all close until at least the end of the month.

Loch Palm Golf Course has closed temporarily to help prevent the spread of the virus. The closure follows Bangkok officials ordering all golf courses in its area of jurisdiction closed on Saturday.

Thailand announced 122 new confirmed cases of the virus nationwide today (Monday), taking the national total to 721 since the virus was first identified in January.

SOURCE: The Phuket News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 hours ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand2 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง4 weeks ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก4 weeks ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13

Trending