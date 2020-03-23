Thais in Malaysia may return home, but only by air | The Thaiger

“The airline has been seriously affected by the coronavirus situation, with passenger loads dropping so sharply that, some days, there are no passengers at all.”

This is a letter addressed to the director of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), Chula Sukmanop, sent from the CEO of Thai Lion Air Aswin Yongkiratikorn.

Thai Lion Air has formerly notified CAAT that it will temporarily suspend operations, for both domestic and international flights, effective March 25, until the Covid-19 outbreak situation eases off or May 1, whichever is later.

Today Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced that it will reduce more than 90% of its capacity as demand for air travel has dramatically declined due to coronavirus-related movement restrictions.

138 of the 147 aircraft in the airline’s fleet, including those of group carrier SilkAir, and also Singapore Airlines’ budget carrier ‘Scoot,’ will be grounded.

Travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world to slow down the spread of the virus “is the greatest challenge that the SIA Group has faced in its existence,” the airline said in a statement today.

It is unclear when the SIA Group will begin to resume normal services, given the uncertainty of the situation both in Singapore, regional and world destinations.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post/ Thai PBS World