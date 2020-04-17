Phone booths get new lease on life as ‘Covid boxes’ | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phone booths get new lease on life as ‘Covid boxes’
Move over Clark Kent, there’s a new Superhero in town in need of your dressing room. The Digital Economy and Society Ministry is converting TOT phone booths into Covid-19 testing kiosks to help lower the infection risk faced by healthcare workers due to the shortage of personal protective equipment.
At a cost of less than 1,000 baht to repurpose, selected booths will be cleaned and have holes fitted allowing healthcare workers to put their arm through and collect samples from patients and has a positive pressure fan and filtration system to prevent particulate from entering.
Expect to see our new heroes assisting the public soon as TOT’s vice president Morakot Thienmontree believes the first batch of 50 “Covid boxes”, are expected to be fully converted by the end of the month and deployed at selected hospitals.
While phone booth usage over the last few decades has been in decline, we can’t help but recall the words of former TOT Director in Phuket Mr Chanwis Bunjongkarn when he said “The TOT, as a public company, does not operate the phone booths for profit. We keep them to serve the public needand to provide certain groups of people with easily accessible services.”
It seems TOT’s vision has never been more true than now during this time of need.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | PR Department
Coronavirus Hospitals
Ex-military doctors recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force
Even though Thailand’s government has managed to decrease the number of daily infections, authorities still have a huge workload of looking out for patients and processing new arrivals at state quarantine facilities.
So 50 ex-military doctors have been recalled by the Royal Thai Air Force in an “essential mission” of battling Thailand’s Covid-19 outbreak.
Air force chief Air Chief Marshal Maanat Wongwat says “The air force has also joined the fight, so we need to prepare our medical personnel for the situation.”
He also thanked doctors in a welcoming ceremony held yesterday at Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Air Force Academy in northern Bangkok.
“This is the first time the air force has called up its former-officers to reinforce its military personnel. Everyone has both air force blood and spirit as a doctor, we will fight the war against this virus together.”
All the doctors previously served at air force-run hospitals before resigning to work for private hospitals or opening their own clinics. Most of the doctors, aged under 50, will serve the air force up to April 30 at least. The doctors will be split into two groups…
- Treating patients at Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital and Royal Thai Air Force Hospital (Sikan)
- Flying Training School in Nakhon Pathom, where 75 Thais returning from Indonesia are being kept in quarantine
Each doctor will be given a daily allowance of 240 baht.
The air force is also following an urgent policy to have state agencies cut their budgets to enable the government to fund measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and cope with its impact on the economy.
“We will slash 23% of our annual budget,” ACM Maanat said.
“The decrease will not seriously affect development plans, although the air force will be required to adjust some projects and outlays.”
The air force will reportedly delay a 2.4 billion baht spend on a T-50 trainer jet order from South Korea, as well as the upgrade of C-130 aircraft and other construction projects valued over 3 billion baht.
Some of the Air Forces former doctors said they were happy to return to the service of their country.
“I raised no questions when the air force called me. As a soldier, I’m ready to join the mission.” – Former Squadron leader Nathi Diphorm.
Coronavirus Mask
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Provincial Police Region 1 officers have arrested 3 people who have been charged with selling a large quantity of fake hand gel dispensers and face masks. The arrests were made in Samut Prakan (south of Bangkok), Pathum Thani (north of Bangkok) and Bangkok. The provincial police believe that all 3 suspects are part of a bigger network of distributors and retailers.
Police first raided a warehouse in Thanyaburi district of Bangkok and found 138,000 masks worth around 1.6 million baht. The warehouse allegedly belongs to Banpote Kaewwaree, who has been allegedly been receiving and selling the face mask in large quantities.
According to the police, Banpote has also told them he had more masks that were hidden in a container truck owned by Anat Khunchai. Anat has since admitted that he was hired by a man called ‘Fey’ to deliver the masks to the warehouse.
The second arrest was a woman by the name of Thitiporn Sirichai who was in possession of 11,745 face masks was found at a housing estate in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok. She was charged with price gouging. She told police she received the masks from a supplier in Pathum Thani.
In Samut Prakan, the third case, police arrested a man who allegedly sold substandard alcohol gel through his Facebook. Charnchai Wathichanont has been charged with false advertising and selling alcohol products without permission.
He was arrested at his home where police found plastic tubs containing 617 litres of the fake gel product marked with a label “70% alcohol”.
Crime
Police nab another suspect in notorious Forex-3D Ponzi scheme
Police in Bangkok have arrested yet another suspect in the infamous Forex-3D Ponzi scheme which duped thousands with false promises of high returns and resulted in losses of tens of billions of baht. Department of Special Investigation officials have now arrested 30 year old Sitthanat Pho-ngern on a warrant issued by the Criminal Court.
He’s charged with luring people to invest in fraudulent deals by unlicensed online Forex brokering. He operated his forex scam from an apartment in Bangkok’s Huay Khwang district. Learn more about how Forex-3D has affected people’s lives HERE.
Sitthanat was immediately given a physical examination as a precaution against Covid-19 transmission. His temperature was a normal 36.4°C and he has no record of chronic disease or history of travelling to high risk areas.
But the DSI deputy director-general says that although restrictions have been imposed under the national state of emergency, the DSI is continuing its investigations into special criminal cases.
About 3,000 people have reported losses to the DSI, which expects to wrap up its investigation by the end of the year. It is estimated the victims invested 1.58 billion baht in total. They believed they were trading in foreign currencies.
The DSI has already seized property and assets valued at hundreds of millions of baht from other suspects in the case.
