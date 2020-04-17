Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage | The Thaiger

Crime
Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage
A disturbing Facebook post went viral this week depicting a woman grilling and eating a young leopard with a caption that read “Tonight’s dinner, fried spicy leopard. Did I get it by accident?”After the post saw wide-scale outrage, it was picked up by local NGO, Watchdog Thailand, who brought it to the attention of wildlife authorities.
Leopards are a protected species in Thailand. Killing and eating them is a crime (just ask construction tycoon Premchai Karasutra). In response to the public outrage, the National Park Conservation Department says that “the Facebook user who posted pictures of a leopard being cooked and eaten this week has been identified”.
After an investigation narrowed the search down to 4 suspects, 2 are now believed to be involved. Eyewitness testimony from the suspect’s husband and a friend told investigators that they saw her cook and eat the young leopard and later watched as she removed the evidence from Facebook after her post brought too much attention. An arrest order has now been issued for the suspects who are from the deep south in the Betong District of Yala.
SOURCES: Thai Residence | Watchdog ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao
Police general Krisana Pattanacharoen, dupty spokesman of the Royal Thai Police reports that a serving police sergeant was allegedly arrested in Chachoengsao province (east of Bangkok) for conspiring to rob a bank.
Officers from Bangpakong Police Station reported that there was a suspicious-looking man in front of Kasikornbank’s Bangwua branch in Bangpakong district.
“The suspect was seen wearing a black cloth mask, black clothes, carrying a backpack standing in front of the bank’s ATMs.”
“When patrolling police officers questioned him, he said he was an undercover police officer from the Special Branch Bureau and tried to flee.”
Officers then arrested him after trying to escape from the patrolling officers, a Glock 19 handgun was found in his jacket along with secondary magazine with 40 bullets.”
Police revealed that the suspect was 33 year old Sergeant Pannathep (last name withheld), who worked as unit commander of Police Clearance Service Centre at the Special Branch Bureau, Royal Thai Police.
General Krisana says that the man confessed to a conspiracy to rob the bank, saying that he was 400,000 baht in debt and his wife was out of work.”
“The sergeant will be charged with carrying firearms in a public place, while officers will further investigate the origin of the firearm and ammunition to see if there are other offenses involved.”
“The Special Branch Bureau will later appoint a committee to consider disciplinary punishment against the sergeant.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Mask
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
Provincial Police Region 1 officers have arrested 3 people who have been charged with selling a large quantity of fake hand gel dispensers and face masks. The arrests were made in Samut Prakan (south of Bangkok), Pathum Thani (north of Bangkok) and Bangkok. The provincial police believe that all 3 suspects are part of a bigger network of distributors and retailers.
Police first raided a warehouse in Thanyaburi district of Bangkok and found 138,000 masks worth around 1.6 million baht. The warehouse allegedly belongs to Banpote Kaewwaree, who has been allegedly been receiving and selling the face mask in large quantities.
According to the police, Banpote has also told them he had more masks that were hidden in a container truck owned by Anat Khunchai. Anat has since admitted that he was hired by a man called ‘Fey’ to deliver the masks to the warehouse.
The second arrest was a woman by the name of Thitiporn Sirichai who was in possession of 11,745 face masks was found at a housing estate in the Phasi Charoen district of Bangkok. She was charged with price gouging. She told police she received the masks from a supplier in Pathum Thani.
In Samut Prakan, the third case, police arrested a man who allegedly sold substandard alcohol gel through his Facebook. Charnchai Wathichanont has been charged with false advertising and selling alcohol products without permission.
He was arrested at his home where police found plastic tubs containing 617 litres of the fake gel product marked with a label “70% alcohol”.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Pattaya man allegedly confesses to stabbing murder of ex-wife
…and has allegedly confessed to the murder. The original story can be found HERE:
The suspect has now been identified as 52 year old Boonlert Khunmoon of Chon Buri’s Banglamung district. The victim was 50 year old Sudjai Rodmanee, the suspect’s ex-wife.
The incident took place near the Chon Buri Land Office in Pattaya mid-morning yesterday. Boonlert followed Sudjai on a motorbike to a street near the land office in South Pattaya. Boonlert told Pattaya Police that he’d been attempting to reconcile with her and wanted to repair their broken relationship.
In his statement, Boonlert claims Sudjai rejected his attempts to reconcile and apologise, and he became “enraged”, using a weapon, described as a “lancet” to reporters, to stab her several times in the street before fleeing. Witnesses called police who pursued the suspect until he surrendered. Police described him as “co-operative”.
Boonlert has allegedly confessed to all charges presented to him and plans to plead guilty to murder, according to the police report. He remains in police custody.
SOURCE: The Pattaya NewsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
PM offers apology for “confusion” over 5,000 baht handouts
Woman cooks and eats Leopard, posts her kitchen skills on Facebook attracting widespread outrage
Phone booths get new lease on life as ‘Covid boxes’
Government proposes plans on how to stablise Thailand’s GDP
Desperate police officer nabbed trying to rob a bank in Chachoengsao
Pattaya irons out the wrinkles at checkpoints
28 new Covid-19 cases (Friday), one more death, as recovery rate reaches 62%
Seized tuna trawler catches fire on Phuket’s east coast
Phuket reports 1 new Covid-19 case (Friday)
Extreme weather threatens already virus-stricken Asian and Pacific countries
Thai airlines have their hands out for an extra 8.8 billion baht
Discounts on 72 consumer goods to ease Covid-19 impact
Thunderstorms in the South, heatwave in the North
Lifting of restrictions depends on compliance
‘Smart helmets’ for Chinese epidemic prevention officers
Currency will be a key driver in Phuket’s (eventual) tourism recovery?
Thai dengue fever infections rise to 8,147 in three provinces
PM Prayut to attend online session of the ASEAN council to discuss regional Covid-19 impact
US Embassy passes on message to Thailand from US Department of State
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
Phuket residents instructed to stay home for at least 14 days
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Viral video urges Indonesian Muslims to march on virus hotspots – VIDEO
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
PM urges Thailand to observe Songkran at home on April 13
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
- Business3 days ago
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
- Bangkok2 days ago
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
- Bangkok3 days ago
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
- Crime3 days ago
Drunken man incinerates ATM after running out of alcohol
- Thailand4 days ago
Bodies of two teen girls found in Kwae Noy river, Kanchanaburi