Foreigners banned from entering Thailand, with a few exceptions | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Foreigners banned from entering Thailand, with a few exceptions
Since the Thai PM updated yesterday’s decree, announcing that the State of Emergency will start from tonight, midnight, he has since started rolling out additional details.
Now it’s been announced that all foreigners are banned from entering the country. But Thais stranded in other countries will be allowed to return.
The State of Emergency comes into effect at midnight tonight (Wednesday), and will remain in situ until the end of April , 2020. The decree covers all of Thailand.
The latest announcement bans all foreigners from entry at all entry points. The only exceptions will be shippers, diplomats, drivers, pilots and “others permitted by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha”.
“People under the age of five years and over 70 are encouraged to stay home, and public gatherings are banned.”
Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says the ban on foreigner entry was to prevent the importing of more active Covid-19 cases into the country.
The ban on entry of all foreigners, exceptions aside, doesn’t really change much in reality, as most flights have now been cancelled, borders closed and the actual paperwork needed to enter Thailand virtually impossible to collate at this time.
The State of Emergency authorises the Thai PM to head up a ‘War Room’ or medical and community leaders to fight the virus. It will include the permanent secretaries of public health, interior, commerce and foreign affairs.
The supreme commander of the armed forces, General Pornpipat Benyasri, is charged with the responsibility for security affairs.
The Thaiger will provide accurate and quick updates on any declarations from the Thai PM during the State of Emergency in Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Curfew on tourists, foreign and Thai, in Phuket
The Phuket Governor has been forced to announce an emergency curfew to prevent a repeat of last night’s spontaneous gatherings on Patong Beach. With all the bars and entertainment venues closed Governor Phakaphong has requested that tourists, both foreign and Thai, to remain inside their accommodation from 5pm until midnight, tonight.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Hundreds of Thais stranded in New Zealand, denied boarding without documentation
A Facebook post from a Thai Airways aircrew says hundreds of desperate Thais are trapped in New Zealand, denied boarding on a Bangkok-bound flight as they couldn’t provide the mandatory “fit-to-fly” letter now required of Thai nationals, and proof of residency once in Thailand. Aaron Puranasamriddhi (known online as Krissanarat) called on the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to sort out the problems as a matter of urgency.
Due to the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, Thais need the documentation to get on planes heading home, including a “Fit to Fly” Health Certificate and a letter from a Thai embassy or consulate where they are announcing their intention to return home.
Many people are unable to get this documentation.
The post said that of the 280 people trying to board Thai flight TG492 from Auckland to Bangkok, only six were allowed to do so as they were the only ones with the required documentation.
Some 274 people were arguing to be allowed to board but were left stranded at the airport, according to the post.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Hot News
April Thai lottery postponed
The Thai national lottery scheduled for April 1 will now take place on May 2, and the other April 16 and May 2 lottery draws have been cancelled. The Thai Government Lottery Office made the announcement today. The bi-monthly drawing of the six magic numbers is one of the most watched TV programs in Thailand.
The move, sure to disappoint many Thai people, already down on their luck due to the effects of the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic and hoping to win the lottery during these difficult times, is intended “to promote social distancing”, according to a spokesman for the office.
The Chairman of the Lottery Office, Phachara Anantaslip, say that if the situation worsens, there may be further postponements.
The Lottery Office is also considering temporarily using online channels or machines to distribute tickets during the crisis, saying that they don’t want to put the public at risk, and encourage social distancing from the usual individual ticket vendors. This means, however, that many low income workers, who depend on selling lottery tickets, many whom are disabled, will be out of work during this period, joining millions of others.
Thailand’s government announced a series of measuresintended to help such “informal workers,” including cash handouts of 5000 baht per month per person for those who qualify.
Source: The Pattaya News
Trending
