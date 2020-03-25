image
image
Connect with us

Thailand

Thailand News Today – Wednesday, March 25

The Thaiger

Published 

3 seconds ago

 on 

Thailand News Today – Wednesday, March 25 | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

107 new coronavirus cases confirmed (Wednesday)

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Disease Control announced 107 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in their daily press briefing this morning. 

This makes the total number of cases found in Thailand since the outbreak began in January 934, with 4 total deaths. Yesterday 106 confirmed cases were announced. 52 patients have so far fully recovered.

The vast majority of new cases in recent days have been from Bangkok. The ‘boxing stadium cluster’ appears to be the a primary cause of many of the recent statistics.

Yesterday Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced an emergency decree, giving the government sweeping additional powers to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak. That decree comes into effect from tomorrow. 

We’ll have a full report about any new restriction imposed on people in Thailand early tomorrow.

Thai Airways suspends all flights, some from today

The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has claimed another victim: Thai Airways. The national carrier, has announced the suspension of all operations until May 31. The struggling carrier, once considered one of Asia’s most luxurious airlines, said yesterday that the suspension is necessary “because the global pandemic has prompted many countries to impose border closures and lockdowns, forcing many Thai offices abroad to close temporarily and making it impossible to operate to those destinations.”

Remaining flights start being grounded from today. There’s a full list at thethaiger.com

Authorities searching for bus travellers in Chiang Rai after passenger tests positive

Authorities in Chiang Rai are trying to track down the passengers of a tour bus after three tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The bus was travelling from Bangkok to the Chiang Saen district of Chiang Rai in northern Thailand. The three, all from the same family, are being treated in hospital. A spokesman for Chiang Rai’s health department has announced all fellow bus passengers now need to be screened.

New Phuket city hall gets makeover as emergency Covid-19 hospital

The new, as yet unfinished, Phuket City Hall is preparing to adjust its meeting spaces to a be a 40 bed field hospital which will accommodate Covid-19 patients. The new facility will be a frontline measure, if the situation worsens in Phuket. The new facility is 40% ready and will be fully functional from this Friday.

Phuket province reported 3 new cases today.

Thai banks will remain open

The Bank of Thailand says Banks will keep as many branches open as possible to ensure business can continue during the Covid-19 emergency.

The BoT and the Thai Bankers’ Association says they are ready to guarantee customers access to important services, including deposits, withdrawals, money transfers, payments and loan procedures. They’re asking customers and staff to remain at least 1.5 metres apart while waiting for service.

Curfew for soldiers after 5 test positive for Covid-19

Thailand’s Army Chief General Apirat has officially ordered a curfew for soldiers after 5 in the Royal Thai Army came back with positive test for Covid-19.

After 238 soldiers entered quarantine, Apirat decided that it would be the best option for the Army to strictly monitor activities of soldiers and place a curfew on the troops.

Soldiers are being told to return to their barracks, effective now, and will have a curfew imposed on them from 9pm every night.

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Can't get enough Thaiger? Try Thaiger Radio @ 102.75FM with music, weather, traffic, news & local programming or view some Thailand Top 10s lists.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Weather

Hot with showers in the North, cloudy in the South

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

4 hours ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

Hot with showers in the North, cloudy in the South | The Thaiger
PHOTO: @phiphiisland_diary

Thailand’s Meteorological Department said today is a “hot to a very hot day for the North and the Northeast” as a thermal low covers upper Thailand. A combination of southerly and southeasterly winds prevails over the Northeast, the East, the Central and the lower North regions. Thundershowers with gusty winds are forecast in some areas of the upper country (hey, maybe it’ll cut down a bit of that haze…).

“People should beware of severe weather and keep off unsecured buildings and outdoor installations. Farmers should prepare for crop damage.”

Thailand is going through the ‘unsettled’ month leading up to Songkran (April 13) and the start of the annual wet season around the country. In other words, expect the unexpected.

The weather forecast for the next 24 hours is as follows…

Northern region: Hot to very hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; temperature lows of 18-25℃ and highs of 37-41℃.

Northeastern region: Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 30% of the areas; lows of 21-25℃ and highs of 33-38℃.

Central region: Hot to very hot during the day, with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-26℃, highs of 37-41℃.

Eastern region: Hot with thundershowers and gusty winds in 10% of the areas; lows of 24-27℃, highs of 33-39℃; waves a metre high.

Southern region (east coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; temperatures of 23-26℃ up to 33-36℃; waves a metre high.

Southern region (west coast): Partly cloudy with thundershowers in 10% of the areas; lows of 23-26 degrees, highs of 35-38℃; waves a metre high, higher offshore.

Bangkok and environs: Hot during the day with isolated rains; lows of 26-27℃, highs of 35-39℃.

Air quality around the north of Thailand remains poor although the air in the main city centres has improved compared to last week when the AQI was reaching up above 300 each day.

Hot with showers in the North, cloudy in the South | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Economy

The almighty baht set to fall further despite rate cuts, stimulus

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 25, 2020

By

The almighty baht set to fall further despite rate cuts, stimulus | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

A lot has changed for the baht.

It was only months ago that The Bank of Thailand considered drastic measures to rein in the rambunctious baht, whose massive gains in currency markets made it the darling of speculators. In December Kasikorn Bank released a report outlining reasons the baht “will remain strong into 2020.” The bank’s research arm forecast the baht would move in a range of 30.1 – 30.5 baht to the US$ for the next few quarters at least. (As of today exchange rate is 32.83 US$ to 1 baht) They warned then that Thailand’s November export data would likely to be in negative territory, another victim of the “continuing strength of the local currency.”

Those days are gone, and the baht now looks to tumble further after the BoT cut interest rates to counter the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus. The decisions came in a hail of announcements starting with an emergency rate cut on Friday night. The new measures are a further blow for the baht, which has already slipped over 9% this year, more than erasing last year’s gains. There’s also slowing economic growth and the worst drought in decades. And a delay in the government’s budget due to political wrangling didn’t help matters.

Friday’s move cut rates by 25 basis points to a new record low of 0.75%. It was the second reduction in as many months, coming ahead of today’s scheduled policy meeting. The policy committee has said the virus outbreak is likely to be “more severe” than previously thought and it will “take time for the situation to normalize.”

Only two weeks ago the government announced a massive stimulus package, well beyond its earlier Chim Shop Chai (Eat Shop Spend) programs, to “return growth to positive territory.” Policymakers went before the media, saying they’ll set up a mechanism to allow banks to use money market and bond funds for collateral to enhance liquidity and make funds available for companies to refinance corporate bonds.

The coronavirus has already taken its toll on Thailand’s newly-struggling currency, decimating the nation’s tourism industry, largely by reducing visitors from China, who alone accounted for some 3% of the country’s gross domestic product. Tourism revenue has slumped 43% in February from a year earlier. Furthermore exports tumbled 4.5% the same month, according to a Bloomberg report.

The BoT’s benchmark rate is now just a fraction above the level of inflation, putting Thailand on the cliff of joining the list of nations with negative real policy rates.

“The odds of a recession over the next 12 months have jumped to 30% from just 10% a year ago. Across Asia, only Japan has a higher probability”, according to Bloomberg surveys of economists.

While the number of virus cases in Thailand remains well below those in the world’s worst-affected countries, the recent spike suggests there’s potential for the situation to get a lot worse, meaning even more bad news for the baht. Yesterday there was an announcement of a state of emergency and the Cabinet’s approval of a 117 billion baht stimulus package.

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading

Thailand

Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 24

The Thaiger

Published

23 hours ago

on

March 24, 2020

By

Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 24 | The Thaiger

Thailand under a State of emergency – Prime Minister

Thai PM Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha told a news conference today that Thailand will be under emergency decree from this Thursday (March 26) until the end of April to deal with Covid-19.

The decree means the PM will have the executive power to declare further measures to contain the virus, including giving extra authority to officials and creating checkpoints to reduce people’s movements.

Prayut says some requirements would be mandatory while others would be “requests.” He said precise details of the decree will be announced before this Thursday.

He urged people not to return to their home provinces and said there will be checkpoints and quarantine measures taken along the way for those who do. 

The emergency decree gives various powers, including the potential restriction of domestic travel, censoring media, curfews, commandeering or closing building, among others.

The Thai PM said that rumours of a curfew taking place as early as this evening are false.

The PM also said that social media will be “very closely monitored” during the emergency decree period. Those sharing fake news or making claims of cover-ups or conspiracies “will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Thailand confirms 106 new coronavirus cases, 3 more deaths

Thailand health officials reported 106 new Covid-19 coronavirus infections today, bringing the total to 827 in the Kingdom. The number of new cases is lower than the 122 recorded yesterday. T

The Ministry of Public Health has also reported 3 additional deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 4. A Public Health Ministry spokesman says the 3 deaths were patients who had previous health complications, including a 70 year old man with tuberculosis, a 45 year old man with diabetes and a 79 year old man with unspecified health problems. Meanwhile local media are reporting 9 new cases in Phuket, including an unnamed medical official.

Thai restaurants and food chains switching to home deliveries

A difficult time for restaurants as the government rolls out lockdowns across the country. So many of the restaurants and food chains are changing from sit-in facilities to home delivery. They’re saying that they need to switch their financial strategy to stay afloat as the spread of Covid-19 becomes more serious in Thailand. So they’re becoming ‘virtual’ restaurants providing the same food but as a home delivery instead.

Smaller restaurants will have the option of either providing their own deliveries and reaching out to their customer base on social media, or registering with some of the App-based service providers like Grab Food and Food Panda. But these services take a whopping commission to be listed.

Riot fears reopen ‘closed’ Thai border checkpoints as migrant workers flee

Some of Thailand’s recently closed border checkpoints were forced to reopen last night and today as thousands of migrant workers, now unemployed due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, flee Thailand for their homes in Myanmar and Cambodia. Their numbers and their desperation sparked fears of rioting.

In Chiang Rai, the border was reopened after about 100 workers from Myanmar arrived at the Mae Sai checkpoint, only to find it closed. A 28 year old woman in the group, recently laid off due to shutdowns in Bangkok, told reporters:

“We must go home, or we will starve to death in Bangkok.”

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Continue Reading
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 day ago

ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 days ago

Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้ | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย2 weeks ago

ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020 | The Thaiger
Thailand3 weeks ago

Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11 | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย3 weeks ago

รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update. | The Thaiger
Thailand4 weeks ago

Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย4 weeks ago

หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง1 month ago

สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0 | The Thaiger
เจลีก1 month ago

เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย?? | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ | The Thaiger
คลิป1 month ago

7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก | The Thaiger
สื่อไทย1 month ago

10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก

Trending