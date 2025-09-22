Thai Airways warns of flight disruptions due to Typhoon Ragasa

Flights between Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Taiwan may be delayed or cancelled from September 22 to 24 due to severe weather.

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan Turner22 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, September 22, 2025
Thai Airways flight | Photo via Skytrax

Thai Airways has issued a notice to passengers regarding potential disruptions from Typhoon Ragasa, which is currently moving across Taiwan and Hong Kong. The typhoon may affect flights between Bangkok and Kaohsiung, Taiwan, and Bangkok and Hong Kong from September 22 to 24.

The affected flights include TG630 from Bangkok to Kaohsiung and TG631 from Kaohsiung to Bangkok on September 22 and 23.

Additionally, flight TG602 from Bangkok to Hong Kong on September 23 may also be impacted. On September 24, flights TG600, TG628, and TG638 from Bangkok to Hong Kong, as well as TG601, TG603, TG629, and TG639 from Hong Kong to Bangkok, may face disruptions.

Passengers scheduled to travel during this period are advised to check their flight status before departure.

Travel advisory sent out by Thai Airways

Additional information can be obtained by contacting the THAI Contact Centre at 0-2356-1111, which operates 24 hours a day.

For assistance, passengers in Hong Kong can call +852 2495 1115, while those in Taiwan can reach out at +88 62 7753 7973.

Thai Airways assures that they are closely monitoring the situation and have issued an apology for any inconvenience this may cause.

Concurrently, the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has issued a weather warning for September 22, as heavy rainfall is forecast to affect 45 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok.

The intensified monsoon system, partly influenced by Typhoon Ragasa, is expected to bring thunderstorms and possible flooding to much of the north, northeast, central, and eastern regions. The south will see lighter, scattered storms, but rough seas are expected in coastal areas.

Typhoon Ragasa, currently east of the Philippines, is projected to move into the South China Sea and approach northern Vietnam between September 25 and 26, weakening gradually but still impacting Thailand’s weather systems during this period.

Residents are urged to monitor forecasts and exercise caution due to the risk of flash flooding and strong winds, especially in areas with steep terrain or poor drainage.

