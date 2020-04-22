Bangkok to cut checkpoints from 89 to 52 | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Bangkok
Bangkok to cut checkpoints from 89 to 52
Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau announced yesterday it will reduce the number of checkpoints from 89 to 52 during the night curfew, effective until further notice. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 4am starting April 3, in a bid to curb new Covid-19 infections.
Police checkpoints have been set up since then throughout Bangkok to enforce the curfew and prevent crimes at night.
The 52 checkpoints that will remain effective are:
- In front of the Chinese Embassy
- Pracha Songkro Road Soi 5-7
- Banglamphu intersection
- In front of Yothin Burana School
- Exit of Phaholyothin Expressway
- In front of The SC Place, Ratchadapisek Road
- Soi Krungthep-Nonthaburi 26
- Soi Lat Phrao 15
- Prasert Manukit Road
- BTS Morchit Station
- King Mongkut’s University of Technology North Bangkok
- King Kaew intersection
- Soi Hathairat 34/1
- Balae intersection
- Soi Charoen Krung 1
- Kheha Romklao intersection
- Transport Region 4 intersection
- Soi Seri Thai 53
- Lat Phrao Expressway
- Navamin Road
- Amornphan intersection
- Soi Chaloem Prakiat 28
- Rama III intersection
- Bangna intersection
- Chonglom intersection, Rama III Road
- Soi Pattanakarn 25
- Rama III Road Soi 8
- Bangna intersection, Sukhumvit Rd.
- Wat Ratchanadda, Machachai Road
- Jaroenrat Road
- Yukol 2 intersection, Bamrungmeuang Road
- Yaowarat Road
- Mit Phan Road
- Phraramhok Technological College
- Soi Jaran Saniwong 7
- Vet Care Hospital, Kanchanaphisek Road
- Romreun Village, Ratchaphreug Road
- Soi Rungpracha, Borommaratchachonnani Road
- Chao Phraya Hospital
- In front of Supalai Loft
- Suksawas Road
- BTS Pho Nimit Station
- Rama II Road Soi 42
- Taksin Road
- Soi Somdet Chaopraya 11
- Soi Somdet Phrachao Taksin 37
- Behind Nong Khaem shopping centre, Ma Jaroen Road
- PT petrol station, Kanchanaphisek Road
- Soi Sa Kae Ngam 14
- Chatchai Sermchoke Village
- Susco petrol station, Kanchanaphisek Road
- Bangchak petrol station, Kanchanaphisek Road
SOURCE: The Nation
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
After PM Prayut-cha-0-cha sent an open letter to the county’s 20 wealthiest people seeking advice to help lift Thailand out of the Covid-19 pandemic (read more HERE), today Thailand’s top business leaders said they’re ready to help the government ease the crunch of the coronaviruscrisis, and will offered their ideas to lift the country out of its economic dilemma.
Suphachai Chearavanont, CEO of CP Group, Thailand’s largest private company and one of the world’s largest conglomerates, praised the PM’s gesture as a smart move.
“These businesses have supply chains and trade networks with small and medium sized business partners as well as major co-investors. The economic downturn has also had an impact on their companies and they have a common interest in fixing the economy amid the Covid-19 pandemic.”
“Each of the businesses is like a ministry. They are from the real sector and they are running their own micro economies. If they work under the government, the PM will automatically have twenty more ministries working for the administration.”
“I believe the prime minister will find their interests are in line with the country’s. Making them feel honored, confident, and engaged. Utilising their experience will greatly support employment and benefit the recovery of the Thai economy,”
The Chearavanont brothers retained their spot as Thailand’s wealthiest, with a net worth of 888 billion baht (27.3 billion US dollars), according to Forbes.
Somphote Ahunai, the founder of Energy Absolute Company, a Bangkok-based biodiesel producer and solar plant operator, says he felt honoured to receive the PM’s letter.
He agrees with the premier’s move to invite business leaders who have succeeded in their own industries to brainstorm ideas to address the country’s problems.
“Right now, the government must think new and act in a new way as we are now in survival mode. We have to balance three things…
- How to prevent the current stage of the virus from reaching a Level 3 outbreak,
- How to help poor people affected by the crisis
- How to prevent the economy from deteriorating further.”
Somphote ranks 18th on the list Thailand’s richest.
Dr Prasert Prasattong Osoth, the cofounder of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, says he’ll “…spend 100 million baht helping local officials in Sukhothai dig existing and new ponds, as well as waterways and artesian wells, to help people fight drought after the Covid-19 pandemic ends.”
“No one [has] thought about post-Covid solutions, and people will still be facing drought problems after the pandemic.”
Dr Prasert ranks in 11th place with a net worth of 84 billion baht (2.6 billion US dollars).
In his letter, Prayut wrote that the pandemic posed the risk of great damage to lives and the economy and “it is a time when Thai people and Thailand need the best cooperation from all sectors, especially groups of people or organisations that have knowledge, capabilities, and strengths.”
“Therefore, I contact you as you are senior people in our society.”
Thai airline pilot works for Grab Food delivering your food in style
Airlines in Thailand are facing hardship to survive during the ‘Great Disruption’ of the Covid-19 pandemic. Border closures, travel restrictions and airline groundings have led to many staff and pilots ending up on the patient waiting queue or, for some, the unemployment queue.
But another industry, the food delivery business, is booming at the moment. So when opportunity meets demand, there’s always a good outcome.
The ‘Nation Thailand‘ reports about a pilot who has had to hang up his wings but has put on a motorbike helmet instead. Airline pilot Thanun Khantatatbumroong has decided to start delivering food after his airline suspended him cutting off most of his usual income.
For more than a month now Thanun has worked with ‘Grab Food’. Not only is he delivering people food, he’s doing it in style and been using his BMW R1200 GSA motorbike to transport food and beverages. (When I get my pizza delivered I want it delivered by a BMW R1200, not some scabby 10 year old Honda Click!)
Captain Thanun has also joined with other aircraft crew to create their own delivery network, which is pulling in revenue of more than 1,000 baht a day.
“The airlines will open domestic and main routes in the near future, however normal international flight services will not resume until the Covid-19 crisis is resolved.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Water discounts and refunds will start May 1
Yesterday The Metropolitan Waterworks Authority in Bangkok officially announced that there would be an automatic discount on water bills by 3% for people in Bangkok, Samut Prakarn and Nonthaburi. The measure will be active for 3 months.
The announcement states… ‘The campaign will start in May and continue through to July, during which users will see the ‘Covid-19 discount’ notification on their water bills. There is no need to register to get the discount, it will be automatically granted to all users.”
The MWA has also previously announced its campaign to refund water meter deposits to users who will be able to register from May 1 onwards. The refund is for Thai nationals only.
Registration can be done through
- PWA’s website.
- PWA call centre at 1662.
- PWA’s official account on the LINE @pwathailand / @MWAthailand.
Customers must provide their full name, customer ID as indicated on their monthly water bills, and their national ID number.
An SMS will confirm the eligibility after their registration is fully submitted.
Eligible customers can collet their refund through….
- Transferred to their bank account (linked your account number with national ID number)
- PromptPay platform
- Obtaining cash via Counter Service at any 7-11 store
The PWA will start paying out the refund to registered and eligible persons from May 5. The amount of the refund will vary according to the meter size and their contract commencement date.
A customer using a 5 centimetre (2 inch) meter, who has signed their contract between April 28, 1997 and September 30, 2006, will receive 3,000 baht and who singed their contract after October 1, 2006 onwards will receive 4,000 baht.
Customers can call the PWA 1662 call center for inquiries regarding the registration.
SOURCE: Thai News PRD / The Nation
