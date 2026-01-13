Pheu Thai eyes gaming industry reform to boost digital economy

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 13, 2026, 10:43 AM
50 1 minute read
Pheu Thai eyes gaming industry reform to boost digital economy | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook: Yodchanan Wongsawat

Key insights from the news

  • Pheu Thai's Yodchanan Wongsawat met with gaming industry leaders to discuss elevating Thailand's position in the global digital economy, focusing on the gaming sector valued at nearly 40 billion baht.
  • Industry representatives emphasized the need for a dedicated Game Industry Act to replace outdated regulations under the Film and Video Act BE 2551, arguing that reform is essential for international competitiveness.
  • The discussion included aligning the gaming sector with Pheu Thai's soft-power strategy, integrating digital entertainment into national economic planning.
  • Yodchanan highlighted the importance of skilled professionals in emerging technologies and proposed direct government investment in infrastructure and intellectual property to attract international investors.

Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial and MP candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat met with gaming industry leaders in Bangkok yesterday, January 12, to explore ways to elevate the country’s position in the global digital economy.

Executives from the Thai Game Software Industry Association (TGA), along with developers, publishers and platform operators, joined the meeting. The discussion aimed to address challenges and potential in turning the country into a regional gaming powerhouse.

Industry representatives presented an overview of Thailand’s gaming sector, valued at nearly 40 billion baht, and said it could thrive with the right government support.

One of the most pressing issues raised was the legal framework governing the industry. The TGA called for the introduction of a dedicated Game Industry Act, arguing that current regulations, still governed under the Film and Video Act BE 2551, are outdated and restrictive.

They stressed that reform is critical for Thai gaming businesses to compete internationally.

The conversation also touched on aligning the gaming sector with Pheu Thai’s broader soft-power strategy. Party representatives and industry leaders discussed a possible partnership that could integrate digital entertainment into national economic planning.

Yodchanan said that digital games should not be viewed merely as entertainment or commercial ventures, but as part of a wider technological ecosystem.

Related Articles

He highlighted the importance of skilled professionals in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and IT, noting their potential role in driving Thailand’s development of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

He added that the government must move beyond simply offering grants and invest directly in strategic infrastructure, including acquiring global intellectual property (IP) licences, supporting shared development platforms, and backing a state-led “national champion” to lead the market and build local expertise.

Yodchanan believes these proposals would not only boost Thailand’s tech capabilities but also attract international investors, reported Bangkok Post.

In similar news, Thailand is set to join Japan, South Korea, and China in formalising its digital gaming industry as the Game Industry Act edges closer to becoming law.

Thaiger QUIZ
Thailand's Gaming Industry Insights Quiz
Answer the quiz. Tap Next to go to the next question.
1/10
  1. 1. Who met with gaming industry leaders in Bangkok on January 12?
  2. 2. What is the estimated value of Thailand's gaming sector?
  3. 3. What act currently governs the legal framework of Thailand's gaming industry?
  4. 4. What did the Thai Game Software Industry Association (TGA) call for?
  5. 5. What aspect of digital games did Yodchanan emphasize?
  6. 6. What skills did Yodchanan highlight as important for Thailand's development?
  7. 7. What kind of investment did Yodchanan suggest the government should make?
  8. 8. Which countries is Thailand set to join in formalizing its digital gaming industry?
  9. 9. What potential benefit did Yodchanan mention regarding his proposals?
  10. 10. What was a key topic of discussion during the meeting?

Latest Thailand News
Pheu Thai eyes gaming industry reform to boost digital economy | Thaiger Thailand News

Pheu Thai eyes gaming industry reform to boost digital economy

10 seconds ago
Police rule out murder in deadly house fire in Chiang Mai | Thaiger Thailand News

Police rule out murder in deadly house fire in Chiang Mai

18 minutes ago
Six Myanmar workers fired after rider attack in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Six Myanmar workers fired after rider attack in Samut Prakan

43 minutes ago
Amazing Thailand x LISA teaser drops ahead of full film release | Thaiger Thailand News

Amazing Thailand x LISA teaser drops ahead of full film release

1 hour ago
American paraglider crash into power pole on Koh Lan | Thaiger Thailand News

American paraglider crash into power pole on Koh Lan

17 hours ago
Thai flag flies high in Antarctic skydiving record | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai flag flies high in Antarctic skydiving record

17 hours ago
Chiang Rai noodle shop owner Aunt Pan killed in domestic incident | Thaiger Thailand News

Chiang Rai noodle shop owner Aunt Pan killed in domestic incident

17 hours ago
Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign man exposes himself to Thai woman in Phuket car park

17 hours ago
Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite launch fails after rocket malfunction in India | Thaiger Thailand News

Thailand’s THEOS-2A satellite launch fails after rocket malfunction in India

18 hours ago
Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog | Thaiger Thailand News

Italian man slammed for insulting Thai taxi driver comparing him to dog

18 hours ago
Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket | Thaiger Thailand News

Uzbek man detained after alleged assault on teenage girl in Phuket

18 hours ago
Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust | Thaiger Thailand News

Israeli nationals arrested in Koh Pha Ngan drug bust

19 hours ago
British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use | Thaiger Phuket News

British man arrested for traffic island stunt, indecency, and Yaba use

19 hours ago
Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Three power poles down after pickup veers off road in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai police strangled in Bangkok traffic dispute, suspect still at large

20 hours ago
Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds | Thaiger Thailand News

Filipina slams English skill in Thailand, Thai teacher responds

20 hours ago
Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid | Thaiger Crime News

Thai man and 9 foreigners arrested during Chon Buri gambling den raid

21 hours ago
Orange cat&#8217;s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan | Thaiger Thailand News

Orange cat’s meows lead to bridge pillar rescue in Samut Prakan

22 hours ago
Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release | Thaiger Crime News

Drug suspect escapes after police officer grants ‘farewell’ release

23 hours ago
Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South | Thaiger Thailand News

Narathiwat imposes curfew after attacks at 11 petrol stations in Deep South

23 hours ago
Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters | Thaiger Travel

Thailand Privilege Card awards Friends of Thailand memberships to three international Muay Thai Fighters

24 hours ago
Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya | Thaiger Thailand News

Chinese real estate agent robbed at scissor-point in Pattaya

24 hours ago
Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest | Thaiger Thailand News

Lost British cyclist safely rescued from Chiang Mai forest

1 day ago
Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop | Thaiger Thailand News

Buffalo bolts from slaughterhouse into Chiang Mai snooker shop

1 day ago
Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi | Thaiger Thailand News

Russian teen killed after speedboat hits fishing boat in Krabi

1 day ago
Business NewsEconomy NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: January 13, 2026, 10:43 AM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Chattarin Siradakul

Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.