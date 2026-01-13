Pheu Thai eyes gaming industry reform to boost digital economy

Key insights from the news Copy Pheu Thai's Yodchanan Wongsawat met with gaming industry leaders to discuss elevating Thailand's position in the global digital economy, focusing on the gaming sector valued at nearly 40 billion baht.

Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial and MP candidate Yodchanan Wongsawat met with gaming industry leaders in Bangkok yesterday, January 12, to explore ways to elevate the country’s position in the global digital economy.

Executives from the Thai Game Software Industry Association (TGA), along with developers, publishers and platform operators, joined the meeting. The discussion aimed to address challenges and potential in turning the country into a regional gaming powerhouse.

Industry representatives presented an overview of Thailand’s gaming sector, valued at nearly 40 billion baht, and said it could thrive with the right government support.

One of the most pressing issues raised was the legal framework governing the industry. The TGA called for the introduction of a dedicated Game Industry Act, arguing that current regulations, still governed under the Film and Video Act BE 2551, are outdated and restrictive.

They stressed that reform is critical for Thai gaming businesses to compete internationally.

The conversation also touched on aligning the gaming sector with Pheu Thai’s broader soft-power strategy. Party representatives and industry leaders discussed a possible partnership that could integrate digital entertainment into national economic planning.

Yodchanan said that digital games should not be viewed merely as entertainment or commercial ventures, but as part of a wider technological ecosystem.

He highlighted the importance of skilled professionals in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and IT, noting their potential role in driving Thailand’s development of artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies.

He added that the government must move beyond simply offering grants and invest directly in strategic infrastructure, including acquiring global intellectual property (IP) licences, supporting shared development platforms, and backing a state-led “national champion” to lead the market and build local expertise.

Yodchanan believes these proposals would not only boost Thailand’s tech capabilities but also attract international investors, reported Bangkok Post.

