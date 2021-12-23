Connect with us

Crab and ice shops in Si Racha warned of Covid-19 outbreak

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Si Racha issues a new Covid-19 outbreak warning. (via Wikimedia)

A new warning went out for a potential Covid-19 outbreak stemming from some ice and crab shops in Si Racha district of Chon Buri. The Chon Buri Public Health Office issued the notice yesterday urging anyone who was a patron or visited 3 crab shops and an ice shop to come forward for mandatory Covid-19 testing.

The announcement said that anyone who was at one of these shops between December 15 and December 22 or was in close contact with anyone who had been must test for Covid-19 using an antigen test kit right away.

3 of the 4 shops are located behind Luang Bang Phra Temple and all 4 are in the Bang Phra sub-district. The 4 shops with Covid-19 outbreak warnings are:

  • Behind Luang Bang Phra Temple
    • Ae Boil Crab Shop
    • Na Na Prae Boil Crab Shop
    • Here Too Ice Shop
  • Elsewhere in Bang Phra sub-district
    • Si Rat Boil Crab Shop

The warning follows several previous notices in the past few weeks as officials attempt to quickly identify and contain and potential Covid-19 outbreaks. A few of the recent notifications in the Pattaya area:

  • On December 1, health officials advised immediate Covid-19 testing for anyone who attended the Pee Kay Muen Lan Sushi stall on November 25 at Klong Tom Songpan Market and November 26 at Thung Gard Market between the hours of 3 pm and 9 pm. Like many food stalls, the sushi stand moves and operates at different locations on different days of the week.
  • On November 24, a warning was released regarding the restaurant Non Hua Kun Jae, located in Klong Giw, Ban Bueng district. A positive Covid-19 infection was identified in someone who had attended the restaurant and provincial public health officials warned that anyone who had been associated with the restaurant between November 15 to November 22 may be at risk of Covid-19 infection.
  • On November 18, anyone who had eaten at or been inside the Pattaya area McDonald’s located at Mini Siam Pattaya in the Naklua area of Pattaya specifically during an 11-day span from November 6 to November 17 should use an antigen test kit to check if they have Covid-19, as a positive case had been identified there.
  • On November 16, Puyai Note Wild Food Restaurant, located on Sukhumvit-Pattaya 54 Road in Bang Lamung, was identified as a source of Covid-19, putting patrons who attended to eatery between the dates of November 5 and November 12 at risk of infection.
  • On November 12, the Chon Buri Public Health Office issued the notice today instructing everyone who had attended Jade Gentlemen’s Club between November 6 and November 12 to immediately take a Covid-19 antigen test kit test.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

