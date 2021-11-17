Officials call for Pattaya restaurant patrons to get Covid-19 tested

A new warning calls on anyone who attended a Pattaya restaurant to get tested for Covid-19 after an outbreak was identified. The bulletin was released yesterday by the Chon Buri Public Health Office urging anyone who has been in or eaten food from Puyai Note Wild Food Restaurant to use an antigen test kit.

The restaurant, located on Sukhumvit-Pattaya 54 Road in Bang Lamung, has been identified as a source of Covid-19, putting patrons who attended to eatery between the dates of November 5 and November 12 at risk of infection. The outbreak warning comes on the heal of a recent similar announcement that anyone who attended a gentleman’s club in Jomtien needs to get tested.

The Public Health Office instructed anyone who ate at the restaurant or came in close contact with the staff from the restaurant to use an ATK to test themselves for Covid-19. They also advise that anyone who had purchased food from the restaurant may also be at risk for Covid-19 infection and are instructed to closely monitor themselves for any signs of infection.

Anyone who has questions or needs more information or assistance about the risk of infection from the restaurant or other topics can contact the Chon Buri Public Health Office between 8:30 am to 9:00 pm at 038-119-777.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

