Pattaya
Patrons of Jade Gentlemen’s Club warned to get tested
A warning went out today urging everyone who attended a popular gentlemen’s club in the Jomtien area of Pattaya over the last week to get tested. The Chon Buri Public Health Office issued the notice today instructing everyone who had attended Jade Gentlemen’s Club between November 6 and November 12 to immediately take a Covid-19 antigen test kit test.
Those paying attention to the frustrating situation of the legality of alcohol and entertainment venues during the pandemic may recall that it is currently illegal for any entertainment venue or nightlife spots such as bars, pubs, clubs, karaoke, and gentlemen’s clubs to be open, a ban that was recently extended until at least January 15.
Nevertheless, the gentlemen’s club, also known as Jade House, has apparently been opening, perhaps by operating as a “restaurant” as many have done in order to skirt the entertainment venue ban. And now it would appear that a Covid-19 cluster has been identified in the attendees of the club located in the Jomtien Nivete housing estate in the Nongprue sub-district.
In the interest of public safety from Covid-19, the Ministry of Public Health has specified that the call for people to come forward as having attended the venue is entirely for the purpose of contact tracing and Covid-19 testing to make sure that the cluster does not become a large-scale outbreak.
They reassured the public that they should not be worried about any sort of legal action for those who admit that they were attending a potentially illegal entertainment venue while such activities were prohibited. Those with questions or who need assistance in getting tested for Covid-19 can contact the Chon Buri Public Health Office at 038-119777.
If you or anyone you know attended the Jade Gentlemen’s Club during the week of November 6 through 12, please get tested immediately for Covid-19.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
