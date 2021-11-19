McDonald’s Covid-19 alert: Pattaya area residents cautioned

Following a similar announcement a few days, the Chon Buri Public Health Office issued a new warning today for anyone who attended an area McDonald’s to get tested for Covid-19.

The statement released today advised anyone who had eaten at or been inside the Pattaya area McDonald’s located at Mini Siam Pattaya should use an antigen test kit to check if they have Covid-19. The fast-food restaurant is located in the Naklua area of Pattaya.

The bulletin was released to warn people about the risk of Covid-19 infection for anyone who may have been in close proximity to the McDonald’s location specifically during an 11-day span from November 6 to November 17.

The Public Health Office instructed anyone who ate at the restaurant or came in close contact with the staff from the restaurant to use an ATK to test themselves for Covid-19. They also advise that anyone who had purchased food from the restaurant may also be at risk for Covid-19 infection and are instructed to closely monitor themselves for any signs of infection.

Anyone who has questions or needs more information or assistance about the risk of infection from the restaurant or other topics can contact the Chon Buri Public Health Office between 8:30 am to 9:00 pm at 038-119-777.

Just 2 days ago, officials issued a similar warning for people who had eaten or been at Puyai Note Wild Food Restaurant in Bang Lamung and were now at risk of contracting Covid-19.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

