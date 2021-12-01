Connect with us

Si Racha sushi restaurant patrons warned to test for Covid-19

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Officials warn of Covid-19 at a Si Racha sushi stall. (via Ministry of Public Health)
image
image

Following in a string of Covid-19 outbreak warnings, the Chon Buri Public Health Office released a new bulletin for anyone who visited sushi stalls in a Si Racha market where Covid-19 infections were identified. Unlike other warnings over the past several weeks that gave one- to two-week date ranges for exposure, this alert is very time and location-specific.

Health officials are advising immediate Covid-19 testing for anyone who attended the Pee Kay Muen Lan Sushi stall on November 25 and November 26 between the hours of 3 pm and 9 pm. Like many food stalls, the sushi stand moves and operates at different locations on different days of the week. On the 25th, the stall was at Klong Tom Songpan Market, while the next day it was at Thung Gard Market.

Anyone who visited either location on those 2 days is advised to take a rapid antigen Covid-19 test and monitor themselves for symptoms.

The warning follows several previous notices in the past few weeks as officials attempt to quickly identify and contain and potential Covid-19 outbreaks. A few of the recent notifications in the Pattaya area:

  • On November 24, a warning was released regarding the restaurant Non Hua Kun Jae, located in Klong Giw, Ban Bueng district. A positive Covid-19 infection was identified in someone who had attended the restaurant and provincial public health officials warned that anyone who had been associated with the restaurant between November 15 to November 22 may be at risk of Covid-19 infection.
  • On November 18, anyone who had eaten at or been inside the Pattaya area McDonald’s located at Mini Siam Pattaya in the Naklua area of Pattaya specifically during an 11-day span from November 6 to November 17 should use an antigen test kit to check if they have Covid-19, as a positive case had been identified there.
  • On November 16, Puyai Note Wild Food Restaurant, located on Sukhumvit-Pattaya 54 Road in Bang Lamung, was identified as a source of Covid-19, putting patrons who attended to eatery between the dates of November 5 and November 12 at risk of infection.
  • On November 12, the Chon Buri Public Health Office issued the notice today instructing everyone who had attended Jade Gentlemen’s Club between November 6 and November 12 to immediately take a Covid-19 antigen test kit test.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

image

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

