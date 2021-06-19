Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,667 new infections and 32 deaths
The trend of new Covid infection continues to steadily rise. Saturday’s totals are 32 new Covid-related deaths and 3,667 cases. 435 of today’s announced cases are from Thai prisons. Provincial totals will be available early afternoon on The Thaiger as usual. In other Covid-related news today…
• The Department of Land Transport is resuming driving tests, issuing and renewing licences from next week.
DLT’s director-general says the resumption in services will begin on June 21 at all DLT offices across the country. He said those who had already booked a driving test or hoped to renew their licences between April 16-June 18 before services were suspended will be given priority and can make new appointments via the DLT Smart Queue application or the department website.
• The Federation of Thai Industries expects that the PM’s goal to reopen Thailand fully, within 120 days (that’s about mid-October), will help boost business confidence, even if there is a risk of more Covid-19 infections.
FTI vice-chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul says the full reopening of the country “will help many businesses and boost the economy”.
“The tourism sector and related businesses, such as restaurants, spas and factories, which supply products to these businesses, will recover.”
SOURCES: FRB | NBT
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,667 new infections and 32 deaths
Thamanat elected to role of head ‘fixer’ in Palang Pracharat party
List: China has over 50% of all foreign-owned condos in Thailand
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Government plans 10 million vaccines for July
Thailand News Today | Vaccine deaths investigation, PM heads to Phuket, BMA extends vendor licences | June 18
1 million AstraZeneca doses arrive, Anutin says “more” on the way
1.2 tonnes of methamphetamine and heroin seized near Malaysian border
Pattaya bars plead for government help
Colour-coded zoning revised, restrictions to ease nationwide
Department of Land Transport will reopen, issue licenses
Top 8 Things to do in Chiang Mai
Krabi schedules 82 flights per week from late October
Top 6 Online Forums in Thailand
Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases; provincial totals
Worker falls off roof in Chon Buri, sustains multiple injuries
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Thong Lor again: 31 arrested in club violating Covid-19 rules
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Koh Samui eyes August 1 reopening, “Samui Sealed Route”
Confusion, delayed appointments, and finger pointing: Thailand’s vaccine rollout in disarray
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection
Low immunity levels in some, despite 2 doses of AstraZeneca, Sinovac
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand3 days ago
Thai Airways rehabilitation plan accepted by Bankruptcy Court
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Health Department warns: Avoid Covid-19, don’t have sex
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Pattaya tourism operators not getting their hopes up over foreign arrivals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
TAT asked to make changes to Phuket sandbox before submitting for final approval
- Crime4 days ago
Australian man arrested for alleged child sex abuse in Thai border town
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
PM Prayut announces Thailand will fully reopen within 120 days
- Phuket4 days ago
Indonesian fisherman rescued after 9 days adrift at sea