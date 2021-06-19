Connect with us

Covid UPDATE Saturday: 3,667 new infections and 32 deaths

The trend of new Covid infection continues to steadily rise. Saturday’s totals are 32 new Covid-related deaths and 3,667 cases. 435 of today’s announced cases are from Thai prisons. Provincial totals will be available early afternoon on The Thaiger as usual. In other Covid-related news today…

• The Department of Land Transport is resuming driving tests, issuing and renewing licences from next week.

DLT’s director-general says the resumption in services will begin on June 21 at all DLT offices across the country. He said those who had already booked a driving test or hoped to renew their licences between April 16-June 18 before services were suspended will be given priority and can make new appointments via the DLT Smart Queue application or the department website.

• The Federation of Thai Industries expects that the PM’s goal to reopen Thailand fully, within 120 days (that’s about mid-October), will help boost business confidence, even if there is a risk of more Covid-19 infections.
FTI vice-chairman Kriengkrai Thiennukul says the full reopening of the country “will help many businesses and boost the economy”.

“The tourism sector and related businesses, such as restaurants, spas and factories, which supply products to these businesses, will recover.”

SOURCES: FRB | NBT

 

 

