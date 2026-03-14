March 14 update: petrol prices revised across major stations

Photo courtesy of BLT Bangkok

Thailand’s Energy Policy and Planning Office has updated fuel prices for today, March 14, covering five major petrol stations: PTT, Bangchak, PT, Caltex, and Shell.

Diesel B7 is uniformly priced at 29.94 baht per litre across all five stations. Standard Gasohol 95 is also consistent at 31.05 baht per litre at PTT, Bangchak, PT, and Caltex, while Shell prices it higher at 32.35 baht per litre.

At PTT, Gasohol E20 is 27.84 baht per litre, Gasohol E85 is 25.79 baht per litre, Gasohol 91 is 30.68 baht per litre, premium Gasohol 95 is 40.04 baht per litre, Benzene 95 is 39.64 baht per litre, and premium diesel is 43.44 baht per litre.

Bangchak matches PTT on standard grades, but prices premium Gasohol 95 significantly higher at 49.54 baht per litre, with premium diesel at 45.64 baht per litre. PT lists Benzene 95 at 40.14 baht per litre and does not offer E85 or premium diesel grades.

Shell prices Gasohol E20 at 28.94 baht per litre, Gasohol 91 at 31.78 baht per litre, and both premium Gasohol 95 and premium diesel at 49.84 baht per litre. Caltex prices Benzene 95 at 49.51 baht per litre and premium diesel at 45.64 baht per litre.

Petrol and gasohol prices are expected to rise by 50 satang per litre tomorrow, March 15.

On March 9, Fuel cost measures and supply planning were discussed at Government House in Bangkok, as the government responded to public concern about energy costs and risks linked to the Middle East conflict. Deputy Prime Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, who also serves as transport minister, said Thailand has enough oil reserves for up to 95 days and that supplies would be topped up continuously from alternative sources.

The meeting considered contingency measures in the event crude oil could not be shipped through the Strait of Hormuz, including potential biodiesel use. Phiphat said diesel prices are frozen for 15 days pending review, while petrol prices remain unfrozen. Industrial buyers were advised to submit past invoices to provincial offices to purchase fuel from depots such as PTT, Bangchak or PT at Energy Ministry-set prices.