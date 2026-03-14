Man discovers girlfriend’s body via iCloud in Chon Buri

A man was left in shock after using iCloud to locate his 27 year old girlfriend, who was found deceased in a room in Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Thursday, March 13, at 9.06pm.

Police from Nong Prue police station responded to the scene alongside rescue services from Sawang Boriboon Foundation in Pattaya.

Officers arrived to find the body of a 27 year old woman, referred to as Ms A. Her boyfriend, referred to as Mr B, had already discovered her before police arrived. Initial investigations showed no signs of struggle or theft, and nothing appeared to have been taken from the room.

Mr B told police the two had argued before she left their previous residence. Using iCloud, he tracked her location to the room. After she did not respond to his calls, he obtained a spare key from the building and entered, where he found her in the wardrobe.

Mr B said he had been trying to reach her for some time before deciding to track her phone. He told officers he had not expected to find her in that condition, and was left in a state of shock following the discovery.

Nong Prue police recorded evidence at the scene and interviewed Mr B as part of their initial inquiry. The body was transported to the forensic institute at the Police General Hospital in Bangkok for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.