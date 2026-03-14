Thailand braces for thunderstorms in 29 provinces, including Bangkok

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thailand’s Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for today, March 14, forecasting thunderstorms across 29 provinces, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, driven by a moderate high-pressure system from China pushing easterly and southeasterly winds over upper Thailand.

Over the next 24 hours, rainfall is expected to ease across upper Thailand, though isolated thunderstorms remain likely. The central region, Bangkok, and the eastern provinces will see hot daytime conditions. Residents are advised to watch out for thunderstorms and take care of their health as temperatures climb.

In the south, isolated storms are driven by moderate easterly winds over the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea. Waves in the lower Gulf are expected to reach 1 to 2 metres, rising above 2 metres in storm-affected areas. Sailors are urged to avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

Dust and haze levels across upper Thailand are currently moderate, aided by good ventilation. Bangkok and the central region are an exception, where poor ventilation is keeping air quality at a moderate to high level of concern.

Regional Breakdown

From 6am today to 6am tomorrow, the northern region can expect thunderstorms across 20% of the area, particularly in Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, and Tak. Temperatures will range from 18 to 24 degrees Celsius (°C), with highs between 27°C and 35°C, and easterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

In the northeast, storms are forecast for 10% of the area, concentrated in Loei, Nong Khai, and Nakhon Ratchasima. Temperatures will sit between 17°C and 22°C, peaking at 31°C to 35°C, with northeasterly winds at 10 to 30 km/h.

The central region will be hot, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area, mainly in Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 26°C, reaching highs of 33°C to 35°C, with easterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

The east will also see hot conditions and storms in 10% of the area, particularly in Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will be between 23°C and 26°C, with highs of 32°C to 36°C and easterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h. Coastal waves are expected at around 1 metre, rising above 2 metres during storms.

Along the eastern Gulf coast, thunderstorms are forecast for 20% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 26°C, peaking at 31°C to 35°C. North of Chumphon, easterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 km/h, with waves around 1 metre. South of Surat Thani, winds will reach 15 to 35 km/h, with waves between 1 and 2 metres.

On the western Andaman coast, storms are expected in 10% of the area, mainly in Ranong, Phang Nga, and Phuket. Temperatures will be between 23°C and 26°C, with highs of 32°C to 36°C and easterly winds at 15 to 30 km/h. Waves will reach about 1 metre, rising further offshore and during storms.

Bangkok and surrounding areas will be hot during the day, with thunderstorms in 10% of the area. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 27°C, peaking at 34°C to 36°C, with southeasterly winds at 10 to 20 km/h.

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