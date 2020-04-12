Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chiang Mai man caught licking handrail
Chiang Mai police have arrested a 40 year old man after footage of him licking a fence handrail went viral on Facebook. After reviewing the video of the shirtless man in Sarahpi licking a handrail, local police along with healthcare workers were able to identify the man and took him into custody.
He has been transported to the Suan Prung Psychiatric Hospital in Chiang Mai for a mental health assessment. Health officials said he has a history of “antisocial behaviour” after suffering a previous nervous breakdown. It is not known what his intentions were when he licked the metal tube fencing.
The fence, located outside of Honey Dee Bee on Soi 14/2 Changkheng in Tambon Sarahpi, and the surrounding area will be disinfected by Chiang Mai District workers.
เมื่อช่วงเวลาตอนเย็น เวลาประมาณ 16.00 (โดยประมาณ) หนูไปสารภีมาค่ะ ขากลับ จอดรถติดไฟแดงที่แยกยางเนิ้งค่ะ (แยกที่จะไป รร สารภีพิทยาคม เผื่อใครนึกไม่ออก) ระหว่างที่จอดรถติดไฟแดงอยู่นั้น หนูเห็นมีผู้ชายคนนึง ปั่นจักรยานมาทางทางไหนไม่ทราบนะคะ เพราะมันเป็นสี่แยก เห็นอีกที เขาจอดอยู่กลางไฟแดงก่อนค่ะ เขาเลียมือเลียเเขนตัวเอง หน้ารถจักรยานมีกระดาษแปะไว้ เขียนว่า #ติดโควิด-19 แล้วหนูจอดรถติดไฟแดงเป็นคันแรก ผู้ชายคนดังกล่าวปั่นจักรยานมาข้างรถหนู (ตรงที่หนูจอดจะเป็นสะพานเล็กๆ นะคะ) จะมีราวเหล็ก ผู้ชายคนนั้นเขาก้มเลียราวสะพานค่ะ หนูอี๋มาก ทั้งขยะแขยง ทั้งกลัว กลัวเขามาเลียรถหนู มันใกล้มากๆ ค่ะ ฝากเตือนได้มั้ยคะ อย่าดราม่านะคะ อย่าด่าหนูนะ ถ้าเกิดเขาติดโควิด-19 จริงๆ แล้วเขามาทำแบบนี้ มันเป็นอันตรายต่อคนอื่นๆ มากๆ ถ้ามีคนเดินมาจับราวสะพานต่อ จะเกิดอะไรขึ้น ถึงแม้เขาอาจจะไม่ได้เป็นโควิด-19 แต่ก็ไม่ควรทำแบบนี้ หนูไม่ได้ประจาน หนูแค่อยากเตือนคนอื่นๆ ค่ะ
Posted by Mayple Rungthiwa on Friday, April 10, 2020
Environment
Chiang Mai hiking spots go up in flames
Wildfires in Thailand’s north have made plenty of news in recent months, and now, Chiang Mai’s Doi Mon Jong mountain, one of northern Thailand’s most popular hiking spots has become the latest victim.
Doi Mon Jong, in the province’s Om Koi District, is considered a legendary “unseen” destination for its breathtaking views, beauty and nature. Nearly 20 rai (3.2 hectares) of the mountain was burned to ash this week. A once lush green area is now an ugly black gash in the landscape.
Forestry department officials report that the wildfires were started by villagers foraging in the forest, though there’s speculation that it was part of a land encroachment ploy.
Doi Mon Jong is among Thailand’s 10 highest peaks, rising 1,929 metres above sea level. It is home to a huge variety of wildlife, including wild elephants, serow and goral, rare goat-like antelope species. Local villagers tell authorities that there are many herds of wild elephants in the area.
Chiang Mai’s governor announced yesterday that from April 1-6 there were a total of 18,913 fire hotspots in Chiang Mai. Most of them found in Chiang Dao, Om Koi, Mae Chaem, Hod, Phraw, Mae Taeng and also Samoeng districts.
Firefighters posted photographs of the mountain’s charred slopes, which used to draw thousands of hikers from across the country and around the world.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Germans arrested for removing coronavirus barrier in Chiang Mai
A number of German expats have been arrested in Chiang Mai for allegedly trying to remove a community Covid-19 coronavirus barrier. The expats claim the barrier was blocking access to their home.
Locals, however disagreed, claiming the barrier was vital in stopping the spread of Covid-19 and filed a police report. The district headman claims the moving of their barrier was an illegal act and says the Germans should be prosecuted and fined. Chiang Mai Immigration was also called in to investigate the visa status of the Germans involved.
Chiang Mai One News claims it isn’t clear whether the barrier was completely preventing the Germans from accessing their properties. However from Chiang Mai News’s photo the barrier looks like it would stop a herd of stampeding elephants, let alone the German expats trying to get back to their property.
Chiang Mai One says it’s one thing to require a temperature check before being allowed to enter an area, but if these people were being denied access to the homes that would be another matter.
Xenophobia against foreigners, mainly ‘farang’ or caucasians, is popping up from time to time across Thailand where some Thais are blaming foreigners for the coronavirus outbreak in the Kingdom, despite the disease originating in China. Thais, restricted to their homes and unable to work, are looking for someone to blame and becoming increasingly frustrated and distressed about the situation.
This week a Phuket-based Facebook page ‘Spotlight Thailand’, mostly an anti-corruption advocate, went full rogue when the owner of the page called on local Phuketians to grab slingshots and rocks to fire at “shit tourists” who were defying the curfew or not wearing face masks. The original post was followed up with pictures of ‘foreigners’ travelling around the island or visiting various locations in a ‘shame file’.
Whether intended as a joke or not, there were hundreds of vicious responses in the comments to the posts endorsing the post and showing photos of their slingshots at the ready.
“Get out from my country if you cannot stay at home. Shit tourist#”
At this stage there have been no cases of foreigners being hit by high-speed rocks and the offending Facebook page has been taken down, by Facebook.
The Covid-19 outbreak in Thailand has been economically ruinous to Thais and working expats, particularly in the country’s tourist areas which will one day hope for the foreigners to return and open up their pockets once again.
Air Pollution
North still choked with dangerous smog
Chiang Mai takes the number one spot for air pollution yet again today, as a thick shroud of smog blankets huge areas of the province. Thailand’s Pollution Control Department reported today that dangerously thick smog covered the upper northern provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai and Mae Hong Son. A red alert signifying severe air pollution was posted for the three northern provinces.
Levels of PM2.5 (smoke and dust particles 2.5 micrometres and less in diameter) ranged from 32-241 microgrammes per cubic metre of air in the North over the past 24 hours. The governmnent-set “safe” level is at 50mcg, double the international standard.
PM2.5 was measured at 108mcg in Mae Sai district in Chiang Rai.
In Chiang Mai, PM2.5 rose to 101mcg in tambon Chiang Phuak of Muang district, 100 in tambon Sri Phum, and 241 in tambon Muang Khong of Chiang Dao district.
In Mae Hong Son, the PM2.5 level reached 121 in tambon Chong Kham of Muang district.
Lower, but still unsafe levels of dust were reported in Mae Chaem and Muang districts of Chiang Mai; Mae Mo and Muang districts of Lampang, Muang district of Lamphun, Muang district of Phayao, Chalerm Phrakiat district of Nan and Mae Sot district of Tak.
Air quality was deemed “good” in the city district of Uthai Thani, at 32mcg, Wichian Buri district of Phetchabun with 36 and the city district of Nakhon Sawan at 37.
According to the Pollution Control Department, PM2.5 levels ranged from 44-48mcg in Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok and Uttaradit provinces.
