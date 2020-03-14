Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears | The Thaiger

Today, the owner of Ohana Poké restaurant ‘Mr. Jay’ in Bangkok, has recently been placed in quarantine after been confirmed with the Covid-19 coronavirus. Feeling concerned, Jay decided to blog about his experiences battling the disease and his personal experiences in quarantine, in an honest and open fashion.

Rumours spread after Mr. Jay travelled from Singapore to Bangkok on February 2, that he was already affected by the Covid-19. However if 14 days is the maximum infection period, Jay was most likely to have caught it locally in Bangkok. Being held at the official government quarantine hospital awaiting confirmation of his status, Mr. Jay has given some firsthand advice on his facebook page ‘Ohana Poké.’

1. I did not go to my shop after Friday, 6 March. I was there on Friday for 2 hours. I don’t usually go to shop on the weekends in any case. But on Friday I had absolutely no symptoms.

2. I did not have any symptoms until Sunday early morning. Even on Sunday, all I had was some chills and a body ache but I did not have a fever. No runny nose, no cough, no fever, no headache. I tested myself the entire Sunday with 2 thermometers and it didn’t register a fever.

3. I stayed mainly at home on Sunday. Because I had some light symptoms although no fever. Bought thermometer and food at the corner pharmacy and 7-11. Did not use public transport. Did not go out.

4. I went straight to hospital on Monday, March 9 late morning. Again, I reinforce, I did not go to my shop.

5. I had my first fever on Monday midnight at the Bangkok Christian Hospital and I subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 at Bangkok Christian Hospital this morning, March 11 2020.

6. After informing my loved ones, I told my supervisors to immediately close the shop and work with ASP on the necessary steps.

7. Everybody was caught unaware and things moved very quickly and non-stop from then on.

Additional Facts

1. All of my staff went to Chulalongkorn Hospital today. They had no symptoms and no fever. The doctor send them home for 14 days self-quarantine.

2. We sanitise our shop regularly everyday.

3. We provide hand-sanitisers in the shop for free.

4. We also provided free mask in the shop for a while.

5. The food is prepared entirely by my staff. They are all under quarantine and are not showing any symptoms currently.

6. The whole shop will be sanitised this evening. I have been told the building too as a precautionary measure.

7. Our shop will be close until further notice. We are trying to deactivate all the online ordering sites. Rest assured that we are not open for business both online and offline until further notice.

“The first thing I did this morning, after testing positive by Bangkok Christian Hospital, was to call my Manager to close the shop and immediately inform All Seasons Place. Because your safety – my customers, my suppliers and my staff is my top priority. Although technically I have to wait for the official confirmation from my current hospital, the responsible thing to do is to keep everyone away from any place that I visit regularly.”

Facebook comments have been generally favourable…

Guider Thank you for your responsibility to our society and hope that 2nd test shows negative result and if it turns out positive, wish you a quick recovery. You did great.

PathompongWish you a speedy recovery. It was a good decision to go to the doctor that early so you get diagnosed and properly monitored by specialists.

PATTHARIN Amidst all the fear-mongering news and tiresome rumours, you’ve restored in me so much faith in humanity. I reckon it wouldn’t be easy at all to have put all these in words so well thought out especially in this health condition of yours, so I truly appreciate your talking time to honestly explain and share all these essential information.

SOURCE: Ohana Poké

(The Thaiger will follow the progress of Mr. Jay over the next few days and weeks)

