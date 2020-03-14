Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears | The Thaiger

Coronavirus
Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears
A Chinese man who fell to his death from a Bangok hotel room yesterday was left lying untouched for more than six hours, as responders feared contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus from the body. Police, who were notified at about 12;30pm, say the 39 year old Chinese national was staying in a room on the sixth floor of the hotel, which was not identified. A search of the room found many face masks, along with a broken mobile phone on the floor.
Police, Hospital and rescue workers who arrived at the scene found the body of the Chinese man lying face-down on a path beside the hotel. Thai media report that broken glass was scattered over the area.
A hotel security guard told police that he heard a loud noise, “like a large object striking glass.” He looked around and initially saw nothing. Moments later saw broken glass falling to the ground, followed by the Chinese man.
Authorities say the man arrived in Thailand alone on March 5. He checked into the hotel on Thursday.
A police officer tried contacting the Department of Disease Control to send officials to inspect the body, but his request was rejected. Rescue workers were unsure how to proceed and were concerned about coronavirus contamination.
It wasn’t until 7pm that staff from Ramathibodi Hospital, in full protective suits, showed up to take the body for autopsy.
SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | MatichonKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
“My experiences with Coronavirus in Bangkok”
Today, the owner of Ohana Poké restaurant ‘Mr. Jay’ in Bangkok, has recently been placed in quarantine after been confirmed with the Covid-19 coronavirus. Feeling concerned, Jay decided to blog about his experiences battling the disease and his personal experiences in quarantine, in an honest and open fashion.
Rumours spread after Mr. Jay travelled from Singapore to Bangkok on February 2, that he was already affected by the Covid-19. However if 14 days is the maximum infection period, Jay was most likely to have caught it locally in Bangkok. Being held at the official government quarantine hospital awaiting confirmation of his status, Mr. Jay has given some firsthand advice on his facebook page ‘Ohana Poké.’
1. I did not go to my shop after Friday, 6 March. I was there on Friday for 2 hours. I don’t usually go to shop on the weekends in any case. But on Friday I had absolutely no symptoms.
2. I did not have any symptoms until Sunday early morning. Even on Sunday, all I had was some chills and a body ache but I did not have a fever. No runny nose, no cough, no fever, no headache. I tested myself the entire Sunday with 2 thermometers and it didn’t register a fever.
3. I stayed mainly at home on Sunday. Because I had some light symptoms although no fever. Bought thermometer and food at the corner pharmacy and 7-11. Did not use public transport. Did not go out.
4. I went straight to hospital on Monday, March 9 late morning. Again, I reinforce, I did not go to my shop.
5. I had my first fever on Monday midnight at the Bangkok Christian Hospital and I subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 at Bangkok Christian Hospital this morning, March 11 2020.
6. After informing my loved ones, I told my supervisors to immediately close the shop and work with ASP on the necessary steps.
7. Everybody was caught unaware and things moved very quickly and non-stop from then on.
Additional Facts
1. All of my staff went to Chulalongkorn Hospital today. They had no symptoms and no fever. The doctor send them home for 14 days self-quarantine.
2. We sanitise our shop regularly everyday.
3. We provide hand-sanitisers in the shop for free.
4. We also provided free mask in the shop for a while.
5. The food is prepared entirely by my staff. They are all under quarantine and are not showing any symptoms currently.
6. The whole shop will be sanitised this evening. I have been told the building too as a precautionary measure.
7. Our shop will be close until further notice. We are trying to deactivate all the online ordering sites. Rest assured that we are not open for business both online and offline until further notice.
“The first thing I did this morning, after testing positive by Bangkok Christian Hospital, was to call my Manager to close the shop and immediately inform All Seasons Place. Because your safety – my customers, my suppliers and my staff is my top priority. Although technically I have to wait for the official confirmation from my current hospital, the responsible thing to do is to keep everyone away from any place that I visit regularly.”
Facebook comments have been generally favourable…
PathompongWish you a speedy recovery. It was a good decision to go to the doctor that early so you get diagnosed and properly monitored by specialists.
PATTHARIN Amidst all the fear-mongering news and tiresome rumours, you’ve restored in me so much faith in humanity. I reckon it wouldn’t be easy at all to have put all these in words so well thought out especially in this health condition of yours, so I truly appreciate your talking time to honestly explain and share all these essential information.
SOURCE: Ohana Poké
(The Thaiger will follow the progress of Mr. Jay over the next few days and weeks)
Tips for Covid-19 coronavirus preventionKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed
Airlines around the world are battling to re-assess and refine their flight schedules in response to the dive in passenger bookings following the outbreak and impact of the covid-19 coronavirus at the start of the year. In recent weeks the restrictions on travel, to many parts of the world, have started to bite.
Thai AirAsia announced today that it will halt flights out of KL to and from Kunming, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Macao, from March 11 until March 31.
The Thai Ministry of Public Health announcement in the Royal Gazette at the start of March that declared “China (including Hong Kong and Macau), South Korea, Italy and Iran as high-risk countries for Covid-19 infection”.
Air Asia says that passengers who already have tickets will have the following options…
• Change the flight without any additional fee
• Keep the amount in their credit with the airline for use in their next travel
• Apply for a full refund.
The airline added that it will immediately contact affected passengers via the given telephone number or email.
Meanwhile, Thai Airways has temporarily cancelled flights on its two routes to Italy as the country has implemented a lockdown of all regions.
Roundtrip flights on the Bangkok-Rome route will be cancelled from March 15 – March 29.Roundtrip flights on the Bangkok-Milan route will be cancelled from March 13 – March 30. Passengers may make changes to airline tickets and/or the route before the flight date specified on the ticket, within the ticket validity date, or extend the departure date at any Thai Airways Sales Office until December 15, for which the ticket change fee will be waived.
For more information about the Thai Airways flight schedules or flight cancellations, visit thaiairways.com, or contact the Thai Airways Contact Centre at 02 356 1111, 24 hours a day.
And the cancellations are impacting just about every sector of the Asian economy. Japan’s travel restrictions on South Koreans over the coronavirus epidemic have now caused cancellations of a string of K-pop concerts which were scheduled in Japan, which will severely curtail the Korean entertainment industry in its most lucrative export.
Starting last Monday, people arriving from South Korea will be quarantined for two weeks. Tokyo also suspended visa waivers and the validity of existing visas for Koreans, followed by a similar move by South Korea, rekindling a diplomatic feud between the neighbours. That includes some of their massively popular K-Pop acts.
South Korean band Super Junior called off its tours scheduled to take place on March 25 and 26 in Japan, citing the Japanese government’s measures to “curb immigration”.
South Korea’s entertainment firm CJ ENM followed suit, postponing its annual K-pop festival KCON in Japan. KCON in Japan last year drew more than 88,000 fans, according to CJ ENM.
Japan’s travel restrictions are a fresh blow to the entertainment industry in the wake of a fast-spreading virus. K-pop events have also been cancelled or postponed elsewhere in the world because of the epidemic.
Back at home, band BTS, the world’s most popular music act at the moment, cancelled its scheduled April concert in Seoul, amid growing concerns of the new coronavirus outbreak.
Japan alone accounted for more than 60% of South Korea’s music exports, marking US$320.6 million (10.1 billion baht) worth of exports in 2017 followed by China and Southeast Asian countries, according to Statistics Korea.
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Songkran around Thailand – where can you get wet in 2020?
Top 10 things to see and do in Phu Quoc, Vietnam
“Tourist arrivals to plunge 50% in first half of 2020” – Thai Tourism Minister
UPDATE: Thai immigration scraps TM28 reporting requirements
Thai Airways starts to trim back schedules due to loss of demand
PM announces urgent measures to handle coronavirus
New coronavirus case brings Thailand total to 35
Ten reasons western foreign tourists are not wanted in Thailand
Coronavirus, and Thailand’s property market
Coronavirus UPDATE: Vietnam village quarantined, worldwide cases reach 64,448
Toilet paper vs bum gun – which one is better?
Phuket calls for immediate government help over coronavirus impact
New coronavirus case confirmed in Thailand, brings total to 34
Coronavirus UPDATE: Spark in cases in Italy and South Korea, Air Asia cancels flights
Thai Baht on the slide over fears of spread of Coronavirus outside China
PM urges unity in the face of adversity
Phuket Covid-19 ‘updates’
Body of Chinese man lies untouched for hours over coronavirus fears
Seven new confirmed coronavirus cases in Thailand include popular actor
240 Thais return home after ‘naval quarantine’
Doctors warn Thailand unprepared for Stage 3 virus outbreak
The Thai Tourism Ministry hopes for Covid-19 to abate
Europe is the new epicentre of Covid-19 coronavirus – WHO
Monkeys plunder town hall building in South, apparently searching for food
Be informed, be aware. Prevention and precautions in a Covid-19 world.
Thailand News Today, Friday, March 13, 2020 – Daily TV News
Amazon cafe suspends ‘bring your own cup’ campaign
Thailand’s virus testing goes to the next level
Russian overstayer busted for drugs in Pattaya
Thai stock exchange pulls 30 minute circuit breaker
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
ทำไมเขาถึงหายไป หรืออาจเป็นเพราะ 5 เหตุผลนี้?- Bibi T Talk ep13
10 อันดับผีไทยที่ดังที่สุด
Trending
- Coronavirus2 days ago
UPDATE: SCB becomes third bank to stop exchanging foreign cash
- Coronavirus3 days ago
All arriving passengers now required to provide additional contact info
- Asia3 days ago
Thailand cancels visas-on-arrival and some visa exemptions for 21 countries
- Central Thailand2 days ago
Monkey brawl shocks Lop Buri – VIDEO
- Coronavirus1 day ago
Thai health minister has a slash at ‘dirty farang’
- Air Pollution3 days ago
Chiang Mai gets world podium positions two days in a row, for air pollution
- Coronavirus3 days ago
400 billion baht stimulus announced to boost Thai economy
- Bangkok3 days ago
A few more flight cancellations and K-Pop curtailed