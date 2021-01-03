3 eastern provinces being considered for full travel restrictions, including Pattaya | The Thaiger

Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri (including Pattaya), are headed into a full lockdown scenario after the Ministry of Public Health formerly asked the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration to impose additional restrictions on travel in and out of the provinces. Most of the infections in the 3 provinces are linked to illegal gambling dens. A decision will likely be made today by the CCSA.

Thailand’s Deputy Health Minister says the measure “is necessary” because many people considered “at risk” have concealed their involvement in activities and others are refusing to report to health officials for screening.

It’s proposed the more restrictive lockdown would run for 4 weeks in an effort to stop the flow of infected people in and out of the provinces.

The proposed lockdown measures, additional to closures and restrictions already in place, would include preventing people in the 3 provinces from travelling across borders unless “absolutely necessary”.

If approved, the measures will take at the end of the New Year long weekend. The announcement didn’t mention if the U-Tapao Airport would also be closed or not.

The Deputy Health Minister also noted that the ministry plans to ask the CCSA to set up checkpoints along roads linking the 3 affected provinces to Bangkok and other regions, including the Burapha Withi Expressway and a highway through Prachin Buri. Officials would also have checkpoints at all entry and exit points at the borders of the provinces.

Because most of the people being traced were involved with illegal gambling the Deputy Minister noted that the situation was making it more unlikely for people to come forward for testing, despite authorities reassuring people involved that there would be no prosecution related to the illegal gambling dens.

The proposed additional restrictions on travel in and out of the 3 provinces has NOT been enacted at this stage.

Pattaya, surviving on some weekend traffic and the extra long weekends the Thai government has added, will be challenged further by a 28 day lockdown. Restrictions are already place in Banglamung and Pattaya. There is currently no curfew in place.

Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc

Restaurants take away only. No dine-in service.

Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc. Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food.

All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc.

Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed

24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am.

Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests.

Public swimming pools closed

Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed

Pool, snooker parlours closed

Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments

Internet and game cafes closed

Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics

Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed

No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences.

Beaches were not specifically covered in the order.

There is not an alcohol sales ban.