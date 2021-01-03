Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai Restaurant Association asks PM not to restrict in-dining services
As the 4 day New Year long weekend comes to a close, there are a number of proposed restrictions looming as the CCSA battles to contain the latest outbreaks of cases, particularly in and around Bangkok and the nearby easter provinces.
There is currently a proposal to restrict Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only, as well as full travel restrictions for the residents of Rayong, Chanthaburi and Chon Buri, including Pattaya.
Now the President of the Thai Restaurant Association has addressed the issue of banning in-dining at Bangkok restaurants with an open letter to the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asking him to consider not restricting Bangkok’s restaurants to take away services only.
The letter is one of many protesting more strict restrictions and measures to control the current Covid-19 outbreak claiming that, without financial aid and support, the industry won’t be able to handle another shutdown. Today the CCSA will meet to discuss increasing measures and restrictions that have been proposed by the Public Health Ministry. But the country’s restaurant industry says they cannot cope with another set of lockdowns without significant financial help from the government.
Association President, Thaniwan Kulamongkol says the restaurant industry was already imposing strict Covid-19 preventative measures and were willing to implement even stricter health standards and compromises to stay open, even reintroducing table partitions, stricter controls on social distancing etc.
“A total take-out-only option would devastate many workers, especially those informal workers and without much money who would be facing for some a second layoff or furlough of the year.”
She also says that many restaurants were not setup for takeout and would have no choice but to close, further devastating the economy, especially if the order hit Bangkok.
She says that if restaurants close or move to take-away-only services this will put a significant strain on the Thai farming industry, due to restaurants and retailers not ordering as many food items.
Thaniwan said in the letter that there wasn’t sufficient proof that current clusters of infections were coming from restaurants and the CCSA had been unable to provide scientific proof of restaurants, especially outdoor dining and street food, being high risk for spreading the virus.
The PM has not yet responded to the letter. Last Friday the Bangkok Metropolitan Association proposed that they “may” have to restrict the city’s restaurants to take away services only of the number of local cases continued to rise.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More closures in Bangkok as BMA mulls further restrictions
• High risk entertainment venues closed
• BMA’s 437 schools closed for at least 2 weeks
• CCSA considering restricting Bangkok restaurants to take-any only services only
The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok as of midnight last night. The city’s 437 public schools run by the BMA have also been ordered to close until at least January 17.
The list of venues ordered to close around Bangkok include… entertainment venues (bars and nightclubs), water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, children’s play equipment in markets, snooker tables, arcade venues, flea markets, game cafes, internet cafes, cockfighting grounds, other animal fighting grounds (huh?!).
The list also includes nurseries and childcare facilities, elderly nursing homes, boxing stadiums, martial arts schools, gyms, horse racing tracks, soapie massage, massage parlours, all sports stadiums, gymnasiums, banquet and conference rooms, amulet and religious stores, preschools, child development centres, tattoo shops and acupuncture shops.
Some of these locations, like nurseries and some schools had already been closed by previous orders.
A representative of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the “additional measures” of closing some high risk venues and adding further restrictions will remain in force “until further notice”.
Shopping centres and department stores will be allowed to stay open at this stage but will screen all customers upon entry.
The fate of the city’s restaurants is being discussed today by the CCSA with a proposal on the table to restrict restaurants in high risk zones to take-away services only. The BMA is asking the CCSA not to take this additional measure at this stage.
“If approved the mandatory food takeaway order may come into effect on Monday so owners have some time to prepare themselves.”
Around the city, the Nong Khaem, Bang Phlat and Bang Khun Thian districts are already under a “highly controlled” status and checkpoints in and out of these areas are now being added. Those districts are neighbours to Samut Sakhon, the provincial origin of the ongoing outbreak focussed on migrant workers in the seafood markets and industry.
The BMA say they are monitoring all the current measure and will discuss further restrictions for the city over the weekend.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Nonthaburi province, north of Bangkok, declared Covid-19 controlled zone
Nonthaburi, the province directly north of Bangkok, is now declared a Covid-19 controlled zone. Nonthaburi’s Bang Yai central market has been placed under “maximum control”. The 7 floor Pink Condominium has been locked down until January 12, as the 2nd wave of coronavirus continues to spread in Thailand.
Outside greater Bangkok, high risk areas have also been declared in Rayong province, Banglamung and Sattahip in Chon Buri.
In the Nonthaburi province, 21 new Covid-19 infections were reported yesterday, totalling 174 in the current cluster outbreak. 114 have recovered and 58 other patients remain in hospital receiving Covid-related treatment. 2 people have died in Nonthaburi since the start of the year from Covid-related complications.
Nonthaburi’s governor has designated Nonthaburi a “Covid-19 controlled zone”. The only exceptions are villages 5 and 6 in Tambon Sao Thong Hin Bang Yai district which are declared a “maximum control zone”.
The Bang Yai central market has been closed today but traders have been told they can return tomorrow if they have a Covid-19 test and return a negative result.
Customers who visited the Bang Yai market between the dates December 21 and 29, “and have developed coughs, sore throats, runny noses or anosmia (loss of smell )” have been advised to undergo Covid testing. People who enter or exit Bang Yai City are being required to go through a health screen.
10 venues in Banglamung and Sattahip districts of Chonburi, including Pattaya, have been declared “high rise” venues, including Chester’s Grill in the Lotus North Pattaya department store, the market in front of Wat Nong Kate Yai, Spanish Place Apartment in Bang Lamung, Rong Poh mariet, Pothisarn market and Boonthavorn shops in Pattaya and Sattahip.
The Governor of Rayong, another recent Covid hotzone, based around a cluster which developed out of some of the city’s illegal gambling dens, has asked citizens of the province not to travel out of the province for the time being. He’s also asked people to avoid some of the high risk venues in the province.
202 infecting have been detected in Rayong in the past 10 days, including 1 fatality. Additionally some 16 illegal Burmese migrant workers are being held in custody after they left Chon Buri province travelling to Rayong.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Fewer travellers at Bangkok bus and rail stations as Covid worries take hold
It’s a lot quieter at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong train station and the Chatuchak bus terminal as Covid-19 restrictions take hold in the capital, leading some passengers to cancel their travel plans. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has already urged people not to travel unless absolutely necessary.
Public transport stations in Bangkok have implemented strict hygiene measures, including socially-distanced seating and the mandatory wearing of face masks for both staff and passengers. Thailand finds itself in the grip of a second wave of the virus, after seemingly going several months without any community transmission. Yesterday, there were 155 new cases reported, only 10 of which are in arrivals from overseas.
Tough restrictions have been imposed in the worst-affected provinces, which include Bangkok, the central province of Samut Sakhon, where the outbreak began, and the eastern province of Rayong. In Bangkok, all entertainment venues have been closed until January 4. Bars and restaurants serving food and drinks are permitted to operate, provided they implement strict hygiene measures and close by midnight. Hostess bars, horseracing tracks, and cockfighting arenas are some of the establishments that have been hit with the temporary closure order.
The Health Ministry has predicted an inevitable rise in cases across the country as a result of inter-provincial New Year travel. As yet, the government has neither confirmed nor denied plans for a nationwide lockdown once the holiday period is over. The PM has said it will depend on the situation at the time, adding that he doesn’t believe things will get so bad as to require a second national lockdown.
Mister Stretch
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:37 am
Selfishness, that’s all this is.
Research in other countries has confirmed that restaurants are one of the most prolific coronavirus distribution locations. The fact that no one has conducted similar research here is no reason to assume that Thai restaurant patrons are magically protected from virus spread, unlike every other country in which research has been done.
The Thai Restaurant Association doesn’t give a flying **** for the health of its patrons. Rather than work with the restrictions that restaurateurs around the world have been trying…they would rather you get a dose of virus.
The lack of conscience is unbelievable. I’d be inclined to boycott every restaurant I know that belongs to this trade group.
babble
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 9:58 am
“Research in other countries has confirmed that restaurants are one of the most prolific coronavirus distribution locations.”
Which research? In which countries? Source needed.
Btw that is rather misleading. Any closed place with high concentration of people and ,ow ventilation is equally a potential focus of spreading. And considering that many restaurants in Thailand are open space, your sentence is also quite inaccurate.
Mister Stretch
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 12:24 pm
Source needed.
Use Google, you lazy fishwife!
For god’s sake, why is everyone so goddamned lazy?
Two very definitive studies were done in Wuhan and in South Korea…but then again, I’m sure you don’t read any scientific research papers, do you?
I read them both, on a scientific aggregate website, because I like to be informed of fact, rather than just spout out hyperbole.
babble
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:43 pm
Such an obnoxious answer makes nit only me, but everybody, thibks that you do not have any idea what a research paoer really is… Oh yeah two studies in city x and y… get a life, karen
Mister Stretch
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 12:25 pm
considering that many restaurants in Thailand are open space, your sentence is also quite inaccurate.
Really? What research? Sources needed.
Go eff yourself with your suppositions and criticism.
babble
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:45 pm
It does not need a research for public domain knowledge. If you were really here, you should know, dear my ignorant troll
Slugger
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 12:44 pm
So they talk from a selfish point of view? There’s ten statements a day which do the same. Not everyone can afford to be self righteous like you.
Mister Stretch
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:05 pm
Not trying to be self-righteous. How have I done that?
Restaurants and other places where people congregate are especially dangerous for being super-spreader environments.
For months we’ve heard trade associations beg the government to open up for foreign tourists, while millions die outside of Thailand’s borders, and now for restaurants to remain open while a new wave of infections is taking hold in the Kingdom.
Commenting on that is not me being self-righteous, in any way, it’s condemning them for putting their baht before people’s health.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:19 pm
Oh come on – there’s so much conclusive research on this.
… and actually very few restaurants IN BANGKOK are “open space” now, so what’s “misleading” is you deliberately changing the goalposts from “Bangkok” to “Thailand”.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:42 pm
… but to be fair, @babble moving the goalposts from restaurants in Bangkok to “many restaurants in Thailand are open space” pales into insignificance compared to the Thai Restaurant Association president Thaniwan Kulamongkol when she includes “outdoor dining and street food” which are very clearly unaffected and says that it will “put a significant strain on the Thai farming industry, due to restaurants and retailers not ordering as many food items” as obviously those “not ordering as many food items” in restaurants will be ordering them elsewhere.
Smoke, mirrors and BS to protect their businesses, not their staff or anyone else.
Maverick
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 10:49 am
Source please I have relatives in US, UK and NZ, their experience suggests home gatherings and schools are a far greater source of recent spread of the virus, only NZ has been able to eliminate……UK is not a big eating out culture and they have one of the worst outbreaks – and it sure ain’t coming from restaraunts…..
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:26 pm
School opening in Bangkok has already been postponed.
“Home gatherings”? Agreed, but it’s far easier to regulate restaurants than “home gatherings”.
Those in the US and the UK are as responsible for their predicament as their governments are – far from everyone, but a sizeable and selfish minority.
Issan John
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:15 pm
100% correct, Mr S, but the government DO need to do more to support those affected.
Staff fully employed by restaurants told to close as a result of Covid will be covered (half pay for up to 90 days), but the problem is where restaurants choose to close as it’s not profitable, and casual staff – they have no government safety net at all.
It’s not the restaurants and businesses that need support, which is what they’re asking for and which is “selfish”, but the staff.
babble
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:46 pm
Again here, mr. Fake news? Lol
Mister Stretch
Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:01 pm
You boys want sources? You need to read more than just comic books.
Higher Risk: On-site dining with indoor seating capacity reduced to allow tables to be spaced at least 6 feet apart. And/or on-site dining with outdoor seating, but tables not spaced at least six feet apart.
Highest Risk: On-site dining with indoor seating. Seating capacity not reduced and tables not spaced at least 6 feet apart. – US CDC
Don’t Eat Inside a Restaurant
The risk of catching the coronavirus is much higher indoors. – The Atlantic, Nov 20, 2020
How to stop restaurants from driving COVID infections
US mobile data suggests restaurants, gyms and cafes can be COVID hotspots — and reveals strategies for limiting spread. – Nature, Nov 10, 2020
This Is How Quickly Covid-19 Can Spread In A Restaurant, Per New Study – Forbes, Dec 15, 2020
Covid-19: Bars, restaurants and dining with friends among high-risk activities, French study finds – France 24, Dec 18, 2020
Indoor dining major cause of COVID-19 ‘superspreader’ events, Stanford-led study suggests – Nation’s Restaurant News, Nov 13, 2020
Restaurants May Be Key Component to COVID-19 Spread, Medscape, Sep 15, 2020