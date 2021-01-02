216 new Covid cases in Thailand, 11 people in ICU | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
216 new Covid cases in Thailand, 11 people in ICU
216 new confirmed infections of Covid-19 have been announced today at the daily media briefing in Bangkok. As usual, Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin fronted the announcements on behalf of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
1 more person has also died, a 47 year old Chon Buri woman in the Banglamung district with complications of diabetes. It’s been reported in Thai media that she had refused treatment for Covid-19. 11 cases are currently in ICU, most in Bangkok.
Out of the 216 new cases announced today, 182 were locally transmitted. 32 were migrant workers in dormitories under a “hard lockdown” in Samut Sakhon province.
Thailand has now reports a total of 7,379 Covid-19 infections since the start of last year, 4,299 recoveries. 3,016 people currently remain in treatment or under observation. According to Dr. Taweesin, the majority of cases are “asymptomatic or mild”.
Around the world 84,391,211 people are now infected with Covid-19, there have been 1,835,574 deaths and 59,653,222 people are reported as “recovered”. The US leads the world’s tally with 20,617,346 Covid-19 infections and 356,445 deaths (as of 12pm today, Thai time).
Meanwhile, a total of 22,690 hospital beds have now been prepared to serve any new Covid-19 patients nationwide. Bangkok and its vicinity has 2,778 beds reserved for coronavirus patients from Samut Sakhon and other “red” provinces that have more than 50 cases reported in a 24 hour period.
Of the 2,778 beds made available, 277 are currently occupied. Some of the infections are demonstrating mild symptoms according to reports.
Another 320 Covid patients are being treated in the outbreak’s epicentre of Samut Sakhon and nearby areas, where 1,647 hospital beds have been reserved.
Meanwhile 2,648 beds have been prepared from Samut Prakan to Trat, 248 of which are now occupied.
Nationally, there are currently 11 Covid-19 patients reported as critically ill in ICUs, 8 in Bangkok.
What’s closed in Bangkok? Decision on restaurants today.
Here’s the full list of closures from the BMA that went into effect at midnight last night in the city of Bangkok. The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok.(Pattaya/Banglamung list of restrictions and closures below)
- Entertainment venues, water parks, amusement parks, playgrounds, floating markets, flea markets, snooker and billiards clubs, arcade game premises, games shops, Internet cafes, cockfighting rings, child care centres, elderly care centres, boxing stadiums, self defence schools, gymnasiums, race courses, public bath premises, bath-sauna-massage establishments, all kinds of sports competition premises, banquet rooms (as published by the BMA)
The Bangkok Metropolitan Organisation has closed “high risk’ venues around Bangkok.
The city’s 437 public schools, run by the BMA, have also been ordered to close until at least January 17.
Some of these locations, like nurseries and some schools had already been closed by previous orders.
A representative of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says the “additional measures” of closing some high risk venues and adding further restrictions will remain in force “until further notice”.
Shopping centres and department stores will be allowed to stay open at this stage but will screen all customers upon entry.
The fate of the city’s restaurants is being discussed today by the CCSA with a proposal on the table to restrict restaurants in high risk zones to take-away services only. The BMA is asking the CCSA not to take this additional measure at this stage.
“If approved the mandatory food takeaway order may come into effect on Monday so owners have some time to prepare themselves.”
The BMA say they are monitoring all the current measure and will discuss further restrictions for the city over the weekend.
In Pattaya/Banglamung, the following closures and restrictions are already in place…
- Service venues closed, including bars, nightclubs, karaokes, massage parlours, etc
- Restaurants take away only. No dine in service.
- Shopping centres, retail, etc closed except for supermarkets, pharmacies, banks, hardware and construction stores, mobile phone shops and electronics. All non-essential sops closed, like clothes, etc. Supermarkets may sell only essential items like food.
- All educational places closed, nurseries, child care centres, schools, learning centres, vocational schools, private tutors, etc.
- Leisure locations, like bowling, movie theatres, water parks, tourist attractions, etc. closed
- 24 hour convenience stores must be closed from 10pm to 5am.
- Restaurants in hotels can stay open, however can only serve hotel guests.
- Public swimming pools closed
- Amulet stores, religious artifact stores, temple stores closed
- Pool, snooker, etc. closed
- Gyms, fitness closed and similar establishments
- Internet and game cafes closed
- Close massage shop, spas, beauty clinics
- Public parks, exercise areas, playgrounds and any place where people gather closed
- No parties or gatherings at all, even at private residences. They did not specifically say what number of people is considered a gathering
- Beaches were not specifically covered in the order.
- The order is until further notice with no expiration date. There is not an alcohol sales ban. There is not a curfew or stay indoors order, although people are encouraged to stay at home.
Government confirms social security net for workers laid off due to virus restrictions
The Thai government has confirmed it will compensate employees forced out of work by Covid-19 restrictions, by paying 50% of their salary for up to 90 days. The country has found itself in the grip of a sudden resurgence in cases, with many provinces under strict restrictions in an attempt to control the spread. Read the latest on closures HERE.
The country’s Social Security Office says people who find themselves out of work as a result of disease prevention measures, restrictions and closure orders will be eligible to receive 50% of their daily salary for a period of up to 90 days. The government’s Covid-19 task force has also confirmed that foreign nationals with a work permit or otherwise covered by the country’s social security program, including migrant workers, are also entitled to the payments.
Thossaphol Kritwongwiman from the Social Security Office says employees are eligible for the subsidy if they find themselves having to self-isolate as part of the government’s contact-tracing process, or if operations at their place of work are suspended due to Covid-19 restrictions. Employees can apply online or get more information at their local social security office.
Chon Buri bar raided for violating Covid-19 restrictions
Police have raided a bar in the Banglamung district of Chon Buri after it was found to have violated a closure order currently in place to curtail the spread of Covid-19. The eastern province now has over 211 active cases of the virus.
Earlier this week, the Chon Buri governor introduced strict restrictions in Banglamung and Pattaya in an effort to control the spread of infection. Both areas were classified as “highly-controlled”, with all non-essential businesses, including bars, ordered to close. Last night, Banglamung police officers arrived at a beer bar to find the venue filled with both Thai and foreign customers. According to a report in the The Pattaya News, the manager of the bar has been taken in for questioning. The name of the bar has not been disclosed pending further investigation.
Management at the bar reportedly claimed it was a restaurant, which are currently allowed to provide takeaway food. However, it’s understood no food was being sold at the time of the police raid. During the country’s nationwide lockdown earlier this year, many bars transformed into restaurants, seemingly overnight, in order to continue trading by selling takeaway food, as per the restrictions in place at the time.
John Brown
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:50 pm
Are the majority of ICU cases in Bangkok because the majority of ICU facilities are… or because there is something clinically *different* about clusters in Bangkok?
When are the media going to start *investigating* rather than just passively note-taking or aggregating? This affects their families and friends too you know (and you can be sure it will get down to Phuket)
Rasputin
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 4:03 pm
Probably because Bangkok has the ICU capacity, infected people aren’t usually in need of ICU within a couple of days of infection, it frequently develops over a couple weeks or longer. The worst is yet to come, and it will.
gosport
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 3:14 pm
It is going to be very nasty situation this time. Hopefully, hot season is coming.
ipfunnyjohns
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 4:10 pm
The real bioweapon has been released?