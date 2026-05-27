Israel, Thailand mark 72 years with farm upgrade instead of party

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 27, 2026, 11:11 AM
87 1 minute read
Israel, Thailand mark 72 years with farm upgrade instead of party | Thaiger
Photo via Israel in Thailand/Facebook

Israel has redirected funds from its national day celebrations to community development projects in Thailand as the two countries mark 72 years of diplomatic relations. The Israeli embassy in Bangkok said it chose to support local initiatives rather than hold a reception, citing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Alona Fisher-Kamm explained the decision at a ceremony held on May 25 at the Mercy Centre’s HDF Mercy Farm, also known as Baan Suan Mercy, in Saphan Sung district, Bangkok.

Quoted from Bangkok Post, the ambassador said, “Instead of having a party while my country is bleeding and the Middle East is bleeding, it would be much more meaningful for us and for Thailand,

“This project reflects Israel’s strong belief in education and innovation to empower children. It also symbolises the long-standing friendship between Israel and Thailand over the past 72 years, built on shared values for the next generation.”

Israel, Thailand mark 72 years with farm upgrade instead of party | News by Thaiger
Israeli Ambassador to Thailand Alona Fisher-Kamm | Photo via Israel in Thailand/Facebook

At the ceremony, the embassy handed over an upgraded drip irrigation system and a new greenhouse to the farm. The Israeli-developed irrigation system is designed to improve food production and water management, while the greenhouse enables year-round cultivation.

Both are intended to improve food supplies and vocational skills for disadvantaged children at the site.

The farm was established in 2006 under the supervision of Father Joseph H Maier and supports children from underprivileged backgrounds, including those affected by poverty, family difficulties, and limited access to education.

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According to the embassy, the original irrigation system had been in use for nearly a decade before requiring renewal. During that time, it had improved both the quality and quantity of produce grown at the farm, generating enough vegetables to supply the Mercy Centre and surrounding communities.

The upgrade and greenhouse construction were funded by Israel.

Fisher-Kamm also highlighted the broader context of Israel-Thailand relations, noting the significance of Thai workers employed in Israel and Israeli tourists visiting Thailand. She said similar community projects were planned for expansion into northern and northeastern Thailand.

Israel, Thailand mark 72 years with farm upgrade instead of party | News by Thaiger
Photo via Israel in Thailand/Facebook

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Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: May 27, 2026, 11:11 AM
87 1 minute read

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Ryan Turner

Ryan is a journalist graduate from Mahidol University with a passion for writing all kinds of content from news to lifestyle articles. Outside of work, Ryan loves everything to do with history, reading, and sports.