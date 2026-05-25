Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 3:12 PM
158 1 minute read
Danish jogger injured by falling tree branch on Rayong Beach | Thaiger
Photo via Plus News Rayong

A Danish tourist was injured while jogging along a beach in Rayong after a falling pine branch pierced his leg on Saturday, May 23.

The incident occurred at roughly 3.30pm on the walkway beside Phala Beach in Ban Chang district. The area is lined with pine trees, some of which appear to be dead or deteriorated.

The victim, identified as 67 year old Danish national Thomas, was reportedly jogging past the area when a large branch suddenly fell from a tree. A sharp section of the branch pierced his left thigh.

Rescue workers from the Siam Rayong Foundation and medical staff from Ban Chang Hospital arrived at the scene to provide first aid before transporting the Dane to the hospital for further treatment. Officials have not yet released an update on his condition.

Falling tree branch hits Danish man in Rayong
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวบ้านฉาง อ.บ้านฉาง

According to local outlet Ban Chang News, Thomas was staying at an accommodation near the beach and regularly used the route for jogging.

Following the Rayong beach tree accident, residents and beach visitors called on local authorities to inspect trees along the walkway and remove any dead or unstable branches to prevent further incidents.

Several similar accidents involving falling trees have been reported in Thailand. On May 12, a woman in Chon Buri suffered a broken arm after a tree fell onto her motorcycle during strong winds.

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Foreign man injured by falling tree
Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวบ้านฉาง อ.บ้านฉาง

In March last year, a Lithuanian motorcyclist died in Phuket after a pine branch reportedly fell and struck him while he was riding.

Another fatal case occurred in July last year on Koh Hey Beach when a Chinese tourist was killed after a tree collapsed during a thunderstorm.

In April 2024, a motorcyclist in Suphan Buri also died after a Neem tree being cut down beside a road fell onto the victim.

In another incident reported in 2023, a Thai man died after a dead palm tree collapsed on him during strong winds while he was resting underneath it.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 3:12 PM
158 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.