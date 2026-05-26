Thai man kills 12 year old stepdaughter and attacks wife with knife

Police arrested an ex-convict in Nong Bua Lamphu province, yesterday, May 25, after he allegedly sexually assaulted and killed his 12 year old stepdaughter and attacked his wife with a knife.

Officers from Sri Boon Rueang Police Station were called to investigate the death of the girl, identified as Amy, at a house in the Sri Bonn Rueang district. She was found dead outside a bathroom at the rear of the property.

Police reported that both of Amy’s arms and legs were tied, while a cloth and rope were wrapped around her neck. Officers also found multiple knife wounds across her body.

Investigators suspect the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed. Her body was transferred to Loei Hospital for a detailed autopsy.

Amy’s grandfather, who discovered the scene, told police that the girl failed to attend school, prompting him to contact her mother, 33 year old On-uma. After she did not answer his calls, he went to the house to check on them.

According to the grandfather, On-uma emerged from the house with blood injuries to her head. She told him that her husband, 38 year old Pornchai, attacked her until she lost consciousness. After regaining consciousness, she found her daughter dead.

Channel 8 reported that On-uma remains in critical condition in hospital and has not yet been able to provide a statement to police.

Police later launched a search for Pornchai and arrested him yesterday evening. He appeared to be under the influence of drugs during the arrest and reportedly smiled at police officers. He confessed to killing his stepdaughter and attacking his wife at their shared home.

According to Channel 7, Pornchai had previously been arrested and jailed for drug offences and the sexual assault of an elderly woman in another community within the same district.

After his release from prison, he reportedly stayed with his parents before beginning a relationship with On-uma. Reports stated the couple had been together for three months before the alleged attack.

Thai media also described Amy as a diligent student with plans to continue her education abroad with support from relatives living overseas.