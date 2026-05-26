7 mine workers remain trapped in flooded Laos cave

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 26, 2026, 12:04 PM
50 1 minute read
7 mine workers remain trapped in flooded Laos cave | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ ดำน้ำกู้ภัย ประเทศไทย Thailand Rescue Diver.

Thai volunteer rescue teams joined a cave rescue mission in Laos after seven mine workers became trapped in a flooded cave since May 19 while searching for gold.

Ten mine workers entered a cave in Longchaeng district of Xaisomboun province, but only three managed to escape. Seven others remain trapped inside the cave after heavy rain flooded the entrance and exit routes. According to a report on TNN news agency, parts of the cave also collapsed during the thunderstorm.

Laotian officials requested assistance from Thai rescue teams due to Thailand’s experience in rescue operations at the Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai.

Rescue teams from the Metta Dham Kalasin Foundation and Sai Than Sapan Boon Foundation arrived at the site over the weekend and immediately began operations.

Thai rescuers join Laos Cave rescue mission
Photo via Facebook/ ดำน้ำกู้ภัย ประเทศไทย Thailand Rescue Diver.

Thai rescuers told Channel 7 that access to the mining area was restricted by a narrow passage measuring about 60 centimetres wide. Rescuers reportedly needed to crawl through the tunnel for about 100 metres from the cave entrance to reach the mining chamber.

However, floodwater prevented teams from advancing further into the cave. Continuous rainfall since the start of the operation has increased water flow inside the cave and created dangerous conditions.

Thai rescuers told the media further that low oxygen levels near the cave entrance and rising floodwater remained major obstacles. Rescue teams said they were carefully planning operations to ensure the safety of personnel.

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Diving experts in cave rescue in Laos
Photo via Facebook/ ดำน้ำกู้ภัย ประเทศไทย Thailand Rescue Diver.

Yesterday, May 25, two Thai diving specialists, Norrased Palasing and Parasu Komaradat, together with the Finnish technical diving instructor Mikko Paasi arrived to support the operation. Paasi was one of the diver who successfully saved 13 Thais from Tham Luang Cave eight years ago.

Rescue teams continue pumping water out of the cave while monitoring weather conditions in hopes that rainfall will ease and water levels will drop.

Thai rescuers also told Channel 7 that they decided to stay at camps near the cave instead of returning to accommodation further down the mountain to conserve energy for the ongoing operation.

Families of the trapped workers have also remained at the site while awaiting updates on the rescue mission.

Family of victim trapped in Laos cave
The family of one of the victims who are trapped in Laos cave | Photo via Facebook/ เก่งกาจ บ้งกาวงศ์

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 26, 2026, 12:04 PM
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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.