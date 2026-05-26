7 mine workers remain trapped in flooded Laos cave

Thai volunteer rescue teams joined a cave rescue mission in Laos after seven mine workers became trapped in a flooded cave since May 19 while searching for gold.

Ten mine workers entered a cave in Longchaeng district of Xaisomboun province, but only three managed to escape. Seven others remain trapped inside the cave after heavy rain flooded the entrance and exit routes. According to a report on TNN news agency, parts of the cave also collapsed during the thunderstorm.

Laotian officials requested assistance from Thai rescue teams due to Thailand’s experience in rescue operations at the Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai.

Rescue teams from the Metta Dham Kalasin Foundation and Sai Than Sapan Boon Foundation arrived at the site over the weekend and immediately began operations.

Thai rescuers told Channel 7 that access to the mining area was restricted by a narrow passage measuring about 60 centimetres wide. Rescuers reportedly needed to crawl through the tunnel for about 100 metres from the cave entrance to reach the mining chamber.

However, floodwater prevented teams from advancing further into the cave. Continuous rainfall since the start of the operation has increased water flow inside the cave and created dangerous conditions.

Thai rescuers told the media further that low oxygen levels near the cave entrance and rising floodwater remained major obstacles. Rescue teams said they were carefully planning operations to ensure the safety of personnel.

Yesterday, May 25, two Thai diving specialists, Norrased Palasing and Parasu Komaradat, together with the Finnish technical diving instructor Mikko Paasi arrived to support the operation. Paasi was one of the diver who successfully saved 13 Thais from Tham Luang Cave eight years ago.

Rescue teams continue pumping water out of the cave while monitoring weather conditions in hopes that rainfall will ease and water levels will drop.

Thai rescuers also told Channel 7 that they decided to stay at camps near the cave instead of returning to accommodation further down the mountain to conserve energy for the ongoing operation.

Families of the trapped workers have also remained at the site while awaiting updates on the rescue mission.