Thai couple accuse Chinese-owned TikTok agency to account takeover

A Thai couple accused a Chinese-linked media agency of exploiting poverty-themed TikTok content for profits, prompting online scrutiny.

The couple previously operated a TikTok channel called ครอบครัวบิ๊กบอส, or Big Boss Family, which documented their daily struggles and financial difficulties. The husband, identified as Big, worked as a food delivery rider while his wife cared for their son, Boss, at home.

The channel later disappeared and was reportedly renamed using a Chinese title. The couple subsequently created a new TikTok account called ช่องใหม่ขอแฉ, translated as “new channel to expose the truth,” to share their allegations publicly.

According to the couple, Big was initially approached by a Chinese-owned company identified as Stylepop Media, which offered about 1,000 baht per video. Big claimed the agency required them to follow pre-written storylines and scripts provided by the company.

The couple said they agreed to the arrangement and produced videos portraying hardship and financial struggles.

They added that the agency prohibited them from accepting donations from viewers and required them to share 80% of any sponsorship income secured through the channel.

Big said the work eventually became the family’s main source of income, earning about 20,000 baht per month. He later stopped working as a delivery rider because he had to focus on content production.

According to the couple, the agency gradually failed to provide promised benefits, leaving them struggling financially. They said they recently asked the agency for an advance payment because they lacked money to take their son to hospital, but the request was rejected.

Big then attempted to seek additional work to support the family. Shortly afterwards, the agency allegedly terminated their contract, accusing the couple of violating its terms. Their TikTok account was then taken over and renamed.

They said they decided to speak publicly to warn other TikTok creators who had been approached by or were currently working with the agency.

Following the allegations, social media users began examining other TikTok accounts featuring similar storylines. Attention later turned to another creator who presented himself as a single father raising a child alone while working as a freelance cleaner.

The man gained sympathy online before launching cleaning products, claiming profits from TikTok videos had helped fund the business.

Online users later claimed that the registration details of his online store were linked to a corporate registration number rather than a personal identification number. Further checks allegedly connected the registration to the same company named by the couple.

According to reports, the agency operates as a joint venture company with Thai shareholders holding 51% of shares and Chinese nationals owning the remainder.

The company’s TikTok account was later switched to private following the controversy. As of now, the agency has not issued a public statement, while government agencies have not clarified whether any laws were violated.