Thai couple accuse Chinese-owned TikTok agency to account takeover

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 26, 2026, 5:50 PM
50 2 minutes read
Thai couple accuse Chinese-owned TikTok agency to account takeover | Thaiger
Photo via TikTok/ @chanthisa_16

A Thai couple accused a Chinese-linked media agency of exploiting poverty-themed TikTok content for profits, prompting online scrutiny.

The couple previously operated a TikTok channel called ครอบครัวบิ๊กบอส, or Big Boss Family, which documented their daily struggles and financial difficulties. The husband, identified as Big, worked as a food delivery rider while his wife cared for their son, Boss, at home.

The channel later disappeared and was reportedly renamed using a Chinese title. The couple subsequently created a new TikTok account called ช่องใหม่ขอแฉ, translated as “new channel to expose the truth,” to share their allegations publicly.

According to the couple, Big was initially approached by a Chinese-owned company identified as Stylepop Media, which offered about 1,000 baht per video. Big claimed the agency required them to follow pre-written storylines and scripts provided by the company.

Thai couple hired to create poverty video content on TikTok
Photo via TikTok/ @chanthisa_16

The couple said they agreed to the arrangement and produced videos portraying hardship and financial struggles.

They added that the agency prohibited them from accepting donations from viewers and required them to share 80% of any sponsorship income secured through the channel.

Big said the work eventually became the family’s main source of income, earning about 20,000 baht per month. He later stopped working as a delivery rider because he had to focus on content production.

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According to the couple, the agency gradually failed to provide promised benefits, leaving them struggling financially. They said they recently asked the agency for an advance payment because they lacked money to take their son to hospital, but the request was rejected.

Chinese company hires Thai TikTok users to create content for sympathy
Photo via Positioning

Big then attempted to seek additional work to support the family. Shortly afterwards, the agency allegedly terminated their contract, accusing the couple of violating its terms. Their TikTok account was then taken over and renamed.

They said they decided to speak publicly to warn other TikTok creators who had been approached by or were currently working with the agency.

Following the allegations, social media users began examining other TikTok accounts featuring similar storylines. Attention later turned to another creator who presented himself as a single father raising a child alone while working as a freelance cleaner.

The man gained sympathy online before launching cleaning products, claiming profits from TikTok videos had helped fund the business.

Chinese agency behind online sympathy business
Photo via TikTok/ @chanthisa_16

Online users later claimed that the registration details of his online store were linked to a corporate registration number rather than a personal identification number. Further checks allegedly connected the registration to the same company named by the couple.

According to reports, the agency operates as a joint venture company with Thai shareholders holding 51% of shares and Chinese nationals owning the remainder.

The company’s TikTok account was later switched to private following the controversy. As of now, the agency has not issued a public statement, while government agencies have not clarified whether any laws were violated.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 26, 2026, 5:50 PM
50 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.