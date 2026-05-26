Chinese woman reunited with lost cash with help from Thai locals

A Thai rescuer and several locals in Chachoengsao helped a Chinese woman recover 20,000 baht in cash after she accidentally dropped her bag while riding a motorcycle on Bangna-Trat Road on Sunday, May 24.

The rescuer, Mongkon Khiaosa-ad, said he was driving home at about 7.30pm when he noticed a woman sitting beside a black Honda SuperCub motorcycle registered in Bangkok and crying by the roadside.

Mongkon said another vehicle had stopped nearby and five to six Thai locals were already helping the woman search the area.

The woman, identified as a 28 year old Chinese national, told Mongkon she had lost 20,000 baht in cash after her bag fell onto the road while she was travelling to Bang Saen Beach in Chon Buri.

According to the woman, the impact caused banknotes to scatter across the road. She said she became distressed because losing both her money and documents would make it difficult for her to continue staying in Thailand.

Mongkon joined the search alongside the other locals and motorists. After about one hour, the group successfully recovered all of the missing cash and returned it together with the woman’s bag.

The Chinese woman thanked everyone involved in helping her. Mongkon later told media outlets that she said she had not expected to recover all of the money before continuing her journey to Chon Buri.

A similar incident was reported in Khon Kaen in 2022 when Thai motorists collected scattered banknotes worth 92,000 baht and returned them to the owner.

In that case, a woman said she had given 100,000 baht in cash to an employee to purchase cassava roots. The employee later forgot the cash had been placed on the step of a truck door before travelling to collect the produce.

The money then scattered across the road during the journey. Although 8,000 baht was not recovered, the owner thanked motorists for returning the remaining cash.