Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think

At 6,999 baht, the realme C100x is asking a straightforward question: how much phone can you actually get at the budget end of the market? Based on the specs realme Thailand has put together, the answer is more than most people would expect.

The headline number is the battery. The realme C100x ships with an 8,000mAh cell, which realme claims is the largest in its class. That translates to up to 21 hours of continuous video streaming, 141 hours of music playback, and 800 hours of standby time. For everyday use, the brand puts it at roughly three days between charges, which, for a phone at this price point, is a genuinely useful advantage.

Fast charging is included at 45W, and a five-minute charge is enough for four hours of calls. The phone also supports 6W reverse charging, so it can top up wireless earbuds or other small devices in a pinch. Realme has also built in AI Battery Protection technology that it says will keep battery health above 80% for up to seven years or 1,600 charge cycles.

Built for heavy use

Beyond the battery, the realme C100x is built around durability. The ArmorShell frame has been tested to MIL-STD-810H military standards, surviving drops from up to two metres. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and the screen includes Wet Hand Touch 2.0, which keeps touch sensitivity accurate even with wet hands or in rain.

The display is a 6.8-inch LCD panel running at 120Hz with a peak brightness of 900 nits. An AI Outdoor Mode automatically boosts visibility in direct sunlight, and the speaker system, branded UltraBoom, can push volume up to 300% louder than standard. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack, which, at this price range, is still worth mentioning.

Camera and software

The main camera is a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. The front camera is 5MP. The realme C100x runs on realme UI built on Android 16, and the AI-powered Pro Editing Studio includes tools like AI Eraser for removing objects from photos, AI Clear Face for sharpening blurry faces, and AI Image Matting for background separation.

Realme C100x full specifications

Spec Detail Display 6.8-inch LCD, 1570 x 720 pixels Refresh rate 120Hz Peak brightness 900 nits Chipset UNISOC T7250 (Octa-Core, 12nm) RAM 4GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB UFS 4.1 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8, autofocus Front camera 5MP, f/2.2 Battery 8,000mAh Charging 45W wired, 6W reverse Connectivity 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2 Ports USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm jack Fingerprint Side-mounted Water resistance IP64 OS realme UI / Android 16 Dimensions 166.48 x 78.23 x 8.63mm Weight 219g Colours Deepblue Tide, Golden Coast

Realme C100x price and availability in Thailand

The realme C100x Thailand price is 6,999 baht for the 4GB + 256GB configuration. It is available now online through Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. In-store availability at realme Brand Shops, network service centres, and authorised dealers across Thailand began on May 29, 2025.

For a budget phone at this price, the 8,000mAh battery and military-grade durability are the two features that make the realme C100x stand out from the crowd. Everything else, the 120Hz display, 50MP camera, Android 16, and 256GB of storage, rounds out a package that is hard to argue with at under 7,000 baht.

Sources:

MGR Online — realme C100x Thailand launch

Droidsans — realme C100x price and specs

realme Thailand Facebook