Realme C100x launches in Thailand and why 6,999 baht buys a lot more than you think
At 6,999 baht, the realme C100x is asking a straightforward question: how much phone can you actually get at the budget end of the market? Based on the specs realme Thailand has put together, the answer is more than most people would expect.
The headline number is the battery. The realme C100x ships with an 8,000mAh cell, which realme claims is the largest in its class. That translates to up to 21 hours of continuous video streaming, 141 hours of music playback, and 800 hours of standby time. For everyday use, the brand puts it at roughly three days between charges, which, for a phone at this price point, is a genuinely useful advantage.
Fast charging is included at 45W, and a five-minute charge is enough for four hours of calls. The phone also supports 6W reverse charging, so it can top up wireless earbuds or other small devices in a pinch. Realme has also built in AI Battery Protection technology that it says will keep battery health above 80% for up to seven years or 1,600 charge cycles.
Built for heavy use
Beyond the battery, the realme C100x is built around durability. The ArmorShell frame has been tested to MIL-STD-810H military standards, surviving drops from up to two metres. It carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and the screen includes Wet Hand Touch 2.0, which keeps touch sensitivity accurate even with wet hands or in rain.
The display is a 6.8-inch LCD panel running at 120Hz with a peak brightness of 900 nits. An AI Outdoor Mode automatically boosts visibility in direct sunlight, and the speaker system, branded UltraBoom, can push volume up to 300% louder than standard. There is also a 3.5mm headphone jack, which, at this price range, is still worth mentioning.
Camera and software
The main camera is a 50MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and autofocus. The front camera is 5MP. The realme C100x runs on realme UI built on Android 16, and the AI-powered Pro Editing Studio includes tools like AI Eraser for removing objects from photos, AI Clear Face for sharpening blurry faces, and AI Image Matting for background separation.
Realme C100x full specifications
|Spec
|Detail
|Display
|6.8-inch LCD, 1570 x 720 pixels
|Refresh rate
|120Hz
|Peak brightness
|900 nits
|Chipset
|UNISOC T7250 (Octa-Core, 12nm)
|RAM
|4GB LPDDR5X
|Storage
|256GB UFS 4.1
|Rear camera
|50MP, f/1.8, autofocus
|Front camera
|5MP, f/2.2
|Battery
|8,000mAh
|Charging
|45W wired, 6W reverse
|Connectivity
|4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2
|Ports
|USB-C 2.0, 3.5mm jack
|Fingerprint
|Side-mounted
|Water resistance
|IP64
|OS
|realme UI / Android 16
|Dimensions
|166.48 x 78.23 x 8.63mm
|Weight
|219g
|Colours
|Deepblue Tide, Golden Coast
Realme C100x price and availability in Thailand
The realme C100x Thailand price is 6,999 baht for the 4GB + 256GB configuration. It is available now online through Shopee, Lazada, and TikTok Shop. In-store availability at realme Brand Shops, network service centres, and authorised dealers across Thailand began on May 29, 2025.
For a budget phone at this price, the 8,000mAh battery and military-grade durability are the two features that make the realme C100x stand out from the crowd. Everything else, the 120Hz display, 50MP camera, Android 16, and 256GB of storage, rounds out a package that is hard to argue with at under 7,000 baht.
Sources:
MGR Online — realme C100x Thailand launch
Droidsans — realme C100x price and specs
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