Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 26, 2026, 2:35 PM
50 2 minutes read
Singha heir expands allegations against family, regarding forced drug use | Thaiger
Photo via Channel 8

Thai environmental activist Siranudh “Psi” Scott revealed additional allegations against Singha family yesterday, May 25, claiming he was forced to use drugs in addition to being sexually assaulted. He also announced a surname change to signal his complete departure from the family.

The dispute involving members of the Bhirombhakdi family, owners of Boon Rawd Brewery, became public after Psi released videos and evidence alleging sexual abuse by his older brother, Sunit “Pi” Scott, during their childhood.

Psi also disclosed ongoing conflicts with his mother and other family members. He claimed his mother is taking legal action against him over property that his grandfather had gave him before his death. According to Psi, other family members declined to assist him despite requests for support.

Psi accuses Singha family of forced drug use
Photo via Channel 8

Psi said he decided to change his surname from Scott to Samut amid the family conflict. He explained that he had never used the Bhirombhakdi surname and that Scott was his father’s surname.

He added that he no longer wished to use the Scott surname because his father had also failed to support him through the situation. Psi said the name Samut, meaning ocean, reflected a place where he felt safe and at home.

Members of the Thailand Watch Foundation stepped forward to support Psi in the legal proceedings. Psi and representatives from the foundation held a press conference to provide updates on the case yesterday.

Panthep helps Psi in legal proceedings against family
Panthep | Photo via Channel 8

During the conference, Psi alleged that he was sexually assaulted from the age of nine until 15. He also claimed he was forced to use drugs during that period. He had not previously spoken publicly about the drug use and only decided to do so after consulting with the foundation’s legal team.

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Thailand Watch Foundation president Panthep Puapongphan said he and other representatives would accompany Psi to court on June 10.

Panthep stated that the statute of limitations for the case had not expired despite the allegations dating back to Psi’s childhood. According to Panthep, the limitation period for the alleged offences is 20 years. Panthep also expressed confidence that Psi would succeed in the legal dispute involving the property claim.

Psi's voice recording evidence verified
Ekkarat and Psi | Photo via Channel 8

Software developer and data analytics specialist Ekkarat Nampokin also attended the press conference and stated that voice recording evidence submitted by Psi had been verified as authentic. Ekkarat said the recordings originated from Psi’s old mobile phone and had not been generated using artificial intelligence.

At the end of the press conference, Psi said he was concerned that the parties involved might avoid appearing in court. He added that he had no message for his family members, saying social media users had already spoken on his behalf.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 26, 2026, 2:35 PM
50 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.