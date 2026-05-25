251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man’s suitcase

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 4:04 PM
186 1 minute read
251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man’s suitcase | Thaiger
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Thai authorities arrested a Malaysian national at Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday, May 24, after attempting to smuggle hundreds of live wild animals out of Thailand.

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) Director Attapon Charoenchansa announced details of the operation, describing it as part of intensified inspections targeting international wildlife trafficking networks using Thailand as a transit route.

The operation was carried out by officers from the CITES Wildlife Conservation Office and the Suvarnabhumi Wildlife Checkpoint at about 3.45am.

Malaysian attempts to smuggle live animals out of Thailand
Photo via Facebook/ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

Authorities inspected a suspicious passenger near boarding gate F3 in Zone 3 of the international departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The suspect was identified as 34 year old Malaysian national Dasmond Kong Sing Chye, who was preparing to travel from Bangkok to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India.

During a baggage inspection, officers discovered numerous live wild animals hidden inside the suspect’s suitcase.

Live animals hidden in Malaysian man suitcase
Photo via Facebook/ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

The seized animals included two helmeted hornbills, two Patagonian maras, 62 iguanas, five monitor lizards, 100 blue-tongued skinks and 80 turtles.

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Authorities charged the suspect under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, the Customs Act, the Animal Epidemics Act and the Fisheries Royal Decree. The Malaysian national was transferred to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for legal proceedings.

The rescued animals are now under the care of the Wildlife Conservation Office while investigators continue efforts to identify additional suspects connected to the trafficking network.

live animal smuggling intervened at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Photo via Facebook/ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

The arrest follows another wildlife trafficking case at Suvarnabhumi Airport on April 29, when a Taiwanese woman was detained after authorities found 30 Indian star tortoises concealed on various parts of her body while preparing to fly to Taipei.

Last week, three Thai nationals were also arrested at an airport in Ecuador after attempting to smuggle 12 Galápagos marine iguanas out of the country.

Officials said one of the reptiles died during the operation, while the remaining animals were found injured. Authorities reported the group had been travelling to another country in Asia, although the destination was not disclosed.

Live wildlife rescued from animal trafficking
Photo via Facebook/ กรมอุทยานแห่งชาติ สัตว์ป่า และพันธุ์พืช

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 25, 2026, 4:04 PM
186 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.