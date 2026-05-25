251 live wild animals found hidden in Malaysian man’s suitcase

Thai authorities arrested a Malaysian national at Suvarnabhumi International Airport yesterday, May 24, after attempting to smuggle hundreds of live wild animals out of Thailand.

Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) Director Attapon Charoenchansa announced details of the operation, describing it as part of intensified inspections targeting international wildlife trafficking networks using Thailand as a transit route.

The operation was carried out by officers from the CITES Wildlife Conservation Office and the Suvarnabhumi Wildlife Checkpoint at about 3.45am.

Authorities inspected a suspicious passenger near boarding gate F3 in Zone 3 of the international departures terminal at Suvarnabhumi Airport.

The suspect was identified as 34 year old Malaysian national Dasmond Kong Sing Chye, who was preparing to travel from Bangkok to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, India.

During a baggage inspection, officers discovered numerous live wild animals hidden inside the suspect’s suitcase.

The seized animals included two helmeted hornbills, two Patagonian maras, 62 iguanas, five monitor lizards, 100 blue-tongued skinks and 80 turtles.

Authorities charged the suspect under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act, the Customs Act, the Animal Epidemics Act and the Fisheries Royal Decree. The Malaysian national was transferred to Suvarnabhumi Airport Police Station for legal proceedings.

The rescued animals are now under the care of the Wildlife Conservation Office while investigators continue efforts to identify additional suspects connected to the trafficking network.

The arrest follows another wildlife trafficking case at Suvarnabhumi Airport on April 29, when a Taiwanese woman was detained after authorities found 30 Indian star tortoises concealed on various parts of her body while preparing to fly to Taipei.

Last week, three Thai nationals were also arrested at an airport in Ecuador after attempting to smuggle 12 Galápagos marine iguanas out of the country.

Officials said one of the reptiles died during the operation, while the remaining animals were found injured. Authorities reported the group had been travelling to another country in Asia, although the destination was not disclosed.