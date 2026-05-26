Weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 26, 2026, 3:21 PM
119 1 minute read
Weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht seized at Suvarnabhumi | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from The Customs Department

Customs officers arrested a Chinese passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport on May 23 after finding 137 packages of Tirzepatide, a diabetes and weight loss injection, that had allegedly not gone through customs procedures.

The passenger had travelled from Bangladesh and was arrested after customs officers found the medicine had allegedly been brought into Thailand without proper procedures.

The Customs Department said in a Facebook post that officers from the Suvarnabhumi Airport Passenger Control Customs Office seized the Tirzepatide packages from the Chinese passenger.

Customs officers seized Tirzepatide weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht from a Chinese passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Photo via The Customs Department

A search found syringes containing Tirzepatide, with the seized goods valued at more than 2.13 million baht (around US$65,000).

Tirzepatide is a medicine used to treat type 2 diabetes. It works on hormones that help regulate blood sugar and appetite, and can also be prescribed for weight loss.

The case is considered an offence of importing goods into Thailand without completing customs procedures under Sections 242 and 252 of the Customs Act 2017. The passenger also faces offences under Sections 12 and 101 of the Drug Act 1967, as well as other related laws.

Customs officers seized Tirzepatide weight loss injections worth 2.13 million baht from a Chinese passenger at Suvarnabhumi Airport.
Photo via The Customs Department

In related news, as Thailand marked World Diabetes Day, the Public Health Ministry warned that 6.5 million Thais were at risk of diabetes, roughly 10% of the population.

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Health Minister Somsak Thepsutin urged Thais to adopt healthier habits, warning that 40% of people with diabetes were unaware of their condition.

The minister said counting carbohydrates in daily meals could reduce the risk of diabetes and other chronic diseases.

Thailand’s village health volunteer network also rolled out educational programmes on carb-counting methods, balanced diets with low-sugar fruits and vegetables, and regular exercise.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC) advised those at risk to limit salty, oily, and sugary foods, avoid smoking and alcohol, and engage in at least 30 minutes of exercise per day. It also urged diabetics to manage stress and maintain positive relationships to support overall health.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 26, 2026, 3:21 PM
119 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.