Chut Thai conquered Paris. Thailand’s most elegant dress 66 years in the making.

A former royal palace in the heart of Paris, built for kings and art, its halls now draped in Thai silk. Outside, the Seine carries its usual indifferent grey. Inside, visitors from a dozen countries are standing very still in front of a gold-and-black gown that stopped the room.

That gown a Chud Thai Siwalai has been stopping rooms for over six decades. It’s just that now the rooms are in Paris.

The Dress That Started With a Problem

In 1960, Queen Sirikit was preparing to accompany King Bhumibol on a state visit to Europe and the United States. She realised something that no one had quite said out loud before: Thai women had their own traditions of dress, their own cultural identity but no single recognised national costume. So she commissioned a group of specialists to revive and modernise the styles Thai women had worn for centuries, creating something that could represent the country with dignity on the world stage.

What came out of that commission was the chud thai phra ratchaniyom 8 styles of royal Thai dress. Each one named, each one purposeful. And of the eight, one was made for the most formal moments of all.

So What Actually Is a Siwalai?

Fair question. The Siwalai takes its name from Siwalai Palace inside the Grand Palace compound. It was historically the dress of high-ranking women, worn to royal ceremonies, state occasions, formal banquets, and auspicious events like engagements and wedding celebrations.

The construction is considered the most layered of all eight styles. A fitted long-sleeved top with a small standing collar is worn beneath a diagonal sabai sash, hand-embroidered with traditional Thai motifs. The skirt is cut in the na nangstyle with a chai phok fold at the front, fastened with a gold or silver belt, and paired with a full set of jewellery earrings, necklace, bracelet, sangwan chest ornament. The fabric is typically silk brocade or gold-woven cloth, reserved for full-ceremonial dress occasions.

There’s something about the sash layer the way it adds depth without adding weight that makes the Siwalai feel simultaneously ancient and architecturally considered. A garment that knows exactly what it’s doing.

Queen Sirikit made the Silk Diplomacy

Queen Sirikit was the one who took Thai silk from artisan tradition to international stage — wearing hand-woven Thai fabrics on state visits abroad, elevating what had been local craft into something the world’s most watched royal could wear with pride before heads of state. In an era when Asian monarchies were often viewed through a lens of exoticism by Western press, she chose not to adapt. She wore Thai. Fully. Unapologetically.

Among the documented pieces: a gold Siwalai in black pha yuok silk woven with dok phikun motifs, made by House of Kornkaew, worn during an official state visit to Luxembourg. At state dinners across Europe and America, the Thai Queen was consistently one of the most photographed women in the room — not because the press was covering Thailand, but because the dress made people stop and look.

Sixty-Six Years Later: Paris Gets the Full Picture

In 2026, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana took on the role of royal patron for La Mode en Majesté Haute couture et tradition à la cour de Thaïlande, a landmark exhibition organised through a collaboration between SACIT, the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles, the Royal Thai Embassy in Paris, and the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.

The exhibition runs from 13 May to 1 November 2026 at one of Paris’s most respected decorative arts institutions a few minutes’ walk from the Louvre. The location is not accidental.

The exhibition marks 340 years of Thai-French diplomatic relations, and 170 years since the formal establishment of ties between the two countries. Over 200 pieces are on display gowns, accessories, and embroidered works designed by French couturier Pierre Balmain in collaboration with the legendary embroidery house Lesage, alongside pieces by Thai designers.

The exhibition is structured across seven rooms, presenting garments worn by Queen Sirikit, Queen Suthida, and Princess Sirivannavari tracing the evolution of royal Thai dress across generations, each with its own aesthetic language, each in clear conversation with the last.

Why This Moment Matters

Paris is where fashion is canonised. Where things become part of the permanent conversation. And for Thai dress to arrive there not as curiosity, not as cultural exhibit, but as haute couture presented on equal terms is a different kind of statement than anything a press release could make.

The exhibition traces how clothing functioned as cultural and diplomatic communication, rooted in Queen Sirikit’s vision, developed with historians, cultural experts, and designers, and now presenting all eight styles of royal Thai dress publicly for the first time outside Thailand.

Princess Sirivannavari, herself a trained fashion designer who has shown at Paris Fashion Week, didn’t just lend her name to this. She built the bridge. An exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs — not a Thai cultural centre tucked away somewhere says everything about the level of international standing this dress has earned.

From a royal commission in 1960, born out of a practical question what do Thai women wear when the world is watching? to a museum in Paris where you can now stand in front of that answer, the Siwalai has covered a lot of ground.

The Siwalai didn’t evolve by chasing Western trends it held its form, refined its craft, and let the generations wearing it do the travelling.

Some things earn their place on the world stage not by competing with what’s already there, but by being so completely themselves that the world eventually has to come and look.

The exhibition La Mode en Majesté is open at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, Paris, until 1 November 2026.