Thai wife accuses female teacher of scamming her foreign husband

A Thai woman accused a female teacher in Sisaket province of running a romance scam and taking more than 45,000 baht from her disabled foreign husband.

The 66 year old Thai woman, Sopha, travelled with her husband from Kanchanaburi to the Sisaket Primary Educational Service Office Area 2 to file a complaint against the teacher. The foreign man’s identity was not disclosed.

Sopha alleged the teacher behaved inappropriately and targeted her husband through what she described as a romance scam.

She said her husband has a congenital arm disability. The couple married 10 years ago and have a legal marriage certificate. Sopha said she had never previously seen signs of infidelity, but became suspicious towards the end of last year when her husband stopped her from using his phone or even looking at the screen.

She later discovered he had been exchanging romantic messages with a Thai teacher on Facebook. Sopha claimed the teacher portrayed herself as a single mother and told her husband she was struggling to raise her daughter alone.

Sopha said the teacher sent the foreign man a video of herself and her daughter, and later deceived him into transferring 45,000 baht.

She added that her husband had transferred money several times before she found out, and she believed the total could amount to tens of thousands of baht. She wants the teacher to stop contacting her husband immediately.

Surapong Janjaeng, director of the Sisaket Primary Educational Service Office Area 2, said he would look into the complaint. He said a special committee would be formed for a detailed investigation if concrete evidence is found.

However, Surapong said he could not order the teacher to stop contacting the foreign man, describing it as a personal matter.

The allegations prompted debate online, with some social media users disputing Sopha’s claim that her husband was scammed. They argued the foreign man was unfaithful and transferred the money willingly.