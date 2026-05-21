Massive Fire Traps Guests at Sunday JA Plus Hotel in Pattaya
A severe fire struck the Sunday JA Plus Hotel in Pattaya. The incident began around 9:00 p.m. on May 21, 2026
The hotel, formerly known as the J.A. Plus Hotel, sits on Pattaya Third Road in the Nong Prue area of Bang Lamung, Chonburi.
The Facebook page Fire & Rescue Thailand reported the emergency. Early information indicates the blaze trapped multiple guests inside the building. Video footage from the scene shows large flames consuming parts of the structure.
Firefighters and emergency rescue teams quickly deployed to the location. These crews are actively working to control the fire. Responders continue to evacuate the stranded individuals to safety.
This is a developing story. We will update this article as more information becomes available.
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