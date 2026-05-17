13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border

Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 17, 2026, 3:30 PM
135 1 minute read
13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border | Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai marines and local police in Chanthaburi province arrested 13 Cambodian migrants on May 16, after intensifying surveillance along the border.

The first group of nine Cambodians, five men and four women, were detained at 5.30pm while crossing forested terrain near boundary marker 53 in Thep Nimit subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district.

13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Investigations found the group had travelled from Banteay Meanchey and Battambang provinces without passports. They entered Thailand seeking work in Chanthaburi, Rayong, and Chon Buri provinces, citing a lack of jobs and harsh economic conditions back home.

Later the same day, 54 year old Noom and four other Cambodians, two men and two women, were apprehended separately. Noom was found waiting in a pickup truck at the edge of the forest, ready to collect the four migrants.

Investigators found that a Cambodian broker had guided the group through natural routes into Thailand, charging each person 5,000 baht for the journey to Wang Sombun district in Sa Kaeo province. Noom had been tasked with transporting them to their destination using coordinates provided by the broker.

Police have since taken legal action against all those involved, reported KhaoSod.

13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

In similar news, Cambodia released 635 Thai nationals through the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo on April 30 following a crackdown on online scam networks. The first group of 350 crossed at 4.50pm, with 285 more following at 6.20pm.

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Each returnee faces screening covering travel history, work duties, and links to call centre gangs, gambling, and human trafficking. Victims will receive support, while those found involved in criminal activity face prosecution. At least one returnee had an arrest warrant outstanding.

Officials warned Thais trapped overseas to contact embassies through proper channels. More nationals are believed to remain in Cambodia.

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Photo of Ploy Piti-isariyaporn Ploy Piti-isariyapornPublished: May 17, 2026, 3:30 PM
135 1 minute read

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Ploy Piti-isariyaporn

With a passion for crafting engaging and informative content, Ploy’s journey as a content writer began as a freelance writer at BkkClub. She covers various lifestyle topics from travel to restaurants and provides the best recommendations as a local herself. Ploy loves art; she goes gallery-hopping during the weekends.