13 Cambodian migrants arrested at Chanthaburi border

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Thai marines and local police in Chanthaburi province arrested 13 Cambodian migrants on May 16, after intensifying surveillance along the border.

The first group of nine Cambodians, five men and four women, were detained at 5.30pm while crossing forested terrain near boundary marker 53 in Thep Nimit subdistrict, Pong Nam Ron district.

Investigations found the group had travelled from Banteay Meanchey and Battambang provinces without passports. They entered Thailand seeking work in Chanthaburi, Rayong, and Chon Buri provinces, citing a lack of jobs and harsh economic conditions back home.

Later the same day, 54 year old Noom and four other Cambodians, two men and two women, were apprehended separately. Noom was found waiting in a pickup truck at the edge of the forest, ready to collect the four migrants.

Investigators found that a Cambodian broker had guided the group through natural routes into Thailand, charging each person 5,000 baht for the journey to Wang Sombun district in Sa Kaeo province. Noom had been tasked with transporting them to their destination using coordinates provided by the broker.

Police have since taken legal action against all those involved, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, Cambodia released 635 Thai nationals through the Ban Khlong Luek border checkpoint in Sa Kaeo on April 30 following a crackdown on online scam networks. The first group of 350 crossed at 4.50pm, with 285 more following at 6.20pm.

Each returnee faces screening covering travel history, work duties, and links to call centre gangs, gambling, and human trafficking. Victims will receive support, while those found involved in criminal activity face prosecution. At least one returnee had an arrest warrant outstanding. Officials warned Thais trapped overseas to contact embassies through proper channels. More nationals are believed to remain in Cambodia.