Body believed to be missing police officer found on Phuket Beach

A body believed to be a missing police officer was found washed ashore at Nai Thon Beach in Sakhu subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket, this morning, May 17, two days after he was swept into the sea by strong waves.

The man went swimming at Nai Thon Beach on May 15, during strong winds and waves more than two metres high. He was reportedly swept offshore and disappeared.

Lifeguards at the beach attempted to rescue the man but were unable to reach him because of the strong current. A silver Toyota Camry with Chiang Rai registration plates was later found parked nearby.

At around 6.30am today, villagers alerted police after a body was found washed ashore near a shrine in Sakhu subdistrict.

Police and forensic doctors from Vachira Phuket Hospital inspected the scene and found the body of a middle-aged Thai man wearing only black underwear. The body had started to decompose and showed abrasions across several parts of the body.

Officials believed the abrasions were caused by strong waves and sand while the body was being moved in the sea. Initial examinations suggested the man had died around two days earlier.

Khaosod reported that the body was sent to Vachira Phuket Hospital for a detailed post-mortem examination.

Police believe the deceased may be 25 year old Lieutenant Police Captain Thaphanpapop, a deputy inspector from a police station in Phang Nga province. Relatives will be asked to formally confirm the identity before religious rites are arranged.

Similarly, last year, a man died after being swept into the sea by a wave while fishing at Laem Sing Beach in Phuket. Despite rescue efforts during the way to Patong Hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.