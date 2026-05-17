Illegal cat medicine operation busted in Samut Prakan

Officials announced the results of a raid yesterday, May 16, on an illegal cat medication production and sales operation in Samut Prakan, where unregistered veterinary drugs were allegedly mixed to increase volume and sold online.

The operation was carried out by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB), the Department of Livestock Development (DLD), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The case began after the DLD received complaints about a company in Samut Prakan registered as an animal feed wholesaler. The company was allegedly importing antiviral veterinary medicine for cats

without permission for the treatment of feline infectious peritonitis, or FIP.

Investigators later identified a storage site and factory in Bang Mueang subdistrict, Mueang district, allegedly used to produce and sell Emune, which was claimed to contain GS-441524, a nucleoside analogue antiviral drug, and was widely sold online.

On April 29, officials searched the factory under a warrant issued by the Samut Prakan Kwaeng Court. At the site, 35 year old Songphan identified himself as the owner and led officials during the search.

Officials seized 83 boxed Emune products, along with 117 unboxed products. They also seized production machinery and equipment used in production.

Police also found 550 empty bottles, 740 caps, labels, and 4,690 packaging items. The seized illegal cat medicine, machinery, ingredients, labels, and packaging were valued at more than 1 million baht.

Investigators said the group allegedly sold illegally imported medicine through Emune Thailand and emunefip.com, and also increased product volume by diluting liquid medicine with water and mixing tablet medicine with flour before pressing it into new tablets.

Officials warned that unregistered veterinary drugs may be unsafe or ineffective because they are not quality tested and may be produced without proper controls.

The case involved offences under the Drug Act of 1967. These include producing, selling, or importing modern medicine without permission, which carries up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 10,000 baht.

Other offences include producing or selling drugs that require registration but have not been registered, carrying up to three years in prison, a fine of up to 5,000 baht, or both. Advertising medicine for sale without permission carries a fine of up to 100,000 baht.

DLD chief Somchuan Ratanamungklanon said illegal online livestock products are increasing, including unauthorised veterinary drugs, exaggerated claims, banned contamination, and unlicensed services.

He said the department is increasing monitoring of online veterinary medicine sales to protect farmers, animal health, and public health.

Naewna reported that FDA secretary-general Supattra Boonserm warned pet owners and veterinarians to check whether veterinary products are legally registered before use and to purchase only from licensed locations.

Police said the operation targeted people exploiting pet owners’ concern for sick animals by selling substandard illegal medicine. The CIB said it would continue working with related agencies to protect consumers and ensure products and services meet legal standards.