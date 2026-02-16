Phuket officials rules entry fee legal but condemn racist behaviour

Officials from the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office addressed public backlash after a souvenir shop owner was filmed making a racist gesture towards a Chinese tourist and charging an entry fee of 40 baht.

The controversy erupted after a video of the owner of a ceramic and souvenir shop called “Positive Thinking” went viral on the Chinese social media platform Douyin. The footage showed the store owner sticking out her tongue and pulling at the corners of her eyes to mimic single eyelids in front of a Chinese customer.

The clip quickly spread among both Thai and Chinese netizens, prompting widespread criticism. Many online users condemned the gesture as racist and damaging to Thailand’s image as a tourist destination.

In addition to the behaviour shown in the video, some Thai netizens claimed the shop regularly charges visitors a 40-baht entry fee.

According to online comments, customers who enter the shop but do not make a purchase are required to pay the fee, a policy some described as unfair.

Following the criticism, officials from the Phuket Provincial Commerce Office visited the shop yesterday, February 15, to investigate the matter.

After reviewing the case, the office confirmed that the shop owner is legally permitted to collect an entry fee, provided that clear signage is displayed outlining the amount and the conditions.

Officials stated that the shop had installed signs in Thai, English and Chinese informing customers of the 40-baht charge and explaining that the fee could be deducted from the total if a purchase is made.

However, authorities stressed that while the entry fee itself is lawful, the owner’s behaviour was inappropriate.

Officials warned that such actions could harm Thailand’s tourism image and urged local business operators to exercise greater care in dealing with foreign visitors. The owner reportedly agreed to comply and avoid similar conduct in the future.

The commerce office said it planned to increase inspections of local businesses three days per week and will provide guidance on appropriate conduct when serving foreign tourists.

Training sessions on proper business practices and customer relations are also expected to be introduced for operators in the area to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.