Patong tourists arrested for water-throwing chaos during Songkran

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Seven foreign tourists were arrested in Patong after forcing open a vehicle door to spray water inside during Songkran celebrations, despite the driver’s clear objections. The group now faces charges of causing a public disturbance and obstructing traffic.

Patong police addressed the situation on April 14, following a viral social media clip captioned “Patong chaos: foreign tourists force door open to splash water again,” which drew widespread criticism online.

Investigations carried out by police on April 12 and 13, coinciding with the Songkran festival, found no formal complaints had been filed in connection with the specific incident shown in the clip. However, officers confirmed that a group of foreign tourists was found behaving in a disorderly manner on Prachanukhro Road, near Malin Market, and had blocked traffic in the area.

In response to the incident, police issued advisories to local businesses, vendors and residents, prohibiting the placement of water containers or engaging in water play on pavements and roads in ways that obstruct traffic. The measure is intended to prevent similar situations from arising during the remainder of the festival period.

Patong police confirmed their commitment to maintaining public order and safety during Songkran, stating that enforcement measures have been stepped up across the area to protect both residents and tourists alike, reported KhaoSod.

In another sepatated incident, police arrested a man accused of groping a female journalist during Songkran celebrations on Rama IV Road in Bangkok on April 13.

The suspect was detained by officers from Pathumwan Police Station after allegedly touching the journalist while she was reporting. The situation escalated when he reportedly became agitated and attempted to assault her.

He has been charged with committing an obscene act but denies the allegations. Police are reviewing CCTV footage and collecting evidence as the investigation continues.