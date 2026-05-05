13,000 mislabeled canned fish seized at Samut Sakhon factory

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 5, 2026, 4:44 PM
138 1 minute read
13,000 mislabeled canned fish seized at Samut Sakhon factory | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos from Matichon

Thai officials have seized more than 13,000 cans of canned fish at a factory in Samut Sakhon after finding products labelled as mackerel were made with a different species.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) launched the inspection today, May 5, after a video posted on Facebook raised concerns about the contents of canned fish not matching the label.

Although the original post was later deleted following compensation and a product recall by the company, officials said the case required further investigation.

The FDA coordinated with the Samut Sakhon Provincial Public Health Office to inspect the factory, where officials found the facility did not meet Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards.

Thai officials seized mislabeled canned fish at a Samut Sakhon factory after products sold as mackerel used another species.
Photo via Matichon

Inspectors also confirmed that some finished products used a different type of fish than the mackerel stated on the label. They ordered a full product recall and seized 12,760 cans at the factory and a further 250 cans at retail locations.

Officials have also asked the Department of Fisheries to verify the fish species used, though no results have been released yet.

FDA Secretary-General Supattra Boonserm said replacing mackerel with another type of fish while labelling it as mackerel is considered consumer deception, even if the substitute fish is safe to eat.

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According to her, the offence falls under the Food Act B.E. 2522 (1979) as producing counterfeit food, punishable by six months to 10 years in prison and fines of 5,000 to 100,000 baht. Misleading labelling may also carry a fine of up to 30,000 baht.

Thai officials seized mislabeled canned fish at a Samut Sakhon factory after products sold as mackerel used another species.
Photo via Matichon

Supattra warned manufacturers to follow ethical practices, stating that authorities would pursue legal action in full where violations are found.

Thairath noted that canned mackerel typically has very fine scales that give it a smooth appearance, with soft flesh that breaks easily in tomato sauce.

In a separate case, a customer found a bait hook inside a can of fish from a well-known brand, according to the consumer protection Facebook page Phuboripok, which said the company later offered compensation of either two crates of canned fish or 1,500 baht.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 5, 2026, 4:44 PM
138 1 minute read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.