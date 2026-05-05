Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga ranks among world’s top 10 beaches

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 5, 2026, 5:27 PM
50 1 minute read
Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga ranks among world’s top 10 beaches | Thaiger
Photo via The World's 50 Best Beaches

Three Thai beaches are included in the 2026 World’s Best Beaches list by Global Travel Experts, with Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga ranked among the world’s top 10.

The annual list is compiled from votes by more than 1,000 travel professionals worldwide. Beaches are assessed based on criteria such as uniqueness, wildlife, unspoiled natural environment, natural soundscape, accessibility, calm waters, peaceful atmosphere, and consistent scenic quality.

Entalula Beach in El Nido, Palawan, Philippines, secured the top position this year. The agency cited its limestone cliffs, powdery white sand, and clear water as key factors behind its ranking.

Thailand’s highest entry was Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga, which placed tenth. The beach is located on the largest island within the Similan Islands National Park.

Donald Duck Bay Phang Nga
Photo via The World’s 50 Best Beaches

The bay is named after a granite rock formation that resembles the head of the Disney character Donald Duck. It is also known locally as Ao Kueak.

Global Travel Experts highlighted the beach’s limited visitor numbers, preserved natural setting, powdery white sand, calm and clear sea, and surrounding scenery as reasons for its inclusion in the top 10.

Other beaches ranked in the top 10 include Fteri Beach in Greece, Wharton Beach in Australia, Nosy Iranja in Madagascar, East Beach on Vomo Island in Fiji, Shoal Bay East in Anguilla, Dhigurah in the Maldives, Playa Balandra in Mexico, and Koh Rong in Cambodia.

Related Articles
Donald Duck Rock Thailand
Photo via The World’s 50 Best Beaches

Two additional Thai beaches also featured in the wider list. Paradise Beach in Phuket was recognised for its suitability for year-round swimming, beach club environment, and coral reef snorkelling opportunities.

Freedom Beach, also in Phuket, was noted for its soft white sand, clear turquoise waters, and surrounding green hills.

The Thailand best beaches 2026 recognition adds to Phuket’s recent international rankings. The island was recently named among the world’s top 10 cities for solo travellers by travel company Travelbag.

The full yearly ranking, as well as further details about each spot’s highlights, can be accessed on the World’s 50 Beaches website, which was released by the Global Travel Experts.

Latest Thailand News
Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga ranks among world’s top 10 beaches | Thaiger Tourism News

Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga ranks among world’s top 10 beaches

10 seconds ago
13,000 mislabeled canned fish seized at Samut Sakhon factory | Thaiger Crime News

13,000 mislabeled canned fish seized at Samut Sakhon factory

43 minutes ago
Phuket man loses 58,000 baht in money showing scam by foreigners | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket man loses 58,000 baht in money showing scam by foreigners

1 hour ago
Tourists told to move by Wat Arun photographers in fresh complaint | Thaiger Thailand News

Tourists told to move by Wat Arun photographers in fresh complaint

2 hours ago
Foreign scammer targets Phuket restaurants with confusion trick | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign scammer targets Phuket restaurants with confusion trick

2 hours ago
Mystery body found in Buriram school toilet days before reopening | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Mystery body found in Buriram school toilet days before reopening

3 hours ago
Pokémon Centre Bangkok to open at centralwOrld in 2026 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Pokémon Centre Bangkok to open at centralwOrld in 2026

3 hours ago
Krabi police hunt suspect after missing plantation owner found dead | Thaiger Krabi News

Krabi police hunt suspect after missing plantation owner found dead

4 hours ago
Cheap power bank explodes, nearly burns Samut Prakan home | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Cheap power bank explodes, nearly burns Samut Prakan home

6 hours ago
Foreign couple held after sex on moving tuk tuk in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign couple held after sex on moving tuk tuk in Phuket

6 hours ago
Moroccan tourist chased down after dodging bar bill in Pattaya | Thaiger Crime News

Moroccan tourist chased down after dodging bar bill in Pattaya

7 hours ago
Mercedes-Benz driver flees after damaging police car clamp | Thaiger South Thailand News

Mercedes-Benz driver flees after damaging police car clamp

7 hours ago
Phuket taxi driver denies assault after argument video goes viral | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket taxi driver denies assault after argument video goes viral

7 hours ago
Foreign tourist attacks Thai man over cannabis warning in Pattaya | Thaiger Pattaya News

Foreign tourist attacks Thai man over cannabis warning in Pattaya

8 hours ago
Phuket restaurants hit by wave of foreign dine-and-dash cases over single weekend | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket restaurants hit by wave of foreign dine-and-dash cases over single weekend

24 hours ago
Truck carrying lithium batteries catches fire, damaging expressway in Chachoengsao | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Truck carrying lithium batteries catches fire, damaging expressway in Chachoengsao

1 day ago
Thai man arrested in Chiang Mai over girlfriend&#8217;s murder | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Thai man arrested in Chiang Mai over girlfriend’s murder

1 day ago
2 Thai men arrested over knife-point robbery at Bangkok petrol station | Thaiger Bangkok News

2 Thai men arrested over knife-point robbery at Bangkok petrol station

1 day ago
Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after allegedly ignoring safety warning | Thaiger Krabi News

Foreign couple rescued from Krabi mangrove after allegedly ignoring safety warning

1 day ago
Thailand hits 60-year investment record as Amazon, Google, BYD and others bet big | Thaiger Business News

Thailand hits 60-year investment record as Amazon, Google, BYD and others bet big

1 day ago
Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Pork fat spill leaves 5 cars sliding and crashing on Nakhon Pathom bridge

1 day ago
Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help | Thaiger Eastern Thailand News

Rayong man removed from manhole after passerby hears cries for help

1 day ago
What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra ahead of its 2027 launch | Thaiger Technology News

What we know about the Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra ahead of its 2027 launch

1 day ago
17 year old Thai man killed in sign collapse in extended Songkran event in Saraburi | Thaiger Central Thailand News

17 year old Thai man killed in sign collapse in extended Songkran event in Saraburi

1 day ago
Samut Prakan helicopter crash injures pilot, mechanic | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Samut Prakan helicopter crash injures pilot, mechanic

2 days ago
Thailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 5, 2026, 5:27 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.