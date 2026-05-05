Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga ranks among world’s top 10 beaches

Three Thai beaches are included in the 2026 World’s Best Beaches list by Global Travel Experts, with Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga ranked among the world’s top 10.

The annual list is compiled from votes by more than 1,000 travel professionals worldwide. Beaches are assessed based on criteria such as uniqueness, wildlife, unspoiled natural environment, natural soundscape, accessibility, calm waters, peaceful atmosphere, and consistent scenic quality.

Entalula Beach in El Nido, Palawan, Philippines, secured the top position this year. The agency cited its limestone cliffs, powdery white sand, and clear water as key factors behind its ranking.

Thailand’s highest entry was Donald Duck Bay in Phang Nga, which placed tenth. The beach is located on the largest island within the Similan Islands National Park.

The bay is named after a granite rock formation that resembles the head of the Disney character Donald Duck. It is also known locally as Ao Kueak.

Global Travel Experts highlighted the beach’s limited visitor numbers, preserved natural setting, powdery white sand, calm and clear sea, and surrounding scenery as reasons for its inclusion in the top 10.

Other beaches ranked in the top 10 include Fteri Beach in Greece, Wharton Beach in Australia, Nosy Iranja in Madagascar, East Beach on Vomo Island in Fiji, Shoal Bay East in Anguilla, Dhigurah in the Maldives, Playa Balandra in Mexico, and Koh Rong in Cambodia.

Two additional Thai beaches also featured in the wider list. Paradise Beach in Phuket was recognised for its suitability for year-round swimming, beach club environment, and coral reef snorkelling opportunities.

Freedom Beach, also in Phuket, was noted for its soft white sand, clear turquoise waters, and surrounding green hills.

The Thailand best beaches 2026 recognition adds to Phuket’s recent international rankings. The island was recently named among the world’s top 10 cities for solo travellers by travel company Travelbag.

The full yearly ranking, as well as further details about each spot’s highlights, can be accessed on the World’s 50 Beaches website, which was released by the Global Travel Experts.