Phuket restaurants hit by wave of foreign dine-and-dash cases over single weekend

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 4, 2026, 5:49 PM
63 1 minute read
Phuket restaurants hit by wave of foreign dine-and-dash cases over single weekend | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

Three dine-and-dash incidents involving foreign tourists were reported in Phuket around the same time, raising concerns among local business operators and prompting calls for action from police and officials.

The first case occurred on Saturday, May 2, with details later shared on social media yesterday, May 3, by a restaurant owner. She said two foreign customers ordered stir-fried noodles and fried rice without meat before complaining about finding an insect in one of the dishes near the end of their meal.

The owner apologised and offered the meal free of charge. However, after reviewing CCTV footage, she believed the customers had placed the insect on the food themselves. She said the insect appeared intact and dried, suggesting it had not been cooked with the dish.

Foreigners fake insect in food for free meal
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

The owner added that she had operated the restaurant for more than 20 years and had never encountered a similar complaint. She stated she would have provided a free meal if the customers had requested it.

A second case on the same day involved a foreign couple who allegedly used a fake money transfer receipt to avoid paying for food. Business operators claimed the pair had repeated similar actions at several food stalls across Phuket.

This particular incident was reported at a restaurant in Patong, where the couple reportedly left quickly after presenting the false payment. It remains unclear whether affected businesses have pursued legal action.

Foreigners use fake transfer receipt for free meal in Phuket
Photo via Facebook/ Phuket Times ภูเก็ตไทม์

A third case was shared on the Phuket Times Facebook page last night, showing a foreign couple refusing to pay at a street food stall. A video posted online showed a man behaving aggressively towards stall operators and spitting before leaving.

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Witnesses reported that the woman accompanying him made an offensive gesture towards the vendors before departing.

Locals noted that the suspects in all three cases were clearly recorded on CCTV and by witnesses. They have called on the police to identify those involved and take appropriate legal action.

As of now, there have been no updates regarding investigations or legal proceedings in any of the reported cases.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 4, 2026, 5:49 PM
63 1 minute read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.